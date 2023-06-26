URBANA — An Urbana man found with a gun and cannabis in a car in that city has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Monday set bond for Joshua Joy, 50, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, at $400,000 after hearing the circumstances of his arrest and his background.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega told the judge that a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop Sunday on a vehicle Joy was driving in Urbana because its registered owner was wanted on a warrant.
The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store in the 200 block of North Vine Street, and Joy, the driver, got out.
The deputy could see cannabis in a clear bag in the vehicle and an empty holster on Joy. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded gun under the seat.
Joy, who is currently on parole for unlawful use of weapons, is not supposed to have a gun because of that prior conviction as well as others for robbery, drug offenses, and obstructing justice.
In addition to being charged with the Class X felony of being an armed habitual criminal, Joy was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of adult use cannabis by a driver. If convicted of the most serious, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Joy also has a pending drug case that was filed against him in March. He’s due back in court July 11 on both cases.