URBANA — An alert police officer on patrol in northwest Champaign found a Champaign man with a loaded gun in his car that he was not supposed to have.
Michael D. Walls, 30, of the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and is expected to be charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
A Champaign police report said an officer was driving past the Mach 1 gas station at 902 Bloomington Road, about 3:15 a.m., when he saw a man who appeared to be holding a gun as he argued with someone.
The man, later identified as Walls, got in a car and drove off. The officer followed him a few blocks south. After Walls parked, he got out of the car and walked away from the officer despite repeated requests to stop.
The officer eventually took him to the ground and arrested him.
In the car Walls had exited was a fully-loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine. The serial number on the gun had been scratched.
With a previous conviction for aggravated robbery from Cook County, Walls is not allowed to possess a weapon.