URBANA - A Champaign man arrested in Urbana Thursday night for possessing a gun and cannabis has been charged with a Class X felony.
Cody E. Taylor, 23, of the 1400 block of Hedge Road, faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed violence.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said shortly after 9 p.m., police were summoned to the 1200 block of East Delaware Avenue because someone reported an unfamiliar vehicle sitting running for at least 20 minutes.
The car was gone by the time police arrived but in the area, they saw a car with no license plates on the front or back that appeared to be trying to evade the officer as he tried to stop it.
The car pulled into a driveway and three men got out, one of whom ran off. The other two, including Taylor, gave the officer false names.
Smelling cannabis coming from the vehicle, the officer searched it and found a satchel in the back near where Taylor had been seated. In the bag was a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic gun for which Taylor did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry permit.
Police also found in the car a total of almost three ounces of cannabis, packaged in a glass jar and plastic bags that were not from a dispensary.
On Friday, Taylor was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
He was also wanted on a warrant issued in mid-November after the state filed a petition to revoke his probation for writing a bad check.