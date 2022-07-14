Steve and Sandy Schubert, Elgin, parked their chairs in the middle of the rides as they attempted to keep an eye on grandson Benjamin Westhoff,10, Fisher, at the Fisher Community Fair in Fisher on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Steve and Sandy Schubert, Elgin, parked their chairs in the middle of the rides as they attempted to keep an eye on grandson Benjamin Westhoff,10, Fisher, at the Fisher Community Fair in Fisher on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Josh McCann, Mahomet, lifts a reluctant sheep onto the grooming table at the Fisher Community Fair in Fisher on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Local artist Morgan Welborn is in the final stages of creating the colorful mural on the side of Ingold’s Meat & Deli that highlights Fisher.
“She’s a professional artist,” said Brandon Chandler, who, with his wife, Carissa, owns the grocery store. “We asked her to do chalkboard art in Ingold’s. She usually changes it every season. She had always wanted to do one on a building.”
Chandler said Welborn had been “pushing hard” to get the mural finished by Fisher Fair week. She didn’t quite make it, but came close.
“It looks great,” he said.
Welborn said she got some of her ideas by asking for suggestions on Facebook. She did a couple mock-ups of different designs and asked people to pick their favorite.
The mural features two of the Sangamon Valley fire district buildings with an American flag overhead, the original town water tower and the current one, a Ferris wheel representing the fair, fireworks and a giant bunny representing the schools’ famous mascot.
Welborn, who works full time in Champaign, said she has worked on the mural for about three weeks.
“It’s just something I do in my spare time,” she said of art. “I’ve always had a passion ... toward the artistic side.
The hardest part of the mural, she said, was making sure the perspective and all the lines are correct, “especially with it being a brick wall with old windows laid in.”
“There are different layers of brick, different kinds of brick on there, too.”
Village President Mike Bayler said the village board budgets $3,000 each year for community promotions, and the $1,500 to help pay for the mural will come out of that.
Residential expansion
Real-estate agent Brenda Keith and contractor Robert Furtney are partners in what will be Fisher’s latest housing addition — Heritage Estates West.
Keith said the addition will have 47 single-family homes and 10 zero-lot-line condo properties. She said the plat is the final thing the village board has to approve for the subdivision.
Bayler said the village board approved a tax increment financing district for the addition.
Keith was involved with Phase 5 of the original Heritage Estates project with Tom Mumm. (Steve Zehr developed phases 1-4.)
She said she started receiving inquiries about if additional housing would be built in Fisher. Furtney and Keith bought a 20-acre site to make that a reality.
“A lot of younger families is what we’re seeing,” Keith said. “Right now we probably have either seven or eight lots already spoken for. We’re off to a good start for customer building, and Bob plans to put four to five spec homes up at the same time.”
She said Furtney has done “a lot of building in Savoy, Champaign and surrounding communities.”
“As we get ready to break ground, his 100 percent focus is on building homes in this subdivision.”
Keith said site work should start within the month, with September or October projected for starting to build foundations.