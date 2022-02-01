Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 10
Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
A sign of the Champaign-Urbana times arrived at the most unlikely of places, sometime around New Year’s, thankfully when no one was around.
“We had a bullet through one of our sanctuary windows that was discovered on the 3rd or 4th of January,” says the Rev. Chris Repp, pastor at Champaign’s Grace Lutheran Church, on the corner of Springfield and Prospect.
“Because of where the bullet was found in relation to the window, we think it came in at a steep downward angle, and so was probably shot into the air on New Year’s Eve and not an intentional attack on the church. But it does serve as a reminder that there are a lot of guns out there and a percentage of folks who are reckless or impulsive with them.”
As if we needed another reminder.
The focus of Part 10 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s Community Conversation on gun violence: how local faith leaders and churches can help curb gun violence.
First things first: What role should churches play when it comes to helping solve the local gun violence problem?
— Rev. WILLIE COMER, pastor at Champaign’s Berean Covenant Church: “Let’s first discuss why people in communities pick up guns. People pick up guns because they have an inability to communicate, fear, addiction, anger or power. All of which are areas that the local church covers on any particular Sunday morning.
“With that being said, the church has to be the place within the community that people who feel that they are struggling in one or more of these areas can come to for help. Unfortunately, the church is losing its influence within their communities because of a lack of presence within the community.
“The church should build relationships with the people surrounding it so the people know that the church is a place that will love them through whatever issues they may have before the end result is picking up a gun.
“I guess to sum this up, (I’d) say that the church must get back to being the place of influence within its community.”
— Rev. MATT MATTHEWS, senior pastor at Champaign’s First Presbyterian Church: “I think God intends the church to be a safe place for all people to come together to think, to pray, to eat, to worship, to plan, to argue, to test, to learn, to listen, to heal, to laugh, to weep, to grow, to be real and to serve.
“The church is at least three things: A sanctuary from the chaos of the world, a crucible where lives are transformed and a launch pad into the world that God loves and redeems. How cool is that?”
— Rev. RENEE ANTROSIO, pastor at Champaign’s New Covenant Fellowship: “The message of the church is that there is another way — that there is hope, that each life is valuable, that God can redeem any situation. Our role is to support and empower those doing the work that prevents violence and tends to the wounds of trauma in our community.
“As members of the Ministerial Alliance (of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity) and the Interfaith Alliance (of Champaign County), we believe that faith leaders uniting in prayer and work to build peace is critical to the health of our community.
“With prayer and funding, we support programs that are working for peace and wellbeing at every level — sheltering the homeless, providing health care to the underinsured, nutrition for seniors and children experiencing food insecurity, helping those reentering from prison to find housing and jobs, peer counseling for those traumatized by violence and mentoring for school children.”
— Rev. TERRANCE THOMAS, pastor at Champaign’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church: “It is my belief that the church should be front and center in curbing gun violence. Now, how this looks would differ between congregations and capacity of the congregation — i.e. some churches can be resource centers, others anti-violence training grounds and others work on policy to help combat this plague.
“No matter what path is decided, it is critical that the church be present and engaged.”
What else should churches do?
— Rev. RANDY ROBINSON, pastor at Danville’s St. James United Methodist Church: “I believe there are at least a couple of approaches that churches could and should employ to address gun violence.
“First, churches are uniquely positioned to open conversation and encourage continuing dialogue about society’s ongoing propensity to turn to violence as a means to address pressing concerns.
“Churches can be safe places where frustrations about life, relationships and unmet needs can be addressed. Churches can be safe places where people of opposing viewpoints can meet face to face, express themselves, be appreciated and heard.
“Second, gun violence is often associated with mental health issues. Churches should be partnering with local mental health providers to provide mental health delivery services, along with opportunities for open discussion and exploration of life issues.”
— Rev. SHANAE DOWELL, co-pastor at Danville’s 21st Century Christian Worship Church: “Churches and their leaders need to talk more about gun violence not from a political viewpoint, but from a moral standpoint. If churches would come together in this effort in our local communities, the state government would take heed because those in large numbers draw attention and see action.”
— Msgr. STANLEY DEPTULA, pastor at Champaign’s St. Matthew and Seymour’s St. Boniface Catholic churches: “There are two principal ways that churches work against gun-violence: the big picture and the very small. Gun violence — and any violence — is a spiritual crisis at its core. I hope to rouse in the hearts of my parishioners a conviction to work for justice and to pray for conversion.
The second installment of "Gun Violence: A Community Conversation" featured @ChampCoSheriff Dustin Heuerman. #chambana— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) January 26, 2022
The full interview is here⤵️https://t.co/JAjvcDYtwa pic.twitter.com/Z0zGHyg1Bx
“The devil loves violence. Hatred, division, lies, prejudice — these are his favorite tools. Only love changes hearts — and only God is pure love. Without God, without love, there will be no systemic, lasting change in our community and our world.
“And I see people of faith sharing this life-changing love every day in very small ways. Some of the greatest saints in our Catholic tradition did small things with great love — and they changed the world. Think of Mother Teresa.
“By serving at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen or the St. Vincent de Paul Society or praying in front of the abortion clinic, faithful Christians are helping to defeat a culture of violence with one small act of love at a time.”
Have you been asked by city officials to join the local anti-gun violence effort?
— Rev. TERRANCE THOMAS: “Yes, I have been. Though we may not always agree on strategies, outcomes and agendas, I cannot say that I have not been invited to be a piece of a larger puzzle.”
— Rev. WILLIE COMER: “Yes, I have been asked to join the anti-gun violence effort; however, we have been very engaged in the effort since 2013. It is gun violence that prompted Midnight Basketball on Friday nights that gives kids who may easily get involved in gun violence an alternative.
“The Campference was also birthed from a shooting in Garden Hills in 2013, which is why today we continue to set up basketball courts, skateboard parks, remote control cars and food every summer on Hedge Road.”
— Rev. RANDY BOLTINGHOUSE, senior minister at Champaign’s Windsor Road Christian Church: “Windsor Road Christian Church would happily partner with our city officials toward building a culture of life, dignity and respect. We would enter any conversation with, first, a listening ear for what our city officials see are the primary, community needs.
“Second, we would explore resources we have that might meet those needs. Ours is a wonderful community. We are for our cities and their flourishing. We desire to make Champaign-Urbana a better, safer community for all our residents.”
How often, and in what form, does the topic of gun violence come up in your church — be it in sermons, conversations with members or other forums?
— Rev. MATT MATTHEWS: “Every time. Karl Barth opined that preachers come to the pulpit with the Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other.”
— Rev. SCOTT KEEBLE, pastor at Champaign’s Copper Creek Church: “One of the ways I encourage our church to respond to gun violence is to ‘grieve with those who grieve’ (Romans 12:15). Our calling is to walk alongside, care for and support those who grieve. Whether a church has been directly impacted by gun violence or not, we don’t get to say this isn’t our problem. At the least, we are called to grieve with those who grieve.
“I worry that this feels a bit like the ‘thoughts and prayers’ so many will offer after a shooting. So we also want to intentionally support organizations that are actively working to turn the tide of gun violence. Our church gives out monthly community impact grants to organizations that are making a difference in the community.
“We encourage organizations working to address gun violence to contact us and apply for a grant at coppercreekchurch.org.”
— Rev. RENEE ANTROSIO: “The theme of loving our neighbor as ourselves undergirds our discussions and decisions. Our neighbors are suffering from violence and trauma, so we are all suffering.
“Our conversations are also about repair — how do we partner in God’s work of repairing our community and our world? We hosted four reparations conversations in 2021 and created a reparations committee to guide us in the next steps of this important work.
“As part of our anti-racism pledge with Faith in Place, we are particularly focused on elevating and listening to the leadership of our Black brothers and sisters in the community, so that at least a quarter of our sermons are given by Black leaders. Listening to each other and building bridges of understanding is part of healing the divisions in our world and working to create peace.
“Gun violence is a terrible and tragic symptom of the brokenness of our society; our role as the church is to work to heal that brokenness by tending to the pain, injustice and hopelessness that fuel violence.”
— Rev. MICHAEL CROSBY, pastor at First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana: “Lately, community gun violence has been in our congregation’s prayers often. Prayer is an expression of faith, believing that God wants something better for us and for our neighbors. It’s also more than that.
“Prayer moves our own hearts closer to those we pray for; it’s an act of solidarity. If I pray for people and communities hurt by violence — whether myself or my friends or people halfway across the world — I can’t help but ask questions.
“Why violence? Who is most vulnerable to gun violence? Why? What do they need to be safe? Who is picking up guns and why are they so afraid?
“In my congregation, as in so many praying communities of all faiths here in Champaign-Urbana, we try to pray for peace with our whole lives. We encourage each other to pray with our feet by showing up at local movements for justice. In sermons and Bible studies, I routinely attend to the ways violence shows up in our scriptures.
“We give financially to local groups like the Trauma & Resilience Initiative. Some in our congregation have trained in trauma awareness and restorative justice practices. The church’s racial justice working group reminds us that violence has root causes: racism, poverty, housing and health-care inequities; so we join local efforts to address these injustices.
“We also strive to build trust across religion and race, where past and present power inequities are among the roots of violence in our society. I am so thankful for partnerships with Black church leaders and faith leaders from Muslim, Jewish, Pagan, Baha’i and other Christian communities in C-U. Our collective longings are a powerful force for justice and healing.”
— Rev. CHRIS REPP: “The subject of gun violence does come up in conversation with members, and among members. Some of our members work in the public schools and have more of a finger on the pulse of the community than I do. But through conversation with them, and sometimes at their explicit request, it gets mentioned in my sermons and in our public prayers.
“I don’t think that there is a magic bullet that will solve the problem of gun violence. It is embedded in the problem of the human condition that needs to be addressed one heart at a time.”
What’s the most unique step, or anti-gun violence program, your church has had a hand in — or, what’s a program you’d like to see put in place here?
— Rev. MICHAEL CROSBY: “A national organization called RAWtools takes a creative approach to transforming violence into peace with justice. Inspired by the Hebrew prophets, they transform guns into garden tools as a form of public art. The blacksmith’s fire and hammer combine with liturgies and local artists for tangible transformation. Working together, we can transform an instrument of death into something made for growing new life.
“A group of local clergy, representing both the Ministerial Alliance and the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County, is working to bring RAWtools to Champaign in July 2022. In partnership with the Community Coalition and the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the initiative is part of a series of local faith community collaborations this year.
“Community-wide events aim to bring people together for education, sharing each other’s stories, prayer and healing.
“At the same time, we’re encouraging faith communities of all traditions to plan prayers, sermons and educational events that explore the root causes of violence and the use of guns in our community.”
— Rev. CHRIS KING, pastor of The Solid Rock Church of Rantoul: “I think more churches should encourage gun safety classes and provide a space for these resources to be offered.”
— Rev. TERRANCE THOMAS: “It is my goal to help create a space of critical consciousness among the Black and other people of color here in the C-U area. I believe this lack of understanding and engagement around culture, history and political education helps perpetuate the cycle of violence we see in this area.
“It’s easy to kill each other if you are taught and already believe your life doesn’t matter. It’s easier to be seen after death when you are ignored in life.
“Thus, it is my goal to create a space of Black pride and excellence that will help offset some of the trauma these young people and their families are facing.”
— Rev. WILLIE COMER: “Truth is, I was sent here in 2009 on assignment from God because he knew that the gun violence was going to be at this level.
“I would like to see more church leaders creating outreach programs within their community context. I believe that if each church took their block and filled it with ministry with the love of Christ embedded inside of it, the spirit of violence would have to leave because evil and love can’t reside in the same place.
“Berean Covenant does what we do not because we are looking for something from the community but because we love the people of the community and it’s the job of the church to serve the community regardless of what is happening with in it.
“I truly believe that the love of God can and will overcome the hurt and hate in the hearts of man. But, it’s going to take the people of God to express that love one community at a time.”
Shifting gears on another timely topic: As Champaign continues its search for a successor to Anthony Cobb, whose last shift as police chief was 179 days ago, Urbana will soon begin a search of its own with Bryant Seraphin announcing his retirement, effective March 25. What’s the gun violence-related interview question you’d like to see asked of Urbana police chief candidates?
— Rev. RICHARD MILLER, evangelist at Urbana’s Philo Road Church of Christ: “What role do you see churches playing in the city’s problem with violence?
"There are more than a dozen churches in southeast Urbana; how can we come alongside the police to assist in changing the culture of violence that is now in place?“
— MONICA SCOTT, public education and volunteer coordinator at the UI’s Spurlock Museum: “Using license plate readers, putting metal detectors in schools and providing stiffer sentencing are some strategies being employed to make communities feel safer. But these will never be solutions to gun violence or criminality.
“My question to Urbana’s police chief candidates is: Why do you think the community has seen a spike in gun violence? This question doesn’t ask for a solution. It asks for a rationale which requires consideration of determinants of violence. I think addressing this is the path to better understanding what we’re experiencing and implementing thoughtful strategies.”
— Champaign County Bikes Chair and former Urbana City Clerk CHARLIE SMYTH: “As a bike and pedestrian advocate — acknowledging issues of racial profiling and pandemic but noting increased injuries and deaths on our roadways — I’m very concerned for vulnerable road users as drivers flout various traffic laws, including having heavily tinted windows that make eye contact impossible.
“It seems like there’s an attitude that when small rules can be broken with no consequences, all rules go out the window.
“Do you think there is a relationship between gun violence and the lack of enforcement of traffic laws? How can this be addressed and what will you do to make roadways safer for all users?”
— Urbana Human Relations Commission member FRANCES RIGBERG BAKER: “What will you do to work for stronger city, state and federal gun control laws?
“Here’s why I ask: Rising gun violence is a broad legal and cultural problem that legislators in our country haven’t yet had the political will to address effectively. It’s hard to see how a local police chief could make a dent in it. He or she cannot solve entrenched social problems or make law. One way forward that is in our power is for prominent stakeholders — including police chiefs — to speak out fearlessly for gun control, to lobby legislators hard at every level of government for strong, evidence-based gun control laws and to join forces with others who do the same.
“In the face of rising gun violence, I want a police chief who is committed to doing this.”