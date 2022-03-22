Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 17
As gun violence continues to plague the city — 25 confirmed shootings as of March 9; the city’s first fatality by firearm in 2022 last Wednesday — here’s Part 17 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s Community Conversation.
What should we be talking more about when it comes to local gun violence?
Champaign resident ANGELA SLATES-SWOOPE: “My daughter turned 20 this past year; she was born and raised in this community. She’s had to console a best friend who lost her 16-year-old brother to gun violence. Then, she lost another 19-year-old school classmate and friend to gun violence.
“My heart breaks for the families. I worry about my daughter being in the wrong place, at the wrong time, all of the time. But quite honestly, any one of us could be in the wrong place at the wrong time these days. And it’s not just a local phenomenon, it’s state and nationwide.
“So, when I contemplate the rise in gun violence, my primary thought always leads me back to one question: How are young people getting their hands on such sophisticated weaponry?
“We’re talking semi- and fully-automatic handguns and rifles along with the bullets. They are not walking into stores in Champaign and buying them, and Chicago doesn’t have gun stores.
“I consistently read and hear a lot of commentary related to the individual shooters, shooting incidents and much-warranted community unease and anxiety, but not enough about where the guns are coming from. Most of the shooters are carrying illegally, untrained and firing recklessly, and yes, that’s a significant problem.
“But there seems to be a lot of focus on identifying and punishing shooters and not enough focus on investigating and punishing the sources of these firearms. There’s simply no way teenagers should be able to get their hands on automatic weaponry or any kind, illegally, in this community.
“Do you know how to get your hands on an illegal gun in Champaign? I don’t, but some apparently do.
“We should place more focus on finding out what’s happening with illegal gun dealers on our streets. Let’s chase them down similar to the way we targeted drug dealers in the ‘War on Drugs.’”
What say you, Democratic candidates in the 13th U.S. Congressional District? Would you support increased penalties for those who illegally sell guns here after a) purchasing them legally in other states or b) reporting them stolen, two common practices law enforcement officials have discussed in previous installments of this series? And how severe should the penalties be?
DAVID PALMER of Champaign: “I absolutely support increased penalties for those who illegally sell guns. Access to illegal guns has plagued our state for years; it has led to elevated rates of gun violence in Chicago and East St Louis that still affect those areas at a high rate today.
“This is one of the many reasons that common-sense gun reform is needed — we have to have blanket legislation to ensure we close the many loopholes that even allow these guns to be bought initially and trafficked to our communities. The only appropriate gun ownership is legal, safe and accountable gun ownership.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI of Springfield: “As a member of Congress, I’d fight to end the proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and crack down on those who choose to break the law and make our communities less safe.”
ELLIS TAYLOR of Springfield: “I support the enforcement of any existing gun control legislation. If there is data to suggest that this scenario is a common one, I would gladly review it and my position.”
Aside from access to guns, where else should attention be focused?
Longtime former Urbana School Board member PEGGY PATTEN: “In my experience working with children and youth, meaningful relationships with adults are the single greatest factor influencing their outcomes. Home, school, church and extracurricular involvements provide opportunities for the development of those positive relationships.
“The pandemic has disrupted those relationships in significant ways. We need to step up supports for parents, schools and community organizations that work with our children and youth. We also need to remember that positive relationships don’t develop within a few weeks or months.
"We need to keep supporting those individuals, institutions and programs that work with our children and youth. I am encouraged to see new efforts aimed at youth in our schools, park districts and Boys & Girls Clubs. The Urbana Park District’s new Friday night FRESH Hang out zones for teens is one example.
“Many political leaders, as well as those in the business, education and nonprofit communities, are seduced by the promise of technology to address our most intractable problems. Too often, when a technological tool is employed to address an area of concern, that becomes the chief focus of the response.
"To turn around youth violence, we need to invest in relationships.”
How has the surge in local gun violence impacted you?
LEE ANN KELLY, a volunteer for The Trauma & Resilience Initiative: “It has both disheartened and mobilized me. Disheartened because each incident means more people experiencing trauma — the families of those involved, the neighbors who heard the shots, etc.
“At the same time, it has mobilized me to advocate for trauma-informed practices and raise our community’s understanding of the root causes of this violence.”
STEPHANIE DAVENPORT, grants and marketing coordinator for Champaign’s Developmental Services Center: “I’ve certainly felt an increased sense of fear, and also anger, due to the rise of gun violence in our community. With time, and through processing those feelings, you realize they actually may be stemming from loss and grief.
"We’ve all been experiencing a pandemic, we lived through lockdowns, social unrest and the repercussions of how we’ve been personally impacted by these experiences, while gun violence has been simultaneously on the rise in our community.
“I live in Champaign, and I work in the center of where violence occurs, often on a daily, or weekly basis. When it first began, I found myself feeling limited by it, and I would think to myself, ‘I can’t go to this place anymore. I’d better not walk in that park anymore because it’s not safe.’ I had trouble sleeping after the social unrest first began, and felt a heightened sense of awareness in public places.
“As time has passed, those feelings haven’t completely gone away, but have improved. I’ve tried to make a conscious effort to choose faith over fear, and maintain a more positive mindset. I grew up in this community, and my family has been in the area for a long time. So, as a citizen of this community, I decided not to accept living in fear in my own hometown — using wisdom, of course.
“I think it’s important to be involved in my community, and support others. I know when I pull into the parking lot each morning to work, at a local non-profit, to raise funds and support others in the good work they do — this is in and of itself a natural deterrent to violence in our community.
“You don’t have to work in the non-profit sector to make a difference. Depending on your season of life, you may only have a little time, or money to give, and other times you may have an abundance. Maybe, you can offer a kind word, a smile, a word of wisdom or volunteer hours. Perhaps you can provide a snack, or fund a grant.
“Each piece we all have to contribute matters, from a little to a lot. It all adds up to make our community a bright place that outshines violence.”