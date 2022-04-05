Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 19
Open records reports: Guns reported stolen to Danville PD, Rantoul PD, Vermilion County Sheriff's Office | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18
Guest commentaries: Samantha Stewart | Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
On a Tuesday evening last April, while skipping rocks along the banks of the Vermilion River, a young couple spotted what appeared to be a BB gun in the water.
They called Danville police, who upon arriving in the vicinity of Morin Avenue and Hampton Road, retrieved the couple’s find, which it turned out, was actually a black Ruger 9mm pistol — rusted from being in the water but with its serial number still intact.
When police ran the number, they got a hit — from a gun reported stolen in Champaign County.
Of the 194 guns reported stolen to area police in 2021 — many from unlocked trucks and dresser drawers — this is not a common outcome. With no serial number to go off of, no proof of purchase provided and sometimes sketchy stories of how they went missing, the firearms are often never found.
How to at least partly solve this problem is the theme of Part 19 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s Community Conversation on gun violence.
Anyone who’s pored over stolen gun reports filed with local police can see that even basic security measures often aren’t taken. So, how about a crash course — what should gun owners be doing that many are not?
STEVE WELDON, a firearms instructor with Champaign CCW: “Become a gun ghost. Eliminate your public firearms profile in every way possible. Make sure no one — not your neighbors, landlord, home maintenance workers, people you work with, even family who don’t need to know — knows you own firearms.
“If you own a firearms safe — and you absolutely should — buy a safe ‘cloak’ to go over it masking it from the casual view of guests or locate the safe inside a closet.
“No social media firearms pictures, either. No Facebook posts of that new gun you just bought, no TikTok posts showing your latest gun hack, nothing public.
“Load and unload your firearms, targets and other equipment necessary for range trips inside your garage with the outer doors closed. Cover this equipment while driving to and from the range and don’t make any stops that aren’t absolutely necessary. If you have no garage, then use bags and cases designed for non-firearms-related usage such as sports equipment or musical instrument cases. Bonnie and Clyde did this, so can you.
“Remove any ‘NRA’ and other gun bumper messaging stickers and decals from your vehicle and resist wearing the latest clever firearms-related apparel unless it’s an inner layer you will only uncover while at the range. In the days of thieves utilizing such technology as AirTags and other locating beacons, you really don’t want to make your vehicle or yourself stand out in any way.
“Anyone who served in the military has had operational security ‘OPSEC’ drilled into them ad nauseam. Do the same for gun security ‘GUNSEC.’ There is only one time a bad guy should learn you have a firearm. Make it a complete surprise.”
JASON SELLERS, owner of Seymour’s Safe Shooting LLC: “The most secure option for storing your firearm in a car or home is to purchase a lockable storage device. They sell many different options for cars and homes.
"Simply storing it in a lockable glove box does not provide adequate protection from theft or an unauthorized person from taking possession of your firearm.”
MICHAEL SCHLOSSER, director of the UI’s Police Training Institute: “It is one thing to own a gun safe and it is another to use it to store your weapon all the time. Strict adherence to the use of the safe is paramount.
“If a gun owner is worried about gaining quick access, they make safes now with simple digital key pads.”
“Data on gun violence in the home are concerning. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one-third of households with children in the United States have guns and 1.7 million children live in homes in which guns are unlocked and loaded. Most accidental shooting deaths of children occur in the house, usually when children play with a loaded gun when their parents are not at home. This should be a concern to everyone.”
JIM SANDQUIST, president of the Danville Rifle and Pistol Club: “If you feel the need to have a firearm for protection, you need to get instruction and the training with it. Once you’re proficient and can safely carry a gun, get your concealed carry permit. If you only feel a need to carry a gun for protection in your home, you can do this without a permit.
“Either way, get trained and stay proficient. To stay proficient and handle your gun safely, I strongly recommend joining a gun club and practicing a minimum of once a month. Handling a firearm is a diminishing skill.”
Monticello Police Chief JOHN CARTER: “If you choose to carry a firearm, with a concealed carry permit, be mindful of what you are doing.
"I worked in a different location and we got several calls from gas stations and Walgreens that someone had left a gun in the restroom.
"Don’t be that guy.”
What about safety measures related to ammunition?
STEVE WELDON: “If a person is so inclined as to observe a weekend marketplace parking area, it won’t take long to observe that those who pilfer firearms from locked and unlocked vehicles are most often minors.
“You can almost watch them select the vehicles with ‘NRA’ and other prolific Second Amendment bumper sticker and decal messaging and/or whose departing drivers and passengers are dressed the part and who often display 2A rote messaging themselves.
“You can also often observe the same as they furtively glance around before removing their firearm from holsters and purses and place them under a seat or under a garment on the seat, thinking they went unnoticed.
“It’s no accident that most often the vehicle missing the firearm was the only one broken into, almost as if by magic no other vehicles were victimized. This is because the parking areas were under observation and the firearms owner, I’m sure unwittingly, did something to make their vehicle or them stand out.
“I passed over it quickly, but almost all of these enterprising felons are minors. Underage. As in unable to purchase ammunition. A great many purveyors of gun violence are also underage, and they’ve just stopped by the weekend marketplace to procure their new unregistered — to them — firearm. The simplicity of their effort is stunning.
“The concealed weapons permit holder is leaving behind their firearm because either a store’s policy or the Illinois concealed carry statute makes it illegal for them to take their firearm inside with them. Policy calls for the firearm to be left behind in the oxymoronic ‘safe harbor.’ But rarely does it call for the ammunition to be left behind, as well. Take it with you.
“If we simply take our ammunition inside with us, the thief would steal an unloaded inert firearm. Obtaining ammunition without calling attention to themselves is not easy. Maybe not even worth their effort.
“At the very least, it’s no longer one-stop shopping and we’ve just added an additional step to the process of making the firearm capable of gun violence.”
Our Mary Schenk reports often on cases involving suspects being charged with possessing stolen weapons. But we don’t often learn of cases where someone is charged with purchasing a weapon legally, selling it to someone who’s ineligible to possess a weapon, then reporting it stolen. That’s not uncommon, we’re told. Are those cases especially challenging to prove?
Retired Champaign Police Det. Sgt. DAVE GRIFFET: “Yes and there are a number of reasons why. Oftentimes when one reports their firearm stolen, time has passed. It could also be that the original owner has gotten nervous that their weapon might have been used in a crime and they wish to cover their tracks, so they make a police report.
"By the time the police are called and an investigation is initiated, the responding officer oftentimes has very little information to go on. Time has passed so an opportunity for physical evidence — fingerprint processing — is no longer an option.
“If there was video available, time has passed to where the video has rolled off any server. So what ends up happening is an officer gathers the basic information, which turns out to be very little information.
"To make matters worse, the reporting person/victim does not have a serial number that can be entered into the nationwide database showing this item as being stolen. While there is a report on file for the handgun being stolen, the handgun does not get entered into LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) as being stolen, which prevents the weapon from being recovered if located by an officer during any future investigation.”
Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “It is clear from The News-Gazette articles on stolen gun reports that we have reason to be skeptical about some of the reports.
“In a fair number of cases, the reporter has a suspicion as to who took the firearm but refuses to provide a name. In others, the reporter suddenly discovers the gun missing but reports no other missing property after leaving the firearm in an insecure location for an unknown amount of time.
“But, there is what you suspect as opposed to what you can prove. Without proof of the connection between the individual reporting the gun stolen and the recipient of that gun, without evidence of the hands that gun passed through, we do not have a prosecutable case, and so unfortunately we have not been able to address this issue at that level.”
What are some of the telltale signs that someone who reports a gun stolen actually sold it illegally?
DAVE GRIFFET: “First of all, ATF tracks every weapon sold through licensed dealers. One of the biggest clues used is the number of days from purchase to the day the weapon is recovered.
“Here lately, there have been handguns recovered within days of their purchase. These incidents are very indicative of a ‘straw purchase,’ meaning someone else has went and purchased a handgun since they have a FOID (card) and the weapon was provided to someone who is not allowed to have one.
“While this is compelling information and while a reasonable person could believe that someone did just that, that is not enough to prosecute someone. Prosecutors need more evidence and, let’s face it, jurors want more evidence, as well — video of the purchase, if available, and interviews of all of those involved.
“Some of the most recent cases that we were able to seek prosecution were cases like this: The subject is on federal supervised release and is dating someone with a FOID. The subject with the FOID buys a gun, the police get tipped off and when the police investigate, they recover video of the subject entering the store with the person who cannot make the purchase.
“After approaching the gun counter and pointing out the handgun, they leave the store. The subject then later goes back to the store and purchases the handgun.
“Another recent case was a female with a FOID reporting that her handgun was stolen from her car. As the investigation occurs, it’s found that the reporting person doesn’t even have a car like she reported the handgun stolen from.
“Further investigation reveals that the female purchased the handgun for a male who could not own the handgun, and she reported it stolen to protect herself.
“I know from reading your articles and the comments left by your readers, many ask why the police do not investigate these cases further. The truth is that many of the local detectives have open homicide and/or shooting investigations that have a higher priority than chasing after every handgun.
“There are only so many detectives/investigators at the local departments and it’s a greater priority to get a shooter off the streets before they shoot and or kill again.”
Is it time to start considering penalties — like, say, losing one’s right to own firearms — for those who don’t secure their guns, then have them go missing? And how stiff should the punishment be for those who are convicted of selling guns?
State Sen. CHAPIN ROSE (R-Mahomet): “Let’s be clear: In the last two years of reading News-Gazette coverage, I’ve only seen a single instance of a gun crime being committed by someone who wasn’t already a previously convicted felon. Being a felon, in Illinois, disqualifies you from having a gun in the first place.
“But just look to Saturday’s N-G for an example of a felon out on the streets with a gun — rather than in jail. Said succinctly, law-abiding citizens aren’t the ones shooting each other on a daily basis in C-U — or anywhere, for that matter.
“That said, myself and the Senate Republicans have proposed to crack down on illegal gun trafficking as part of our ’10 and Life’ package of legislation aimed at the most violent crimes and criminals: minimum 10 years mandatory prison sentence for the first offense and life in prison for the second. Indeed, our package goes well beyond just gun trafficking, and includes just about every gun-related crime — from shootings to carjackings.
“We also propose more money for equipping, training, recruiting and retention of police officers, and direct mental health support for our county jails.
“While sad but true, we proposed our bills almost a year ago, and the Democrat-controlled General Assembly has refused to give us even a vote. But they did pass two days ‘off’ each week for prisoners on home confinement — see the Chicago Sun Times’ recent report on how well that is working. Not.
“In the meantime, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker, for his part, continues to appoint members to the parole board that are releasing hardened cons back onto our streets — including, I kid you not, a woman appointed to the highly paid position whose only qualification is that she is President Obama’s kids’ godmother. Yet another example of the ‘corruption tax’ in Illinois — er, ‘social justice’ to those of you in the progressive left echo chamber.
“Let there be no doubt: Mollycoddling the criminal class as Governor Pritzker and his Democrats have done the past four years, has made us all less safe.”
Meyer Capel attorney and state Sen. JASON BARICKMAN (R-Bloomington): “In my opinion, selling a gun and then reporting it stolen represents gun trafficking and individuals who commit this crime should be punished as gun traffickers.”
When it comes to this aspect of gun violence — responding to guns reported stolen — where does Illinois get high marks for its state laws and what more could it do to improve?
Chicagoan VALERIE BURGEST, a volunteer with the Illinois chapter of Moms Demand Action and a member of the Everytown Survivor Network who lost a son to gun violence: “Illinois has been a leader in passing gun safety legislation, with the sixth-strongest gun safety laws in the country (including mandating that all guns lost or stolen be reported to law enforcement within 72 hours), according to Everytown’s gun law rankings report.
“But there is still more work to be done to protect Illinoisans from gun violence.
“Secure firearm storage saves lives and can play a direct role in reducing multiple types of gun violence, including stolen guns, youth access to firearms, school shootings and gun suicide. The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would help spread awareness of this critical policy.
“Our leaders should continue their strong work, and prioritize legislation that will protect communities from gun violence and save lives.”