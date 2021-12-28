To purchase a gun the legal way in the Land of Lincoln, you’ll need to apply for a Firearm Owners Identification card, which could take up to 30 days, then wait another 72 hours after picking one out.
And to purchase one illegally? "You just have to know the right person and have about $200 — no license required," N-G columnist Jay Simpson wrote in July, as Champaign-Urbana neared 100 confirmed reports of shots fired.
With that number now topping a record 350 as 2021 comes to a close, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO convened a panel of residents and their representatives for Part 2 of our continuing community conversation about gun violence.
Despite dozens of guns being confiscated in C-U, and hundreds being seized across the area, shooting incidents and homicides are at or near record highs. Where are all the guns coming from? It must feel, from your vantage point, that there’s an endless supply.
— Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “There are millions and millions and millions of firearms in the United States. A quick Google search tells me that licensed U.S. firearms manufacturers produced 7 million firearms in 2019, 3.5 million of those being handguns. That number is down from a high in 2016 of 11.5 million, 5.5 million of those being handguns.
“When they are properly purchased, properly used, properly stored, they are just a piece of metal. It is when they are illegally obtained, illegally used, that they are a problem.
“How are they ending up in the hands of people who are not legally allowed to possess them? They are stolen in residential, vehicle or commercial burglaries. And yes, sometimes they are lost. They are purchased by FOID card holders who give them to people who cannot legally purchase them and then report them stolen.
“They are shared, traded or sold for drugs or for money received in the drug trade or from trafficking stolen goods.”
— Rantoul Police Chief TONY BROWN: “There is only one commonality with the guns we’ve recovered — none have been in the possession of individuals legally allowed to possess firearms.”
— Retired Champaign Police Det. Sgt. DAVE GRIFFET: “Every week or so, officers take police reports where people report that a firearm had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle. While many of these situations are true and accurate and people have made an error in not locking their car, on occasion a case will appear where someone makes a report like this, but it’s really not the case.
“What I mean by this is as follows: A subject buys four or five guns, carries them around in his car and intends to sell them. The person sells the guns to people who can’t legally own them and then to cover their tracks, they report the guns stolen.
“Some of the guns come from residential burglaries. Some of the guns come from people with FOID cards who buy guns for other people. These are called straw purchases and we have investigated a very large number of these cases.
“The truth is, more of these kind of cases need to be investigated; however, there are not enough resources for that when detectives are busy investigating a homicide or serious shooting, which has a higher priority.”
— U.S. Rep. ROBIN KELLY, chair of the Illinois Democratic Party: ”One of the most common criticisms I hear about gun reform legislation is that when you look at Illinois, we have some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but some of the highest rates of gun violence.
“This criticism fails to recognize that more than half of the guns used in the commission of violent crimes in Chicago come from out of state, most often from our neighbors in Indiana and Wisconsin.”
— U.S. Rep. SEAN CASTEN (D-Downers Grove): “Indiana is the primary source for approximately one out of every five crime guns used in Chicago. And a single gun stolen from a gun shop in Wisconsin was linked to at least 27 shootings in Chicago before it was removed from the streets.”
— DAVE GRIFFET: “States like Tennessee do not require a FOID card and if the person is of age, has a local identification card and is free of any local warrants, they can buy guns.
“While assigned to a drug task force on two different occasions, we had subjects from Tennessee bringing guns to Chicago to trade for drugs such as cocaine.”
— Retired Champaign Police Lt. BRUCE RAMSEYER: “A lot of regular guns that were stolen ended up in the hands of criminals, but before that, they were just guns. I don’t think there’s a way to keep guns away from people — just like we can’t keep drugs away from people, or keep people from breaking other laws. People have to decide for themselves what kind of lives they want to live.”
We’ve heard calls for tougher gun laws at the federal level for years and years. Is there any realistic reason to believe things will change?
— U.S. Rep. ADAM KINZINGER (R-Channahon): “I firmly believe in the right to keep and bear arms, legally. I’m also a strong advocate for conceal carry and have permits myself. But we have a violence problem in this country and it cannot be ignored.
“In order to curb evildoers from having access to firearms, we have to be willing to make some changes for the greater good.”
— Former Illini football lineman-turned-state Rep. KAM BUCKNER (D-Chicago): “I don’t mean to play the role of pessimist, but I am convinced that at the federal level we won’t see worthwhile gun legislation any time soon.
“It doesn’t mean we should stop advocating for it, but we know that a sitting U.S. congresswoman was almost killed in Tucson, Arizona in 2011, and there was no movement. We know that in 2017, a sitting U.S. congressman from Louisiana was almost killed and nothing happened.
“We can tick off the names of schools like Columbine, and Sandy Hook, and Parkland, and nothing has happened. Furthermore, in the spring of 1981 — just months apart — both the Pope and the President were shot and there were no worthwhile action. State legislatures have to lead on gun legislation.”
U.S. Sen. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-Chicago): “We know that state laws in Illinois are undermined when individuals purchase firearms from neighboring states with lax gun safety regulations, which is why I’ve introduced legislation to make firearms trafficking across state lines a federal crime. We also must ensure background check requirements are extended to cover all commercial sales of firearms.
“We owe it to the countless and growing number of firearm violence victims to take action, not just deliver thoughts and prayers.”
As if the prospect of regular guns being fired by people with bad intentions wasn’t troubling enough, Julia Rietz tells us law enforcement is seeing ‘extended magazines, laser sights and attachments that modify a firearm into a fully automatic machine gun.’ How easy is it to modify a gun and how much more dangerous can one make a firearm?
— Marine Corps veteran and local firearms instructor ROBERT KOUZMANOFF: “While it has always been relatively easy to manufacture or modify a firearm, it seems that the willingness to do so illegally and for criminal intent has increased over the last year. Just recently, there was an online retailer selling conversion devices for a common handgun. The devices were illegal to import, purchase, own or use but the retailer marketed the devices as something other than their legal definition.
“One of the side effects of these illegal conversions is that the firearm fails to function or jams because it was not designed to function at that rate of fire, making them far less reliable and dangerous for the user of the firearm.
“While more rounds being fired in less time surely increases the potential for lethality, the users of these illegally owned firearms are not trained, competent users. Meaning, they cannot control the firearm they are trying to use, making the risk to bystanders and nearby property far higher.”
What’s a ‘ghost gun,’ a term we’ve seen debut on local police reports in 2021?
— Master firearms instructor DEAN HAZEN, a former Urbana police officer and alderman: “Ghost guns are simply kits you can order to build your own firearms, usually an AR-15. You receive a stamped-out piece of metal that is no more than 80 percent completed then you finish the remaining 20 percent with machining tools.
“It’s just how the federal law is written. If you have the knowledge, tools and you order all the other parts, you can build yourself a gun without serial numbers on it.
“But a gun is a gun. Serial number or no serial number, it’s just as deadly. Frankly, it’s much easier to steal guns or buy stolen guns then it is to build them; most people don’t have the know-how.”
Some of these high-powered weapons have been used in high-traffic public places. What do you make of the rise in local shootings in broad daylight outside Carle Hospital, on busy stretches of North Prospect and Kirby avenues and near schools?
— Champaign County Sheriff DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “Many times, people commit crimes when they perceive the risk of getting caught as minimal. The same is likely with many of the shooting incidents we have seen. The police cannot be everywhere, and there are fewer police officers in our community now than in the past.
“Traffic stops are one of the ways law enforcement agencies proactively address crime, including getting guns off the streets. Because of a lack of manpower, health precautions due to COVID over the last two years and even some change in department policies, traffic stops aren’t conducted as frequently by some departments as in the past.
“My assumption would be that the increase in recklessness is due, at least in part, to the perception that there is a decrease in chances of being caught and identified for doing this type of crime.”
— Firearms instructor RICK NOBLE, owner of Farmer City’s Adventure Tactical Training: “The criminals know that law enforcement has been placed on the shelf by respective city councils, who say they want to stop the violence. ... If they did, they would pull out all stops.”
— TONY BROWN: “We have seen an increase in daytime shootings and in areas traditionally we haven’t experienced gun violence (in Rantoul). Unfortunately, there is a growing sub-culture of teen and young adult males who are desensitized to violence and don’t value human life.”
C-U’s population is 126,638. We assume it’s a small percentage that’s responsible for the gun violence.
— JULIA RIETZ: “In most cases, I am familiar with both the gun violence victims and the perpetrators. They make up a very small percentage of our overall population.
“More significantly, I am familiar with their families. Some people have always used the excuse that our crime is caused by Chicagoans who move to central Illinois and bring mayhem with them.
“That is simply not true. The perpetrators of our gun violence were born and raised here.
“In my 23 years as prosecutor, I have seen generations of the same families pass through the criminal justice system. Many of our cases involve brothers and cousins from one family feuding with members of another family because of some perceived disrespect committed by someone’s relative.
“As the ages of the perpetrators of our local gun violence become younger and younger, it becomes clear that providing programs and supports for the individuals who are carrying and firing the guns is not enough. Carrying and using guns to resolve conflict is becoming normalized.
“Change has to come from across generations for it to have a lasting effect.”
Agree or disagree: You can’t arrest your way out of the gun violence crisis, as former Champaign police chief Anthony Cobb used to say? (Cobb, who resigned in August, declined to participate in this series, noting that he’s no longer the head of CPD).
— Champaign City Council member MATT GLADNEY: “I both agree and respectfully disagree. I think that, in the short term, perhaps arrests would make a dent in the issue, so there’s that. But, long term, I agree with the sentiment.
“Long-term solutions are required for this issue, to ensure that we are helping people, and that the factors involved in leading to things such as gun violence are reduced and/or removed, so people do not go down this path.”
— Urbana Schools Student Relations Supervisor ‘SKULLY’ ANDREWS: “I definitely believe that you cannot arrest your way out of this problem. Not with the demographic that we are talking about.
“Middle school-aged children don’t understand the concept of the rest of their lives being more than a few years, when they have only been on this earth for 13 years, not even a quarter of their expected life span. They should have 70-plus years yet to experience but they are not able to see that, let alone understand that.”
— State Rep. CAROL AMMONS (D-Urbana): “We need to invest in our communities rather than putting more money into the very same criminal legal system that puts people at higher risks of violence and poverty in the first place.
“Until we stop isolating communities of color and start understanding gun violence as an issue that affects all of us, we will never have the full strength required to make lasting changes.
“We also need to start asking ourselves how people’s resources become so slim that they are forced to choose between following the law and accessing their basic human needs. Putting someone in prison does nothing to address the circumstances that lead to violence.”
— Longtime local attorney STEVE BECKETT: “I agree with Anthony. This problem is a matter of self-respect and commitment to family. If the shooter can’t live without violence in his life, then he’ll end up dead or in jail. The shooter needs to think of his family and the families of those who are being injured or killed. It all starts with family, and could end there.
“The individuals who have no community ties are the ones to arrest. At least those individuals can be taken off the streets to protect others.”
— Champaign City Council member TOM BRUNO: “Chief Cobb was certainly correct that simply arresting more people is not going to stop the current gun violence. However, that does not mean that we shouldn’t arrest people who continue to disregard the rules of society.
“We ought to be implementing a multifaceted approach, and certainly that involves law enforcement arresting violators and the judicial system punishing violators.
“I’m afraid that criminal punishment has become less of a deterrent than it used to be. But it still serves a purpose to restrain and remove from society those folks who are willing to violate the law in a way that has serious and deadly consequences.”