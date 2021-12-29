Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.