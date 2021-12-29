Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 3
Barring a late break in a case or another deadly shooting, 2021 will end without an arrest in 17 of the year’s 22 open homicides in Champaign-Urbana.
This part of the tragic story of gun violence is not unique to this area, or this time — the cases listed in the “unsolved homicides” corner of the city’s website total 16 from the last decade alone.
Alan Harden. Shawntiel Harrison. Martin Morrow. Jasma Cobb. Christopher Kelly. Todd Ledbetter. Dehrone Hobbs. Dondre Moore. Arnold Farris Hopkins. Montrez Vonner. Rashidi Overstreet. Damian Henderson. Yojevol Sturkey. Lonnie Scheel. Bobby White. Renard Jackson.
In Part 3 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s continuing Community Conversation, panelists explain some of the challenges of closing murder cases and whether we’re capable of coming together to solve C-U’s gun violence crisis.
Is witnesses’ unwillingness to share information about what they saw — even if promised anonymity through Crime Stoppers — the single biggest impediment to making arrests and prosecuting homicide cases?
— Champaign County Sheriff DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “From an investigative perspective, many times witnesses provide the first ‘clue’ from which investigators start their investigation.
“Witnesses can provide a picture of what occurred during an incident. If we don’t have other information on which to base our investigation, witness statements are crucial to an investigation.
“Witness statements help us meet our legal standard of proof required for arrest as well as help us get dangerous individuals off the streets more quickly.
“I will defer to the state’s attorney on the prosecutorial side of things.”
— Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “Reluctant, uncooperative witnesses have always been a problem. We have always had shootings occur in crowded places where no one saw anything.
"Sometimes, that is true. Something can happen in the heat of a moment and people only see the aftermath. But other times, people are afraid or are just not willing to get involved. They do not want to give information about an acquaintance or family member. They do not want to be seen as cooperating with law enforcement. They may be involved in the underlying conflict themselves.
“When people do give information about what they saw, some later change their minds or forget what they had seen so clearly in the heat of the moment.
“With the increase in gun violence, I believe we have seen an increase in reluctant witnesses.”
— Champaign County Public Defender JANIE MILLER-JONES: “I don’t know the answer to solve the problem. People need to get past the whole ‘snitching is bad’ concept. Being safe in your community and keeping your family safe means if you know something, if you see something, then you say something.
“It’s brave, not cowardly. It’s smart, not stupid. It’s the only way to solve crimes and keep guns out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them.
“It’s the only way I see this ending.”
Is it a genuine fear for their own safety or a mistrust of law enforcement that makes most witnesses unwilling to share what they saw? And if it’s the former, how do you go about trying to resolve that?
— DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “Speaking from solely a sheriff’s office perspective, many witnesses who are present when a shooting incident occurs either do not share information because they don’t want to or because they are fearful of retaliation by others. Witnesses who may indirectly witness an event — for example, neighbors of a location where a shooting incident occurred — are generally cooperative but have limited information to share.
“What I have found is that very few people want a shooting to occur in their neighborhood and are willing to share relevant details that they know in hopes of preventing a future occurrence. For some, though, it is a mistrust of law enforcement either sparked by past experiences or media representation of police officers nationwide.”
— CHRIS CLAPP, president of Vermilion County Crime Stoppers since 2009: “Danville people are afraid to call 446tips for fear of retaliation and being labeled a snitch, even though we have tried through the media to let them know they can call 446tips without fear, as it is a secured phone line.”
— Danville Police Chief CHRIS YATES: “The community and its relationship with law enforcement plays a large role in curbing violence. It must send a unified message that it is not going to be tolerated and if it occurs, it will be reported and witnesses will come forward.
“Criminals have a sense of confidence that there are no consistent consequences for their actions if the community doesn’t make it clear and they believe there is a division between the community and its police department.”
Will rewards for information, like those Champaign County Crime Stoppers is poised to expand in the weeks ahead, help convince more people to come forward?
— The Rev. TERRANCE THOMAS, pastor at Champaign’s Bethel AME Church: “While rewards are good, we must reteach the value of Black life. But that is a longer conversation. It goes back to feeling protected and knowing you won’t get killed for doing the right thing.”
What advantageous role does technology play in investigations?
— JULIA RIETZ: “Security cameras, both privately owned and government maintained, can provide us with invaluable video evidence. Body-worn cameras, squad car cameras and recorded interviews allow us to preserve witness statements and possibly use those recordings at trial.
“Cell phones hold a wealth of evidence, including admissions and confessions. DNA and fingerprints and ballistics give juries a firm, scientific basis against which to judge witness testimony.
“But at the beginning of the investigation, when time is of the essence, nothing is more valuable than a witness pointing us in the right direction.”
What’s the ugly side of social media when it comes to gun violence?
— Former Champaign Police Sgt. DAVE GRIFFET, who retired in July after 25 years on the force: “These shootings in the populated areas and during daylight hours are often committed this way because the shooter has a location of their target. Those who share their location on social media tell their enemies where they are.
“I’ve seen in some cases those who are about to target someone will go on social media and tell the ‘opposition’ that they are about to be on their turf. Giving them a heads up for what is about to happen.
“And believe it or not, we have people in our community who know those that are at odds with each other. There have been cases where someone knows a person (who’s) into it with another person and they call that other person and share where they saw their opposition.
“Shortly thereafter, a shooting occurs.”
One of the community’s responses to gun violence — C-U Fresh Start — was launched in 2016 with a goal of giving offenders with a history of violence access to services and resources in exchange for putting down their guns. Have you learned anything from that experience about offenders’ willingness to change their ways?
— JULIA RIETZ: “As a young prosecutor in traffic court, I learned that you cannot force people who abuse alcohol to embrace sobriety. You can provide the tools and require that they attend. You can force them to listen to the victims and family members who lost loved ones. You can punish them if they don’t do what they are supposed to do to help themselves.
“But in order for real change to happen, the person has to want to make that change.
“Similarly with the gun violence we are experiencing now, all the programs, all the opportunities, all the support, those are all tools that we as a society should make available. But the individual has to want to accept those opportunities and use those tools.
“I do know individuals who have decided they no longer want to live that life. Whether it is because of a program we provided or because they had some life experience or because they spent time in prison, real change had to come from within that individual.
“I do not believe there is a magic program out there that will fix all of this. I do believe incarceration is necessary to protect the public from those who choose to endanger our community, although I do not believe sending more and more people to prison for longer and longer terms will fix all of this, either. But I do believe everyone has the capacity for change.”
Thursday, we’ll talk solutions. But before that, a question: Do you fear that maybe we’re too divided — right vs. left, defund the police vs. back the blue, Second Amendment vs. gun control, those who want more surveillance and those who want less — to solve such a complex issue?
— Urbana attorney RUTH WYMAN: “I don’t think we are too divided as a community. Indeed, we are too connected to not be able to figure this out.
“I am afraid, from talking with people, that the reason people buy guns is to feel safe. But it is exactly that action that makes all of us less safe. We need to reduce and eventually eliminate guns and gun use by creating and promoting communities that protect all.
“We are vacationing in Paris. No guns. No violence. A culture that keeps guns from being needed because the community is safe at all times of the day and night. We can do that in Champaign-Urbana, too.”
— LILY WALTON, interim executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County: “I worry that the illusion of division is harmful to our community. The media drives a narrative that Black and Brown people do not support the police. I don’t believe this to be true — we rely on law enforcement to keep our communities safe, but law enforcement must realize that community safety is a partnership.
“I wholeheartedly believe that the most important thing law enforcement can do to bridge the gap between the youth and the police is to practice active listening and truly taking account of the youth’s voice. The kind of listening that doesn’t result in punishment or fear-mongering among the youth in our community.”
— TERRANCE THOMAS: “It’s not a fear. It is a fact. And until we settle the causes of these divisions — i.e. White supremacy and capitalism — they will remain. I do think you will continue to see division in solutions because it impacts people differently.”
— JENELL HARDY, board VP for Habitat of Humanity for Champaign County: “I do worry that we are too divided on the issues that really don’t matter when it comes to another life lost to senseless gun violence.
"This divisiveness — whether it is your political affiliation, your support or not for the Second Amendment — is causing us not to focus on solving the real problem: How do we do something to stop the gun violence?”
— Urbana’s MICHELE COOPER, a lifetime NAACP member: “Yes, I think we are divided but positive steps have been taken with the support of the media and our community groups. There will always be people on the extreme margins, but there is a third group of folks who are willing to come together and address the contributing factors to the violence.
“It is not just about surveillance and who backs who, but more about what are the social systems that are and are not in place for preventative measures to be implemented. If we remain at odds with one another and do not get in the same room to talk about how to address them, then positive change cannot occur. Fortunately, this is happening so there is hope.”
— Champaign Mayor DEB FEINEN: “Despite the enormity of the challenge, this is something our residents are counting on us to resolve and giving up is not an option. The underlying root causes of the problem, including a lack of opportunity and perceptions of hopelessness, poverty, under-resourced public services for those in need and easy access to illegal firearms, are problems we must continue to work on.
“We must also work with our other local, state and national leaders to address these issues. This crisis isn’t unique to just our community and while we are working to address these issues head on in Champaign-Urbana, ultimately some solutions will need to be enacted at the state and national levels.”
— Champaign County Board member JEN STRAUB: “It’s clear that the violence in our country and in this community is a complex issue that needs all hands on deck. I’m excited that several local branches of government are considering the use of ARPA funding to invest in parts of our communities most affected by community violence, and hope we are able to enact real change.
How has local gun violence affected you?
— SCOTT FRIEDLEIN, retired Champaign Police Sergeant: “It would have been easy for me to opt out of this request by simply saying that I’ve moved to Tennessee and it’s no longer an issue for me. I can’t do that.
“The C-U community was home for all of my adult life. I served for over 26 years as a police officer and to this day still provide consulting services to the community. I return often and have stayed active. Many have asked why and all I can say is that it’s the love of the community and sense of belonging.
“For the last three years, prior to moving in May, I lived in the heart of Champaign near Springfield and Garfield. Just prior to moving, I had driven to a pizza joint nearby to get some dinner, only to have missed being in the middle of a shootout with over 50 rounds exchanged, by a few minutes. This was not the first close encounter I had.
“With the randomness and the unpredictability of these shootings, walking the neighborhood no longer occurred. Being a former police officer, I feared for my family and even removed a log with our name on it from the front of our house. No point in making myself a target since I was known.
“From a professional standpoint and with the work I have continued to do, the gun violence issues have continued to wear me out. The planning, effort and stress I have gone through providing risk management to the county fair and the Illinois Marathon have been greater than anything I dealt with during my career in law enforcement. I am thankful that we got through the events with very few issues.
"I am at the same time appalled at the conduct of some who questioned and argued about measures that were implemented to protect them during these events. Many of these measures are best practices which have been in place for several years at events across the country.
“While my move to Tennessee was not solely due to the increase in violence in the community, it sure made the move much easier.
“With the shooting of Officer (Jeff) Creel and killing of Officer (Chris) Oberheim, I have become increasingly angry at our administrators and politicians. These problems are not new and did not happen overnight. I started my law enforcement career with higher levels of violence.
“We attacked the problems head on and got the resources needed to combat them. We have not learned from the past but instead have gotten soft and are letting the tail wag the dog. The lack of support has ruined one of the best departments in the country. The officers still there are giving their all but are simply tired. They need help and we should be doing everything we can to support them, including listening to and responding to their needs.
“I pray for them daily.”
— ALEXANDRA HARMON-THREATT, who chairs the Champaign Citizen Review Subcommittee: “There was a drive-by shooting just outside my home during the summer of 2020 and it reminded me how close we all are to this problem. It also reminded me how important it is to invest in our local community to help reduce the incidence of violence.
“It hasn’t changed my local routine at all but does make me want to recommit to working locally to improve the situation, which is something I hope we all will do.”
— DALITSO SULAMOYO, CEO of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission: “Leading an organization that offers early childhood education to those living on the economic and social margins of our society, we have been given the awesome task of shaping the minds and direction of our young children as they prepare to go to kindergarten. We work with children who are between 0-5 years old.
“However, it has been a difficult task as gun violence trauma has directly impacted some of the children enrolled in our Head Start program who have either lost a sibling or a parent to gun violence.
“We have teachers who have lost loved ones. There have been times we have locked down at least one of our locations during school session because of gun shootings nearby. We recently found a shell casing lodged into one of our staff member’s chairs after gunshots were heard in the area.
“Fortunately, that happened after hours, when the children and staff were not in the building. These are incidents that have traumatized the children we serve, their parents and our staff.
“Our community needs to truly come together to address not only the symptoms of gun violence but the root causes of it, as well. This is our problem. We are dealing with an issue that is an adaptive problem, which does not simply require technical solutions. Getting to the root causes will take time, commitment and the willingness to disrupt the status quo and transform our community.”
— MOLLY DELANEY, VP of development at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank: “Although I have not had direct experience with gun violence in our community, it has made me more cautious, weary and prone to overreact. Here is an example.
“My daughter had a few weeks of unemployment before leaving for college this summer. She decided to drive for Grubhub to make a few extra dollars. Although I would normally applaud her industrious behavior, it made me extremely anxious and I genuinely worried she would be robbed or shot. After a couple of days, I realized my fear was irrational and unwarranted.
“The combined weight of gun violence and the pandemic takes its toll on our entire community. It makes us more paranoid, fearful and prone to overreact.”
— ANGI FRANKLIN, assistant superintendent for the Urbana School District: “As someone who has served as an educator in the Champaign-Urbana community for the past 22 years, I am deeply saddened to see so many former and current students and families impacted by gun violence in our community.
“I think what bothers me the most is to read public comments on various local media outlets when there is a tragedy in our community. Deep-rooted racism is quite real in Champaign County, which impacts how our young people and their families are treated and thought of by others.
“Not one of the former or current students and families impacted whom I know are horrible human beings, but many are talked about that way publicly.
“I wish I had the answer to solve our community’s issues, but I do not. All I see are many young adults who do not love themselves or life enough to stay out of the mess.
“Until we have a critical mass of people to give those involved a reason to live and a brighter future, I’m not sure how our community can do better. It is going to take almost all of us to create the change we want to see.”
— BARBARA MANN, retired chief of the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office's Civil Division: “I grieve this senseless loss of life and potential along with the rest of Champaign-Urbana. I feel fortunate that I don’t have to deal daily with fear and dread.
“I think a feeling of helplessness is my primary emotion and perhaps it is for others like me.
“I would challenge anyone who is looking for ways to alleviate that sense of helplessness to get involved in supporting our public schools. Whether they volunteer in a classroom, make a donation to the CU Schools Foundation or simply send their children to public school, they can make an impact.
“Clearly, we have not figured out the solution to this violence but I firmly believe that strong support for public schools will be a part of the answer.”