Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 5
Much as we’d all like it to go away yesterday, it’s become clear — right up until the very end of Champaign-Urbana’s deadliest year on record — that there’s no quick fix to the gun violence crisis.
But don’t suggest to local leaders committed to the cause that there’s no solution in sight.
“It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight, but it will happen,” Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen says.
But how? That’s the topic for Chapter 5 of our Community Conversation. Here are panelists’ proposed ideas — short-term and long-term, big and small — for how to avoid another 2021 in the year ahead and beyond.
Call your representative. It’s a good bet they’re working on legislation tied to this topic.
— U.S. Sen. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-Chicago): “I don’t want my daughters to have to grow up in a country that won’t protect them from firearm violence — and I refuse to accept that there’s nothing we can do, especially at a time when we know that domestic terrorism is on the rise.
"People are dying and Congress has not only the power, but also the duty to act by passing common-sense solutions.”
— Outgoing U.S. Rep. ADAM KINZINGER (R-Channahon): “I believe it’s time for universal background checks for gun purchases, raising the age to 21 to purchase a firearm and banning certain high-capacity magazines. By encouraging communities to get involved at the local level, and by members of Congress supporting legislation that can end the cycle of gun violence, we can help create a better tomorrow for our children and the future of this country.”
— Former Illini football lineman-turned-state Rep. KAM BUCKNER (D-Chicago): “We have to create policies that hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable when they have not acted responsibly. The gun industry enjoys an immunity that could never exist with cigarettes, alcohol, food or most other consumer products. We can’t continue to protect them.”
Don’t let yours be the firearm that’s used in the next shooting.
— KAREN SIMMS, founder of the CU Trauma and Resiliency Initiative: “If there are guns in your house, set rules about where they are located. Make sure they are locked up safely. You cannot allow them in your home if you have an adolescent that is impulsive or has problems with their anger.
“Historically in African American families, when our children/partners have been unsafe, we have — sometimes as a village — organized to get them to safety. You have a right to safety and security. Help is available.”
— Former Parkland College Police Chief and State Police Capt. BILL COLBROOK: “The guns are coming from everywhere. Some are stolen from vehicles and houses. Legal gun owners need to ensure their firearms are secured safely so the guns are not stolen and fall into the wrong hands. Some are acquired from out of state, where gun purchasing laws are less restrictive, and brought into our communities. With a patchwork of state laws across the country, illegal gun ownership will always find the path of least resistance.”
Talk less. Listen more.
— Longtime youth coach, educator and motivational speaker MARC CHANGNON: “We were all created with one mouth and two ears for a reason — we should listen twice as much as we speak. Are we listening to our youth or just speaking?”
— Champaign County Sheriff DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “What I have found is that some are quick to dismiss ideas that aren’t their own. I don’t have all of the answers and I’m guessing nobody else does either, or else the problem would be solved. It is time for us to all come together to work toward this common goal.”
Don’t dare diminish the mental health aspect of this crisis.
— Champaign Central High basketball coach LeCONTE NIX: “Mental illness is a real thing and social workers and therapists are needed at an all-time high right now in our community, and country. We aren’t the only ones dealing with this issue.
“We need to normalize talking to someone. We have to normalize that going to therapy is great and is needed — just like going to a movie or your regular doctor’s appointment.
“We all have stuff that we hide mentally or avoid. Now, think about a young adult who only knows how to deal with anger by violence of some sort, because he or she has never been taught how to handle certain situations.
“We have to be better parents, teachers and community leaders. It starts with us. It will not be easy but I think we can fix it.”
Consult the experts — and not the traditional ones.
— Urbana Schools Student Relations Supervisor ‘SKULLY’ ANDREWS: “I know several people in our area who are convicted felons of violent crimes, who have spent many years of their adult lives incarcerated in institutions, paid their debt to society and are living amongst us now as law-abiding citizens, who would love to work on programs targeting youth who are on the same path that they were on and who look like them.
“They would be able to give them knowledge, insight and alternative solutions of where their life is headed that I, or most professionals, cannot give the youth because I have not been there.”
For the Fourth Estate: More success stories, less criminal ones.
— Unit 4 career services placement liaison SHELDON TURNER, who oversees the youth programs Operation Hope and Goal Getters: “One of the things I challenge the media to do is for every one negative story that is published or put on the front page about Black men and families, there should be five positive stories about Black men and families.
“Yes, there is a gun problem all over this nation; however, if we continue to feed those that find themselves on the edge of committing crime (negative) stories, that would pretty much help that person decide his or her fate. They pretty much get desensitized to it and feel that it is normal to take a life because that is all they read about, see and hear.
“Imagine what would happen if this same person is fed more positive stories about how people that look just like them took a different route and received genuine love and successful opportunities to help change their mindset.”
It takes a village — and, in many cases, an engaged father figure.
— HEIDI LADD, who served as a Champaign County circuit judge from 2004 until her retirement last year: “This much is clear: the majority of the families that came to court were missing one or both parents, not through death, but through lack of involvement in their children’s lives.
"That is not to say that there are not single parents who do an amazing job raising healthy and successful children, because there are many. Those are not the children we see in court.
“In too many cases, the father was mostly absent and disinterested; it was not uncommon for him to have an extensive criminal record of his own. For the kids, knowing that they have a parent who does not care can be devastating.
"Even with a supportive and hard-working mother, for young men, that dynamic motivates them to fill the gap by affiliating with other directionless young men and leads to to a distorted and destructive definition of what is strength, appropriate behavior and values.
“For young women, it creates a pattern of low self esteem, dysfunctional relationships and anger.
“Here is the message for all those non-existent fathers: there is a great deal more to being a dad than being there on the night of conception.”
Invest a chunk of that American Rescue Plan funding in trying to fix the problem, as is the plan in Champaign come next month.
— Urbana Mayor DIANE MARLIN: “The Urbana City Council identified public safety and well-being as a priority during their recent goal-setting meetings, along with investment in infrastructure, housing security, and economic recovery/development. We will begin discussion on allocation of American Rescue Plan funds in January and I expect additional gun violence response and prevention initiatives to be included.”
Remember 2019, when C-U had 23 fewer deaths.
— State Rep. CAROL AMMONS (D-Urbana): “The problem is fixable. We know this because Champaign did not have a gun violence issue of this scope just two years ago. So we should not fear a problem just because the magnitude of it is growing stronger.
“Rather, we should take this as an opportunity to make bold decisions and implement change in the communities that need it most.”
Get tough on crime when the circumstances demand it.
— State Sen. CHAPIN ROSE (R-Mahomet): “Put the violent criminals behind bars and keep them there. You correctly noted that high crime hasn’t always been the case. Stop releasing violent offenders onto our streets and you will see positive results. I have introduced ’10 and Life’ legislation in Springfield for violent crimes — first offense: minimum 10 years in prison; second offense: life in prison.
“This isn’t rocket science, nor is it aimed at the so-called ‘low-level, non-violent offender.’ This is aimed exactly where it should be: the violent thugs who are shooting kids, school buses and otherwise running rampant.
“Remove them, make a statement and see where you are — it won’t be where we are now, that is for sure.”
Read the Kerner Commission report — issued by the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, which was led by Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner — in response to the race riots of 1967.
— Criminal defense attorney TONY ALLEGRETTI, a member of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board: “It was written in response to a different but in some ways a similar question in dealing with ‘inner-city’ violence — read: the poor and people of color. Then, like now, it is easy and lazy to point the finger at young men of color who are a majority of the individuals involved in gun violence.
“What the commission found as the root cause of the violence at that time was not a group of particular people committing violent acts in the streets but bad policing practices, a flawed criminal legal system, unscrupulous consumer credit practices, poor or inadequate housing, high unemployment, voter suppression and other systemic racial discrimination that all converged to propel violence. This sounds all too familiar to me.”
Remember the names of those who lost their lives.
Officer Chris Oberheim, 44. Eric Kirk, 34. Aaron Jamerson, 30. Issa Musah, 46. Quansay Markham, 17. Javier Sibley, 20. Machi Harris, 16. Montez Jones, 23. David Dalton, 32. Kieshaun Thatch, 17. Jayvohn Foster, 26. Victor Hunt, 24. Nicholas Snell, 20. Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42. Corey Birlet, 28. Kendall Jones, 33. Brittany Lane, 32. Jonathan McPherson, 17. Charles Evans, 42. Adrian Watson Jr., 20. Acarrie Ingram-Triner, 19. Jadeen Moore, 19. Brandon Kelly, 20. Daveyonta Fairman, 26. Trenton Jones, 27. Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17.
All were victims of death by firearm in C-U in 2021.
— UI Police Chief ALICE CARY: “One of the things that may have gotten lost in our community conversation on gun violence is that, for every violent incident, there is a victim whose life will never be the same.
"We cannot forget this. The voices of victims and their loved ones must be central to our considerations of how we address public safety issues in our community. For me, that is a core value that has never changed.”