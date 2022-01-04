Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 6
Longtime local business owner Eric Meyer has a message for Champaign’s next police chief — whomever and wherever he or she is.
"We have a lot of citizens out here willing to help," he says. "A safe community is community."
Today, as Champaign continues its search for Anthony Cobb’s successor (applications still being reviewed, City Manager Dorothy David told The News-Gazette Monday) and C-U officials grapple with a crisis that led to 27 lives lost in 2021, we continue our Community Conversation on gun violence.
The theme of Part 6: possible solutions — big and small, short-term and long-range.
MONTEZ DuBOSE, Centennial High School senior
“Growing up in the Champaign-Urbana area and being in the Unit 4 district since the sixth grade, it has been hard to see people I’ve gone to school with for years have their lives taken away due to the gun violence.
“As a senior at Centennial High School, I’ve witnessed the trauma that has occurred in the lives of so many and that plays a part in the violence we have seen in the schools.
“I would like to see the community offer more programs for mental health needs. The community as a whole is hurting and we all could use a safe space to air out some grievances and process what we have went through.
“(It would help) being able to have a conversation with a trained professional to provide strategies for when we could be a danger to ourself and to others."
KUSHAL AMILINENI, co-founder, UIUC Students Against Gun Violence
“Our love affair with guns has nothing to do with tyranny, or militias, or self-preservation. Just ask any NRA member the following: If Jesus Christ himself were to come down off the cross and grant you one wish, would you opt for a world without guns — or the one we live in now? If every gun owner truly feared for their life and liberty, the answer would be obvious. But it's not about life and liberty. It's all about the sheer (thrill) of owning a gun.” ― Quentin R. Bufogle.
“This is one of the most relevant quotes I have heard and I see immense value in this perspective. Removing guns from the face of the earth is now out of question, so the next-best thing to do would be regulating the sale of firearms while also limiting the NRA’s lobbying power.
“In Champaign’s case, a good way to reduce gun violence would entail fortifying the police force, making streets better lit during the nights, strengthening the job market and providing better mental health resources.
“The university would also benefit from providing a better mental health support system while also advocating for gun safety laws.”
ARNOLD BROWN, 2018 Champaign Central grad, now living in Chicago
“Whenever I visit Champaign, the topic of local gun violence gets brought up. My family and friends often update me on the shootings that have occurred in the town, affairs that have been tragically transpiring more often. I have known people in the community whose lives were taken by senseless gun violence.
“It worries me to see my community so stressed. It worries me more knowing that someone close to me could be injured or affected next.
“While none of my close family or friends have been physically hurt by gun violence, they are still harmed mentally seeing their community so riddled with fear. They believe that their town is no longer safe, scared to do simple activities such as going on a walk, in fear of getting hit by a stray bullet or being the target of a robbery. It hurts to see them hurt.
“To address gun violence, we must first address the reasons why people commit these types of crimes at a more fundamental level. Additionally, these solutions have to be tailored specifically to the social, cultural and economic contexts of Champaign. Economic insecurity, access to guns and trauma/mental health are just a few issues tied to the community.
“By addressing the underlying issues of gun violence, you increase the chances of reducing the levels of criminal activity in a community, in turn making gun control laws more effective.
“At the community level, we need partnerships between actors such as the youth, survivors of gun violence, educators, mental health providers and policymakers. Through this partnership, we can contemplate remedies for gun violence.
“However, there is still only so much a community to do. It ultimately is up to local, state and national governments to provide their residents safety and security.
“What we can do as a community is come together to call on these governments to not only provide adequate gun reform but require them to provide communities with resources to fight against the root causes of gun violence.”
DR. RAVISHANKAR HASANADKA, OSF vascular surgeon and Urbana school board member
"As a vascular surgeon, I have operated on many gunshot-related injuries; however, as I currently work at OSF, the number has gone down for me only because it is not a trauma center. The surgeons at Carle are seeing gunshot wounds routinely now.
"As a community, I will note that the increase in shootings in the county has changed some bias. Instead of the privileged and affluent thinking it only happens in certain neighborhoods, shootings are now occurring all over town and virtually anybody can be caught in the crossfire. This makes the level of scare and fear elevated for all.
"The longterm solution does not show quick results, but better education, jobs and housing will decrease the violence.
"We need equity in economic opportunities for the youth. We need mentorship programs to help guide the youth in more productive directions. We also need to have mediators on the street level that can help de-escalate conflicts between different groups and resolve those conflicts in non-violent means.
"It is all easier said than done, but there are many community leaders and organizations working towards these goals. We should all show them the support in whatever way we can."
GENE AMBERG, retired superintendent, Urbana school district
“I believe that gun violence in this country is only made worse by our lax gun laws. Oftentimes, I feel I am part of a political constituency that no one even attempts to speak to — Americans who don’t own guns, don’t like guns and are terrified of what assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines are doing to our society.
“America has just over 4 percent of the world’s population, but almost half of the civilian-owned guns around the world.
“As a former K-12 public school superintendent, it troubles me that we are the only developed country in the world were children have drills to practice what to do when someone comes into their school, interrupts their lessons and tries to murder them with an assault weapon.
“Statistics tell us that more than 278,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine in April 1999. This is unacceptable and I hope someday that our children have more rights than guns do.
“After a plane crashes, we look at every possible source of failure or weakness and fix the system.
“Why should guns be different?”
MEDRA SEALS, member, Champaign Citizen Review Subcommittee
“I get frustrated with the lack of outlets for our young people, and the lack of patience adults have for our teens without the supports and/or trainings to positively guide them in appropriate directions.
“I think the community definitely does their part in the discussion; however, I think there could be more creativity and actual action put behind ideas to stop violence.
“I think there should be more proactive supports for our teens as opposed to false therapies and crucial punishment after altercations leading to false imprisonment or deaths.”
EVETTE CAMPEBELL, Champaign County court clerk
“I could write a book of the ideas I have but to be brief, I would love to see more community policing. I follow Officer Tommy Norman from Arkansas on social media and he’s a perfect example.
"If the police department knows there are issues between certain individuals or groups, maybe have conversations with them and/or families — out of uniform — before incidents occur.
"Train police to learn how to talk to people and they might can help solve issues before they occur.
"Lastly, I would love to see more people of color — specifically Black female officers — recruited.”
VASHOUNE RUSSELL, former basketball coach, Urbana High School
“I will say this: Trying to take away our rights to guns is not the answer. Trying to educate youth at a young age is — and that starts at home. People have to be responsible for their own actions.
“Is there a clear-cut solution? Not sure I can answer that with much confidence. The reason I say that is because 70 percent of us believe in the current gun laws but the 30 percent who don’t will continue the violence.
“The problem is the people doing the violent acts don’t value or appreciate guns. They see them has a tool for toughness. I value my guns. Being a gun owner is a privilege, something I value.
“So when friends of mine talk about getting their FOID card, I talk to them about how serious it is to be a gun owner.”
DEB FEINEN, Champaign mayor
Gun violence is a two-sided issue. In the immediate term, we must hold accountable those who are shooting in our community and putting everyone at risk.
We must arrest and prosecute those individuals using all tools at our disposal to support law enforcement and to help provide evidence for the state’s attorney’s office in the prosecution.
This includes working to fill the open positions at Champaign Police, providing license plate readers and cameras and supporting increased funding for Crime Stoppers to encourage witnesses to come forward.
In the long term, we need a proactive approach that provides services and viable alternatives to stop criminal activity before it ever happens. We need to provide and adequately fund opportunities and services for those in need such as those presented to Council in the Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.
DIANE MARLIN, Urbana mayor
Destructive behavior involving guns can be reduced by ensuring that people have access to resources — emotional, mental health, spiritual, physical, financial, support systems, relationships and the ability to navigate work and school. These require long-term investment and systemic change.
Short term, we need to support law enforcement efforts to investigate and solve shootings and other violent crime and hold individuals accountable for the trauma and pain they cause.
We need parents and guardians to make sure that children and teens in their households don’t acquire guns, to minimize chances of them harming themselves or others. Law enforcement needs community cooperation, state and federal assistance, technology and personnel.
Finally, state and federal officials must address the volume of weapons flooding our communities with a focus on illegal sales and distribution of guns and components.
MIKE METZLER, Mahomet police chief
“The problem is not just the incredible number of illegal guns that are on the street, it’s also the offenders’ complete disregard for human life. And the community leaders who do not possess the will to do what is necessary to combat this scourge, at the least, exacerbate the problem, if not contribute directly.
“There is nothing all the men and women in local law enforcement would like more than to be able to stop all the senseless gun violence in our community. They are hamstrung by politicians and activists at the local, state and national levels imposing restrictions on the proactive policing necessary to hold criminals to answer for their actions.
“And worse, those officers who truly want to make a difference fear that they will not be supported by their department leadership and their local politicians. In many cases, those fears are well-founded.
“The officers risk their lives, their personal freedom, their family’s livelihood and their entire futures for even the smallest of missteps they might make in the violent, chaotic situations encountered on the street.”
ALAN COOK, Sinai Temple rabbi
“In Judaism, there is a phrase noge’a badavar — literally, ‘you are touched by the matter.’ It means that one has ‘skin in the game,’ that one understands that one is impacted by a situation.
“With regard to gun violence, the issue is a health crisis on a local and national level, and we are all noge’a badavar. We all need to find enough empathy for others to recognize that each and every death or injury due to gun violence is tragic and preventable.
“We all need to raise our voices against the intransigence of legislators who have stood idly by while their neighbors bleed.”