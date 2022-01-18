Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 8
Five days after community members mourned C-U’s first murder victim of 2022 — 29-year-old aspiring veterinarian Kristian Philpotts — dozens marched through the streets of Urbana on Monday to ‘demand change for the babies growing up in this normalized war zone where no one is safe,’ as MLK Walk for Peace organizer Maurice Hayes put it.
As local law-enforcement officials investigate the latest episodes of gun violence — a 19-year-old Danville man struck in the head, a 39-year-old Champaign woman shot in the leg — Editor Jeff D'Alessio continues his Community Conversation on the topic.
Champaign has now been without a permanent police chief for more than five months. When it comes time to interview finalists for the job Anthony Cobb left in August, what’s the one gun-violence-related question you’d suggest be asked?
— MICHAEL LaDUE, who served on the Champaign City Council for three-plus decades: “To be a city councilman is less something you do than it is what you become. You are required to live in the jurisdiction you represent. It is of the essence of the thing.
“The same expectation applies to all city department heads. When you take the check, you are sharing in the fortunes of the community that delegates some of its business to you. Nowhere is this more true than in policing. For 30 years, Champaign has used the phrase ‘community policing’ in an aspirational way, yet we have officers who prefer to live elsewhere.
“What will a new police chief do to turn this around, to invite prospective officers to participate in the community by living in it, among their stakeholders?
“Policing is a sacred trust that a community invests in those who wear the badge, as they delegate the most sensitive, and sometimes final, responsibility to them. Those who wear our badge should be our neighbors.”
— Champaign business owner AL ALLISON: “My question is one that requires them to actually think things through.
“I would ask them: ‘Since you’re coming in undermanned and behind the 8 ball in violence, things won’t change fast unless you can get more community help in solving and slowing crime. What’s your plan to change things to earn the trust and help of all people you are hired to protect and serve, considering all this talk hasn’t shown any positive results?’”
— Champaign’s DOMINIQUE JOHNSON, CEO of Dom’s Custom Designs: “What would you do to curb the amount of guns on our streets?”
— Retired RN MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER, Indivisible Illinois leadership team member and delivery co-coordinator for the Food and More Food Pantry: “Gun violence in Champaign is at epidemic proportions. Statistics show that, even among other cities our size, Champaign is No. 2 in gun violence deaths. So, to me that means, whatever methods have been previously utilized for quelling and preventing gun violence, have not worked.
“We need an innovative thinker for our police chief. What new ideas, that are out of the box, do you bring to the table?”
— Centennial High teacher and former Champaign City Council member GREG STOCK: “Have you worked with outside groups and neighborhoods in the past to discuss ways to both prevent and to solve violent crime in your community? If so, how productive were those collaborations and what ideas and initiatives from them would you bring to Champaign?”
— DEMARIO TURNER, vice chair of Champaign’s Human Relations Commission: “What strategies will be used for police officers to work with citizens and other community partners like those within the Community Coalition to disrupt gun violence?
“In large part, witnesses don’t come forward with critical information related to gun violence because of fear and safety. So when gun violence requires a reactive police response, what efforts will police officers make to gain the trust and cooperation of witnesses?”
— Champaign County Board member BRAD PASSALACQUA: “Are you going to go to the city council, the mayor and the city manager and demand that they take the handcuffs off the police and let them do their job?
“This city, this state and this country are tiptoeing around crime and criminals, scared to allow law enforcement to do their job and not supporting officers when they are forced to act. This ultra sensitivity to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, etcetera, is not saving lives. These so-called criminal justice reforms are killing the very people the ‘reforms’ are supposed to be protecting.”
We’ve heard a version of the latter point from several panelists, as well as from callers to WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts” — that city administrators are tying the hands of police, not letting them do their jobs most effectively. Your response, Dorothy David?
— Champaign City Manager DOROTHY DAVID: “The day-to-day operations of our police department are led by the chief of police. The city administration and city council do not provide operational direction to the chief.
“The men and women of the Champaign Police Department are working tirelessly to keep this community safe, with extremely short staffing. I am confident that our law-enforcement officers are doing all that they can under very challenging conditions to respond to, investigate and solve gun crimes in our community.”
For lifelong community members: What questions do you find yourself asking as you hear about the latest incidents of gun violence?
— Career educator and Champaign Central coach SCOTT DAVIS: “I find myself asking why so many young people would choose a path that ultimately ends in tragedy and ruined lives.
“I worry that many young people are growing up believing their lives are predetermined and having a sense that their opportunities and futures are limited and not very attractive. That may lead to feelings of hopelessness and a lack of attachment with the community as a whole.
“We need to find a way for young people to believe they have a real stake in our community and society, and that economic opportunity exists for everyone, including them. Creating a renewed sense of hope needs to start early and include showing and sharing stories of people from a variety of backgrounds that have achieved success in various fields.
“Hopefully, it might also include exploring opportunities that they may never have thought of on their own. Creating dreams and hope in our young people is essential if we are going to turn this around.”
— Parkland College basketball coach ANTHONY FIGUEROA, a ’90s Centennial standout: “Why has it gotten so bad? Why are they so callous with human lives? Why is it so easy to try and take another human’s life?
“What is it they’ve done to you that is so harsh you would need to shoot them? Who is involved in your life? Who isn’t paying attention to what you are doing?
“I’m really just confused as to why the gun is the solution.”
We’ve been struck by how many of the 112 community members who have participated in this series — all races, from all parts of C-U — have been personally impacted by gun violence.
— Unit 4 parent DR. ANITA UNG: “A few months ago, we were awakened by gunshots from next door in the early hours — the victim died soon after at the hospital.
“The police worked through the darkness, into the morning.
“Our neighbors gathered as it got more light, while the apartment cleanup crew diligently scrubbed the blood off the concrete. We agreed that more cameras and more lights in our alleyway would help — this is the alleyway that my daughter walks along every day to Central High School. We had all heard the gunshots and we had also heard many domestic fights from that apartment.
“One consideration that came up was building a real-time neighborhood map reporting gunshots and domestic violence. The Data and Technology Innovation Group at the University of Illinois has an excellent map based on data from the Gun Violence Archive. However, this information is lagged two years, and based mainly on police inputs — so limited to that which gets called in and meets criteria for investigation.
“We know from NextDoor that neighbors report gunshots every week all over town, whereas the GVA data mainly falls on the north side of town. A C-U map could be made for real time reporting by validated community members — like citizen scientists helping collect more extensive data so that professionals can be more pro-active with a new range of information.
“Science works better with wide public engagement in doing the science; safety can, too.”
What aspect of the local gun-violence epidemic hasn’t been discussed enough?
— Champaign Police Officer KATHERINE THOMPSON: “Many would say the people shooting randomly have no regard for human life. In seeing this violence over and over, I could say the same. However, I wonder this as well: What regard for their life was ever shown to them?
“What trauma and tragedy have they repeatedly seen over and over and over when their life, needs and wants were disregarded, ignored or abused?
“People ask: How can a 14-, 15- or 16-year-old be capable of such violence? I ask: What violence did they experience, and what chance did they not get?
“It could be they were afforded every opportunity, but it is more likely, based on my experiences in policing and life, that they were never shown another way.”
— DR. ANITA UNG: “Our media voices consistently associate gun violence with Black men, crime and gang violence. While crime is part of the problem, very little attention is placed on intimate partner violence toward women — especially by White men — or on gun death or injury among children and teens due to inadequate safety precautions around guns.
“Folks who cannot secure a gun should not own a gun. Folks who batter their loved ones should not have access to firearms. The lack of a consistent voice on these topics endangers our community in profound and insidious ways.
“Overall, our public discourse could be better informed with more aggregated data. Are police well-resourced to deal with domestic violence? Can we quantify that?
“How frequently do men get arrested for domestic violence, and how often is that accompanied by a search for a weapon?
“What kind of firearms are being found with different types of encounters? Where did those firearms originate? Which gun manufacturer, and which gun store? Who stands to gain the most from the sale of non-hunting weapons in our community?
“Rather than continuing to mainly focus on the ‘choices’ of a person found with a weapon, our community conversation should expand to look at the flow of weapons into our region and what aids or hinders that flow.”
— BRANDON McFARLAND, baseball coach at Urbana High and Urbana Middle School: “The element of all this that isn’t talked about enough is the toll that this is taking on the families. There are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas, friends, teammates, coaches, counselors and teachers on both sides of the gun. My thoughts and prayers are with all of them.
“We have to find a way to have those tough conversations with our youth and mend these broken relationships. Help them find value in themselves and others. Let them be kids.
“Parents: set curfews, limit social media, pay attention to what they’re doing, stay up on school progress, set goals for them, communicate with staff and teachers. Be present.
“We cannot just sit back and let kids raise themselves. If we do, this will never stop. I want your kids and mine to one day have their own. I want to feel confident in the future of our community.
“It starts at home. We are the foundation. Without a solid foundation, the community will crumble.”
What other solutions are possible, either short-term or long-range?
— Urbana native, Champaign business owner, Rantoul coach and U.S. Army veteran HUB BURNETT: “Professionally, my background is 20 years active-duty Army. I served in two real wars — one where bullets and bombs were flying every day for the entire year I was in Iraq.
“I was programmed that as a leader, you are responsible for everything that happens or fails to happen on your watch and also that true leadership shows up in chaos, not calmness. That is how I lived for 20 years.
“I think we have to challenge leadership to get out of their position and get into their purpose if we ever expect change to happen in our community.”
— Danville school district psychologist DR. LISA LIGGINS-CHAMBERS: ”I would like to see the community hire Black psychologists to work within their public schools. Research shows that children respond positively to individuals who look like them, yet school districts consistently choose not to hire Black psychologists.”
— STEPHANIE BURNETT, director of the local nonprofit Not On My Watch: “It is going to take us holding each other accountable. It is going to take parents monitoring and correcting their children. It is going to take neighbors, friends and family to provide additional support when you know a parent is struggling.
“It is going to take being patient and caring and learning the root cause of a student’s ‘bad’ behavior and then providing guidance and structure. It is going to take providing hope and a sense of self-worth so that our youth will believe in and for themselves that they have a future.”
— Champaign Central football coach TIM TURNER: “We have to understand that it is a community issue — the whole community, not just the Black community. We need for our community to come together rather than be divided.
“Much of the gun violence has been perpetrated by youth. We need education around conflict resolution for them as well as families. They need to learn other ways to deal with disputes rather than picking up a gun.
“Many of these young people have been in trouble prior to their gun charges. These incidents typically set them down the path that they are more likely to make bad decisions, including gun use. We need programs to stop this school-to-prison pipeline. Programs that offer education, job training and an opportunity at a different type of life so that a decision made as a young teenager does not affect them the rest of their life.
“Programs that not only offer education and training, but also teach discipline through organized sports, like boxing, martial arts and of course, football.”
— Garden Hills resident and Champaign County Board member SAMANTHA CARTER: “Keep kids engaged. See what sparks their interest and surround them with as many positive influences as possible. Watch the company they keep, and become a strong advocate against gun violence.
“Seek out friendships and relationships with other community members who may be different from you. And just because their family structure may be different from yours, don’t look down on them. Instead, mentor, share encouraging words, direct them to resources that may help change their life circumstance. Stop the blame game and do your part to help better our community.
“While shooters are incarcerated, I think judges should make it mandatory that offenders of violent crimes take conflict resolution classes during the sentencing phase, before release. They have enough laws set in place to punish, but not enough laws to help end this vicious cycle.
“Lastly, teachers play such an important role in our children’s lives. Encourage our youth, don’t write them off. Invite parents to work with you to better serve our students. So many kids in our community have been subject to tragedies and gun violence; let the school environment be a nurturing place for them.
“And parents: Get involved with your kids’ learning. Be a strong advocate for your kids — love and encourage them but also be the disciplinary and authoritative figure when needed.”
— Danville Vice Mayor and Ward 7 Alderman BOB IVERSON: “Recognize that the police cannot do it alone. From a young age, people need to be taught the consequences of guns. It is not like a video game; the people you shoot do not come back in the next round.
“How guns lead to prison and death needs to be taught in the home, at school, at church and at local social organizations. Young people need to know there are adults who are willing to help them deal with their problems and provide alternate choices to gun violence.
“Providing such help is not easy, and the community needs to be ready to fund the efforts of social workers, counselors, teachers and mentoring programs.”
Shifting gears: The Champaign City Council recently signed off on automated license-plate readers, which Urbana voted down by a 4-3 margin. We’ll delive deeper into this in the coming weeks but briefly, how effective can this technology be in solving gun and other violent crimes?
— LaGrange (Ga.) Police Chief LOUIS DEKMAR, whose majority-Black city of 30,858 uses the same Flock Safety-brand technology that Champaign will: “In 2020, we had 10 homicides, including seven murders. We solved six, and cameras played a role in four of those. Almost every homicide we have, cameras have played a role — sometimes exclusively.
“But the other part of it is you have to have stringent policies, accountability, purging and you’ve got to let folks know what they’re used for. If the agency doesn’t have the public’s trust, the answer is going to be no.
“You can’t be targeting specific individuals without reasonable cause. And they can’t be used for the entertainment value of officers.”
— SHANE PALSGROVE, police chief of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Morgan Hill (pop. 44,483): “Flock Safety began installing the cameras here on August 30th, 2021. On October 6th, council approved funding. Since the beginning of the program, we have recovered 51 stolen vehicles and arrested 66 individuals on charges that include attempted murder, carjacking, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.”