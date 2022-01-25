Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 9
Where are all of the guns used in all of the local shootings coming from?
“Two of the most prevalent ways are that one, they are stolen from legal owners and two, they are purchased by people legally able to purchase firearms and then illegally sold to those who are not,” says Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who’ll join Brian Barnhart at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a special gun-violence-themed edition of “A Penny For Your Thoughts.”
As Champaign continues its search for a police chief — and Urbana begins the process of finding Bryant Seraphin’s successor — here’s Part 9 of Editor Jeff D'Alessio’s Community Conversation on gun violence.
Throughout the first eight parts of this series, we’ve asked community members for proposed solutions for C-U’s gun-violence problem. Now, the flip side, for national experts: What strategies and policies do you know from experience do not work when it comes to curbing gun violence?
— New York criminologist DAVID KENNEDY, whose book ‘Don’t Shoot’ was the inspiration for the local anti-violence program C-U Fresh Start: “Almost everything — if we’re talking about a city, a neighborhood, a community having an issue and needing to address it now.
“There are a few structural interventions that can be taken. None are perfect, but they all have a mixed to very positive impact record. Those are hot-spot policing, street outreach and focused deterrence. That’s it.
“Essentially, everything else that people used to, and in many cases continue to, talk about with homicide and gun violence — after-school programs for kids, violence prevention in schools, drug enforcement, gun sweeps, police saturation, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera — we know don’t work.”
— Crime Stoppers founder GREG MacALEESE, a retired New Mexico police officer: “It’s been my experience that reward amounts don’t have much impact on the quality or quantity of tips Crime Stoppers receives.
“I know that’s surprising, but the most important factor that motivates tipsters to contact Crime Stoppers is their ability to remain anonymous.
“Probably an increase in the upper level of the standard reward to $2,500 is merited. I notice New York City Crime Stoppers is at $3,500.
“Where I have a philosophical issue is when large private rewards of $25,000 to $50,000 are being offered under the Crime Stoppers banner. I view this as placing a higher value on a human life for a prominent person than an ordinary person. I’m opposed to that.”
— Duke Professor and gun-violence prevention researcher KRISTIN GOSS, co-editor of ‘Gun Studies: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Politics, Policy and Practice’: “What doesn‘t work is passing laws at the federal level that aren’t — or can’t be — effectively enforced at the state or local level.
“The NRA used to say that we need don’t need new gun laws; we need to enforce the gun laws we already have. But that’s a false choice. Enforcing laws on the books often requires new laws — that is, policies to make enforcement happen.
“For federal gun laws to have teeth, it helps a lot if states have enacted parallel regulations and provided resources and training to the people charged with enforcing these laws on the ground.
“The proverbial ‘national conversation about guns’ focuses on what Congress fails to do after a particularly horrific mass shooting. Fair enough. But states are just as important, and they could be doing a lot more — including passing new laws — to ensure that we can effectively enforce the laws we already have.”
— LOUIS FREEH, director of the FBI from 1993 to 2001: “While random stop/frisk operations are usually ineffective — also possibly unlawful and antagonistic to good community policing — there might be specific circumstances wherein probable cause exists to conduct such an operation based on witness evidence and other facts, thereby making the action lawful and constitutionally sound.
“So the analyses of what works or doesn’t work in this policing area should be whether it’s factually based and legally permissible.”
— MARK ROSENBERG, the first director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control: “It does not work to try interventions that come highly recommended by an organization that wants to sell more guns. It does not work to try interventions that come from very well-meaning groups but have no evidence that they are effective. And it does not work to say we are not going to test any gun interventions through research to see which ones work and which ones don’t.
“Stopping research keeps us experiencing totally unacceptable tragic losses in increasingly large numbers. All we need to do to counter this is answer four simple questions: What is the problem? What are the causes? What works to prevent these shooting injuries and deaths? How do we implement and scale up those things that work?”
— Emergency-medicine physician DR. GAREN WINTEMUTE, director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at Cal-Davis: “Law-enforcement experts will tell you that we can’t arrest and incarcerate our way out of a violent problem. In fact, there’s growing research evidence that incarceration can be, to use the technical term, criminogenic.
“Similarly, I’ve come to understand that there are limits to what can be accomplished in preventing firearm violence if we focus exclusively on firearms. It’s critical to focus as well on what researchers call the social determinants of violence: the societal, cultural, structural factors that engender violence. Education, employment with an adequate income, housing, medical and mental health care are all examples.”
— Yale lecturer LINDA DEGUTIS, editor of ‘Gun Violence Prevention: A Public Health Approach’: “When a mass shooting or mass killing occurs, there are frequently arguments for prohibiting persons with mental illness from having access to firearms. These arguments serve to divert the attention from possible contributing factors to the event, instead focusing on what may appear to be a rational argument for limiting access to firearms for a specific subset of the population.
“What is not brought forward is any scientific evidence that these restrictions would decrease mass shootings, or evidence that persons with a mental illness diagnosis are prone to interpersonal violence. The evidence from several studies shows that a diagnosis of mental illness in and of itself is not indicative of a risk for interpersonal violence, and that less than 5 percent of violent behavior is related to mental illness.
“In fact, studies have shown that persons with a mental illness are no more likely to be arrested for a firearm-involved violent crime than the general population. In addition, persons with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of violence.
“The red-herring argument that focuses on prohibiting anyone with a diagnosis of mental illness and/or substance abuse results in a distraction that prevents a true, fact-based evaluation of the circumstances surrounding a specific event. In order to understand firearm violence, we need to look at the nature of, and contributing factors to violence.
“While firearm use can result in a violent death or injury, the firearm is the vector of the violence — much as a virus is the vector of a disease. In violent events that do not involve firearms, the vector may be fists, a knife, a blunt object. When a firearm is involved, it serves to convert the conflict and associated emotions into a force that causes bodily harm.
“We need to understand the root causes of the violence and not divert attention to mental illness, which is rarely the root cause of interpersonal violence.”
What about gun-buyback programs? Worth the effort?
— PHIL COOK, author of ‘The Gun Debate: What Everyone Needs to Know’ and ‘Gun Violence: The Real Costs’: “For gun-violence prevention, good intentions are not enough. Often, well-meaning groups propose a brief gun-buyback program in the hope of removing some of the guns that may otherwise be misused. These efforts accomplish very little in practice.
“What may make more sense is to have a permanent buyback program in place, like the one conducted for many years by the New York Police Department. In theory, that program should establish a minimum price for a gun on the street — since the seller can always make a risk-free sale to the police for $200, there is no reason to sell it on the street for anything less than that.
“In effect, this sort of buyback restricts the ‘street’ availability of guns.
“I would also point to the Eddie Eagle gun-safety education program for young children as of dubious value.
“The program is supposed to teach primary-school children what to do if they see a gun lying around. Since the most likely place that children will encounter unmonitored guns is in their own homes, a better focus is in encouraging adults to keep guns out of the house or keep them secured.”
For those of us who haven’t been personally affected by the surge in local gun violence, what should we be talking about more?
Danville High boys’ basketball coach DURRELL ROBINSON: “In situations that involve our younger generation, I hope the community can try not to judge but listen.
“Try and be as helpful as possible. Many of our young women and men are asking for help, and how would we know if we don’t listen first?
“Many young women and men are in difficult situations at home, in their environments and even in their families. And honestly, we are all really just one wrong decision from being on the other side of the fence — prison.
“I personally know some great people, family and friends, who are ex-cons and some not-so-good people who have no criminal records.
“Who are we to judge? We are put here to serve each other, which is so easy to forget.”
— Champaign County Treasurer CASSANDRA JOHNSON: “As I see the increase in gun violence within the local community, I am reminded of what it was like as a child growing up in an area laden with gun violence.
“The frequency in which we witnessed a drive-by or a random shooting in East New York, Brooklyn, was not something I would wish on any young person. It’s difficult to see that in the place that I call home now and, while I survived, there are many of my friends and loved ones who did not, some dead and some scarred for life.
“During that time, the realities of untreated mental-health issues; limited alternatives to criminal activity — for a myriad of reasons; gang violence and lack of adequate resources for family members were among the major factors in gun-related violence.
“Despite understanding some of the reasons why gun violence happens, we need to figure out how to help — if for no other reason than to prevent our children from being subjected to that type of violence.”
— Urbana Poet Laureate ASHANTI FILES: “It is easy for people who have always lived comfortably and financially secure to ridicule those who perpetrate and become victims of gun violence.
“It is easy for communities to shield their eyes from the economic fallacy and fragility that the perpetrators of violence have succumbed to.
“It is easy to place responsibility on the victims, as opposed to the society that has facilitated and arguably celebrated the death of young Black men and women from positions of safety and power.
“I have been physically removed and intellectually distanced from the imagined slights that lead to the death of others, yet I remain all too aware of how this legacy of violence leads to trauma and the generational backlash of retaliation, imprisonment, impoverishment and both negative physical and mental health outcomes. And obviously, death.
“C-U does not have a gun problem, it has a trauma problem. This community would benefit from targeted programs that evaluate, educate and mediate trauma on all levels.
“I firmly believe that the best way to address this systemic problem is by recognizing the impact that an individual can make through mentorship.”
In addition to two dozen unfilled positions in the Champaign Police Department, both Champaign and Urbana are searching for new chiefs. Are all of the departures a coincidence or a sign of something else?
— SYLVIA MOORE, who preceded Bryant Seraphin as Urbana’s police chief: “I do not envy the position in which leaders in the cities of Champaign and Urbana find themselves. Searching for a new chief of police has never been easy, but in this particular place in history, it will be extremely difficult.
“I cannot begin to place myself in the shoes of the current law enforcement officers since I have been retired for over three years. All I can tell you is that it makes me sick to think that 2021 saw a record number of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. A world where officers have become prey for those with evil intentions and a point to prove.
“You ask if the mass exodus of officers is coincidental to the all of this. Absolutely not. If it makes sense financially and in regard to their families, they are leaving the profession they once chose willingly and not looking back.
“And why not? While there will always be ‘bad apples’ in every profession, the past few years have seen officers being villainized merely for wearing the uniform. And isn’t that exactly the opposite of what so many are fighting for? To be judged fairly and on their own merits?
“As departments see a decrease in qualified candidates, they will likely lower their standards to meet hiring needs. The spiraling effects of these decisions concern me for the future of law enforcement.”
— Retired Champaign County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy ALLEN JONES: “The retirement window for law enforcement hits at age 50 for those with at least 20 years of service. At that point, the retirement decision becomes a matter of what is in the best interest of your own family and your health.
“It is concerning that the negative effects from the passage of the anti-police bill HB 3653 — including lack of support for policing, unfunded mandates, decertification of officers and the future removal of cash-bail requirements — are now factoring into the decision-making process for these very talented leaders. I am concerned that these factors are driving high-quality people out of the profession and deterring many others from joining it.
“Qualified candidates exist, some even within the current agencies, and they will continue to serve and lead as best they can. However, city/county/state leadership need not just speak about supporting police, but actually show it.”
— 2008 Urbana Officer of the Year BOB FITZGERALD, who retired as deputy chief in 2019 after 21 years on the force: “I don’t believe that the recent retirements are a giant coincidence. The position is getting more scrutiny than ever before. The stress level that police command and even officers are feeling is getting to a point where, if things don’t change soon, it will only get worse.
“In today’s world, I believe more of the best and brightest among law enforcement are leaving for other professions or retiring. That includes younger candidates who would have loved to have been an officer 10 years ago.
“Officers, both young and old, do not feel the public support we once had, and who can blame them? My opinion is that this is a long-term problem.”
The dangers of the job, while not new, hit closer to home in the past year when five Illinois police officers — including Champaign’s Chris Oberheim — were killed in the line of duty. Has that made officers rethink whether this is the job for them?
Danville Police Sgt. ERIC KIZER, a 1989 Centennial High grad: “Unfortunately, you hear about officers losing their life almost daily. You really feel more for their families. As a police officer, you have to make peace (with the fact) that each day you put on your uniform very well could be your last day. You signed up for that responsibility, but your family didn’t.
“I remember when a co-worker was shot about five years ago. As luck would have it, I was pulling into my mom’s driveway for a visit when I got the phone call. I knew it would be on the news, so I knocked on the door and when my mom answered, I told her I loved her and that she was about to see something on the news.
“She could see I was OK but I had to leave. Again, I chose this responsibility. She didn’t.”
Champaign Police Officer KATHERINE THOMPSON: “After Chris, my oldest asked if I could just quit. I completely lost my breath and my knees quite frankly buckled. It was in that moment I knew she had become acutely aware of the evil that exists in the world. I was shattered.
“However, I, like many who put on the vest and gear, and gray hairs, simply stated ‘no.’ When she asked why, my answer was quick: ‘Well, if I quit, and we all quit, who would come?’
“When the air gets heavy, a few things come to mind, and to most every officer’s mind: ‘When you’re ready to quit, remember why you started.’
“I also often think of the man at the top of the parking deck ready to end his life until I arrived. I think of the women — yes, plural — who called to thank us after they were finally able to get away from an abusive partner. I think of the littles I’ve been able to spend time with, smile with and give them a positive impression of police.
“When I see the weight on my officers, I sit with them, talk with them, but mostly, I try to inspire them to remember why they started.”
Urbana will soon begin a nationwide search for its next police chief after last week’s news that Bryant Seraphin will retire, effective March 25. What’s the gun violence-related question you’d ask of any candidate for the job?
— REV. BOB FREEMAN, directing pastor at Urbana’s First United Methodist: “I would have to ask the question in two parts: First, what would prevent the chief from being an effective leader in our community and what is this person’s historical understanding of the root causes of policing and gun violence?
“Second, beyond sensitivity training and community conversations, what external courses has the persons taken to prepare them to be chief in the past five years on intersectionality of race, gender and power in policing?”
— Urbana Park Board Commissioner ROGER DIGGES: “Mine is a two-part question. How would you organize the police department in order to allow it to create a stronger and more trusting relationship with all of the community, particularly those who may be role models, influencers or friends of those at risk for being involved in gun violence? And, how would you recruit more officers to make such community policing possible?
“Not part of the question: I keep hearing that people are afraid or reluctant or adversarial with police at the scene. That won’t be changed in a year or five years. But it has to start. There’s a lot o other pieces that need to happen, but I think community policing would help.”
Champaign has now been without a permanent police chief for 172 days. When it comes time to interview finalists for Anthony Cobb’s successor, what gun violence-related question would you recommend be asked?
— Former Champaign Mayor DANNEL McCOLLUM: “If the candidate were White, I would begin with this: I have heard many persons claim ‘some my best friends are Black,’ a much-abused cliche by White people who claim, for obvious reasons, to have found it convenient to elevate casual acquaintances with a few Black persons they have and/or met as serious friends. Could you expand upon your relations with a few of these persons?
“If Black, could you name three Black public figures who have made the most positive impacts in Black-White relations and why?”
— UI College of Media Associate Professor JASON CHAMBERS: “The question I’d ask would be what measures of community-based policing the new chief favors.
“Beyond the answer of ‘more cops,’ there are ways for a chief to build trust with the community. While those may not all lead to reduced violence, they can lead to more community members being willing to step up as witnesses to support the conviction of perpetrators.”