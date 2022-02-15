Local Gun Violence, A Community Conversation: Q&A with 13th Congressional District candidates
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
With 133 days to go until the primary, we asked four questions of the four candidates who’ve announced they’re running to represent C-U and the rest of the rejiggered 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Three complied; a fourth instead issued a statement to The News-Gazette). We’ll have more from the candidates in the coming weeks.
Are you yourself a gun owner?
Decatur Republican REGAN DEERING: “Yes, I am a gun owner. We keep guns in our home, and we have trained to use them safely and properly.”
Champaign Democrat DAVID PALMER: “Yes, I am a gun owner and FOID cardholder. As the son of an Air Force veteran, I have always believed in the Second Amendment and that we as Americans can and have every right to keep and bear arms, as long as the owner is legal and responsible with this right.”
Springfield Democrat NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “No.”
Agree or disagree: We can’t arrest our way out of the gun violence problem?
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “Agree. Making sure there are consequences for people who break the law is important, but it isn’t the only answer. This problem is difficult and nuanced, and no single approach will solve it alone.
“Instead, we need to take a more holistic approach and invest in our communities and people. That means more funding for early childhood education, street intervention and violence interruption programs, and mental health and substance-abuse programs.”
DAVID PALMER: “I wholeheartedly agree with this statement. The knee-jerk reaction is to think that more cops and harsher punishments will rectify this issue, but we have seen data for years that shows that to be untrue. We must increase our investments in education and youth development to curb this problem.
“The problems of this community are youth-based so we have to meet them where they are, invest in programs they want to be involved and change the narrative and thought process that is currently plaguing our community. Police intervention is a part of the solution, no doubt, but not the solution alone.
“We are making strides currently here in Champaign thanks to our city council, but there is more work to be done. As a congressperson, I will work hard to deliver increased funding for programs that incorporate a strong element of community partnership and social programs with community-based policing strategies.”
REGAN DEERING: “I fully support the efforts of local, state and federal officers who work tirelessly to remove violent criminals from our communities.
“Following arrests, we can’t have prosecutors who don’t do their job and judges that don’t give maximum sentences for illegal gun use. Repeat offenders will continue to lack respect for life and gain confidence if they realize the punishment is minimal. I agree.”
Agree or disagree: Solutions to the problem have to come at the state or local levels, given Congress’ inaction in the past?
DAVID PALMER: “I disagree with this statement. First and foremost, solutions do need to come from state and local levels, but until we have laws that govern guns on the federal level, we can only be as safe as our neighboring states, which in some parts of the country can leave a lot to be desired.
“Illinois has pretty tough gun laws but until Indiana and Missouri follow our lead, we will always have gun violence problems.
“Secondly, I am an advocate for greater, but reasonable gun restrictions; universal background checks, including gun show sales; prohibition of bump stocks and enforced illegality of conversion of semi-automatic weapons to automatic weapons. These are common-sense policies that will save lives.
“As a congressman, I will work with allies to pass laws that will make this community safer. We need our elected officials to stop being afraid of the gun lobbies and vote their conscience so we can protect our communities.”
REGAN DEERING: “The best solutions for gun violence are arresting armed criminals and keeping them off the streets, funding the police and protecting the Second Amendment of law-abiding Americans. I disagree.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “Congress should serve as a partner to community, local and state leaders to work together to address the epidemic of gun violence. It is critical to understand the root causes of gun violence, including a lack of affordable public housing and economic opportunities, income inequality, under-resourced public schools, poverty and more.
“And we need to recognize that gun violence is concentrated in Black communities.
“We also need to make sure we are supporting law enforcement and providing funding for more training and recruitment. Too many cities are facing dangerous staff shortages that we need to address.
“We must also build on the critical funding and support provided by the American Rescue Plan on the state and local levels to fund gun violence reduction programs.”
Agree or disagree: We don’t need to pass tougher gun laws; we just need to enforce the laws already on the books?
REGAN DEERING: “Illinois has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, yet the state has some of the highest rates of gun violence. Choices matter and as a society we need to come together to forge solutions to combat increasing gun violence nationally with conversations, including the root causes. I agree.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “It’s critically important that we enforce current gun laws on the books and find ways to address the proliferation of illegal guns on the street. While I do support the Second Amendment, I believe there are common-sense measures that would provide additional safety in our communities, like universal background checks and closing gun show loopholes.”
A fourth candidate in the 13th — Decatur Republican Jesse Reising — opted to issue a statement on gun violence. It follows.
JESSE REISING: ”It’s no surprise that gun ownership has increased because of the unprecedented rise in violent crime. Responsible, law-abiding gun owners should not be penalized based on the actions of those who break the law and cause harm to others.
“As a former federal prosecutor, I know first-hand the importance of supporting and empowering our law enforcement to keep our communities safe.
“A well-funded and well-trained police force, an increased focus on the mental health of our society, and a stop to the harmful ‘defund the police’ rhetoric coming from AOC and the squad will lead us to a reduction in violent crime and a safer Illinois.”