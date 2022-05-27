Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation
Not a week after Gov. J.B. Pritzker made Illinois the first state in the Midwest to ban firearms without serial numbers came Saturday night’s news, courtesy Mary Schenk: Urbana police had made three arrests that led to the confiscation of three “ghost guns.”
We suspect you’ll be hearing that term often in the weeks and months ahead, in campaign ads and candidate debates leading up to the June 28 primary and Nov. 8 election.
Before Pritzker made it official, Democratic state legislators fully backed the ban on unserialized ghost guns, parts of which can be built using 3D printers or build-at-home kits purchased online, prompting the governor to say: “A child should not be able to build an AR-15 like they’re building a toy truck.”
Illinois Republicans did not support the bill — some citing constitutional concerns, others predicting it won’t prevent those with bad intentions from getting their hands on guns.
For more, here’s Part 26 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s Community Conversation.
‘Why isn’t this a bipartisan bill? Because now it’s an election year,’ J.B. Pritzker said in announcing last week’s state ban on ghost guns. What’s your take on how effective the measure will be?
Champaign County Sheriff DUSTIN HEUERMAN: “The sheriff’s office hasn’t had an issue with ‘ghost guns’ like some of the other areas in the nation. While I do own firearms, I’m not a hobbyist who builds his own firearms so I can’t necessarily comment from the perspective of those who do.
“I will say, though, that a serial number is very important when finding a firearm and investigating if it is stolen. Just like electronics that have serial numbers, that number is unique and is what we use to identify an item. It is very difficult to do so without it.
“Personally, if I was going to invest money into something like a firearm, which isn’t cheap, I’d want a way for police to identify it and get it back to me if it was ever stolen.
“Being a responsible gun owner by locking up firearms so they cannot be stolen in the first place, whether having a serial number or not, is a great way to help reduce those guns being used in violent crimes.
“We have had several situations in the last few years where this hasn’t been the case and firearms have been stolen.”
Savoy Village President and retired UI police Lt. JOHN BROWN, who’s running for Champaign County sheriff in June’s Republican primary: “House Bill 4383 recently signed into law by Governor Pritzker banning so-called ‘ghost guns’ only ensures these guns are serialized.
“The new law is touted as being necessary to keep Illinoisans safe, but the law will do little to curb gun violence. Individuals involved in gun violence are already ignoring the laws in place and very seldom possess guns legally.
“If they were serious about reducing gun violence, they would work to undo damage caused by the defund-the-police movement and the SAFE-T Act, both of which have negatively impacted law enforcement and contributed to the surge in gun violence.”
How has the rise in local gun violence made your job different from the one you had just a few years ago?
DR. KURT BLOOMSTRAND, an OSF emergency department physician and medical director for Champaign-based East Central Illinois EMS: “In recent years, we have seen an increase in patients with penetrating trauma from gunshot wounds and stabbings both in our emergency departments and in the EMS (emergency medical services) agencies we oversee.
“For our EMS agencies, this brings a new layer of complexity that most agencies rarely encountered before. The majority of our EMS agencies have now purchased bulletproof vests that they have their crews wear while responding to calls in high-threat situations, such as gunshot victims.
“We have also seen a rise in the number of patients who walk into both of our local OSF HealthCare Medical Centers’ emergency departments in Urbana and Danville with injuries related to gun violence.”
Last week, Danville’s city council voted to spend $150,000 of coronavirus relief funding over each of the next four years on after-hours and weekend youth activities, programs that members hope keep teens out of trouble. What specifically would you like to see?
Youth development professional ALVAREZ DIXON, owner of Family First Inflatables and The JumpOff in Danville’s Village Mall: “I’ve run community-based after-school programs, designed and built community schools projects, mentoring programs and even worked in behavioral health intervention and with youth involved in the juvenile justice system. What I’m clear on is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
“What is needed is a sustained presence of multiple approaches that engage youth at key stages of their development and across multiple domains of their experiences, such as home life, school life and, perhaps most importantly, the third spaces in which they spend their time.
“Sports programs are great but the cost of participation can sometimes be a limiting factor for families, not to mention the expectation for high levels of physical skill. After-school programs are wonderful when they are able to effectively balance the demands of schools to provide academic enrichment such as homework help and tutoring with the opportunity for other forms of positive youth development.
“There are also programs which, despite their longevity, national coordination, broad intentions and deep resources, remain unsuccessful at reaching and serving youth where the need is greatest.
“For my part, I am developing a unique response to be piloted in the Danville area focused on three key areas: resiliency training, conflict resolution and collaboration skills. The program we are designing is specifically aimed at transformational youth development and will include offering services to existing youth programs, schools and individual families.
“Our approach to transformational youth development is to curate a low-stakes environment in which youth between 8 and 12 can develop and practice skills that help them to cope with trauma and other forms of stress, formulate appropriate responses to conflict and confrontation, and build a mindset that values cooperation, collaboration and accountability.”
What new ideas for programs ought to be tried in Champaign-Urbana?
AUSH KNOX, who has worked in both the Champaign and Urbana school districts and a year ago opened Urbana’s Beard Culture Barber Shop and Gallery: “As a former director of the Kids Plus Program of Unit 4 schools, research shows that most deviant behavior occurs during the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. regarding school-age children. With that being said, I believe after-school programs are extremely important and imperative.
“In regards to the increase of gun violence in our community and nation, I believe they are many factors — social media, music, video games, etc. I’m not sure how to totally combat the issue, but I think that we definitely need technical programs and schools for our kids to be exposed to.
“Culinary arts, carpentry, electricians and cosmetology/barbering are a few of the popular and potentially lucrative trades that can provide gainful employment and financial stability. If schools provided long-term trade programs that would allow students to graduate and go right into the workforce with a specific skill, I believe this would be beneficial for students, families and our community overall.
“I believe the popular phrase: ‘An idle mind is the devil’s playground.’”
Urbana High Principal TAREN NANCE: “I have created the Anti-Violence Collective, which is a group of community leaders and educators whose objective is creating a new framework to proactively support students who are most susceptible to be involved violence.
“The AVC’s framework will create a network for existing and new programming — we can’t keep placing new programming in old systems.
“The (school) district has also written several grants for additional training, curriculum and trauma-focused staff positions to support these students more intentionally during the school day and after-school hours.”