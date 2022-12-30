Local Gun Violence | An end-of-year Community Conversation
Also in today's eight-page special section: Details on all 83 firearms reported stolen in Champaign County in first 11 months of '22 | Sam Banks guest commentary | Champaign County's 17 homicides in 2022
Kristian Philpotts. Carlos Navarette. Henry Golden III. Brandon McClendon. Nzengeli Mfwamba. Rayvell Lofton. Scott Boyne. Prentiss Jackson. Latoya Gwin. Joshua Berg. Shelby Rix. Bryson Walker. Oscar Mallett. Rashaud Weatherall. Nizeri Carter. Taveon Davis. DeCarlo Douglas.
These are the names of the 17 men and women from Champaign, Chicago, Danville, Rantoul and Urbana whose lives were cut short by homicide this year in Champaign County, 13 of them the victims of gun violence.
Their average age was just under 30, ranging from 18 to 46.
The 17 suspects charged in connection with 13 of their murders were even younger — just under 26 on average — including eight in their teens.
The ever-decreasing age of those engaging in gun violence is among law enforcement’s greatest concerns as the calendar turns to 2023.
In the latest installment of our continuing Community Conversation, we asked a panel of 31 about the toll gun violence has taken, what’s working in the effort to curb it, what challenges lie ahead and much more.
First things first: If you could deliver one message to those engaging in gun violence — or their parents — what would it be?
SIGELE OVERSTREET, whose brother Rashidi was shot to death in the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, 2014, at a home on Champaign’s Brookwood Drive. Nearly eight years later, this past August, charges of first-degree murder were filed against the four men police believe are responsible for his killing: “If I could deliver one message to those engaging in gun violence, it would be: Everyone loses.
“What did you gain from your scheme to come up quick or resolution to your anger? Nothing.
“You have not only taken the life of your victim, and your choice to engage in gun violence not only impacts the family, friends and community of the victim; it also impacts your family, friends and you, living the life of crime with no morals and no consciousness to those you have hurt.
“When the system finally catches up to you — and it will — now what? You become lost to the system.”
MARLA RICE, whose 29-year-old son — aspiring veterinary medicine student Kristian “KP” Philpotts — was driving for a ride-hailing company, trying to earn a little extra money to put toward college, when he became C-U’s first homicide victim of 2022. Police say the three teen cousins he drove from Champaign to Urbana tried to rob him, with one firing a fatal shot: “We lost someone who was the first one to do a lot of things in the family. Go away to college was one of them. Graduate.
“My entire family is just devastated. We lost someone who was special, who had a kind heart, who was out there doing so many good things — all due to someone who wanted to carry a gun on them. For what reason, I have no idea. What protection do you need getting into a vehicle that would take you somewhere?
“It’s a loss to the community, too. He was going to be a veterinarian. He was going to help people in the community take care of their animals. He always did stuff on the side — he did a toy drive every year. I’m pretty sure he would have had something going on where he was helping people with their pets, like a free clinic. He would have been doing something on the side, giving back.
“It really starts at home. Parents have to be more accountable. They can’t just say, ‘Oh, the police need to do this or that.’ No. Parents need to be more accountable for their kids’ behavior.
“In my son’s situation, I question a few things. I question: Why were these teenagers even out at this time of the day trying to do something when they should have been at home getting ready for school the next day? Parents need to have rules with their kids.
“I question: How did this boy even get access to this gun?”
As 2022 comes to a close, what’s your most pressing concern about guns or gun violence in the community?
TIMOTHY TYLER, Champaign’s police chief since June: “Six of the nine homicides in Champaign this year shared a common thread: domestic violence.
“Whether the involved parties are family, in a relationship or roommates, the issues starting in the home are not ending in the home, and our police officers and uninvolved residents are getting caught up in too many of these dangerous and unpredictable calls.
“In 2023, Champaign police will continue to engage our partners and train our personnel to find the safest and most effective ways to address these calls.”
Champaign County State’s Attorney JULIA RIETZ: “Two things are of great concern to me: the age of the offenders, and the firepower they are carrying.
“Younger and younger men and boys believe they must carry a gun in order to protect themselves or to avenge some feud or perceived disrespect. The weapons they are carrying are outfitted with switches to make them fully automatic. They are arming themselves with untraceable ghost guns and extended magazines carrying 30 or more rounds of ammunition.
“The combination of youth and firepower is extraordinarily dangerous and should be of great concern to everyone in our community.”
RICH SURLES, Urbana’s interim police chief since Bryant Seraphin’s retirement in April: “Once upon a time, young people would get into the occasional fistfight. Now, the illicit gun culture has seemingly become fashionable with young people.
“This trend is utterly absurd. It seems like not a week goes by now where you don’t read a story about a young person being arrested for possessing a gun or being involved in a shooting incident in Champaign County.
“I intensely hope that this trend stops. Anyone that is involved in the life of young people must help instill a good moral compass so they may make good choices.
“The second issue that concerns me most is the significant increase in full-automatic handguns in our community. Champaign County has seen a dramatic rise in the use and seizure of handguns with switches that allow illegally converted handguns to fire in full-automatic mode. We have investigated several shootings that just by the sheer number of rounds fired are indicative of the use of full-automatic handguns.
“We have also seized several firearms locally that have been converted with full-automatic switches. These firearms are fired even more indiscriminately than in other shooting incidents. This, of course, puts the community in even more danger than it might ordinarily be.”
Retired Champaign police Det. Sgt. DAVE GRIFFET, now an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office: “I’ve now been involved with locating witnesses for shootings all over the county. It’s very disappointing that many times it is the same people present at most of these shooting events.
“Many of the people in our community know of these people, just like I do. How many more of their friends have to lose their life before these same people step up and be the witness?
“Many in the community say that they want the shootings and deaths to stop, but yet when they witness one of these events, they don’t want to be a good witness.
“They don’t want to do what our present system asks of them.
“When the whole community — citizens, business owners, stakeholders, politicians, clergy, schools, attorneys and judges — decides to come together and show we no longer want to tolerate people shooting in our community, it would be a good start.”
Back to the issue of offenders getting younger and younger for a minute. When you hear a teenager say he feels like he needs to carry a gun for self-protection — as a 16-year-old Centennial High student did recently after being caught bringing a gun to school — what does that tell you about the depth of the problem?
Local youth and young-adult mentor BANIO KOROMA JR., founder of Vision To Succeed LLC: “That is not a new trend. It is widely known that gangs often start recruiting new members as young as 7 years old.
“Further, if a youth grows up in a home surrounded by guns, gang life and violence, it is very probable that they will adopt that lifestyle.”
MARLA RICE: “You shouldn’t be needing protection at 16. You shouldn’t be into anything at 16. I will tell you: I have two sons over the age of 16 — and at 16, they were working jobs. They were participating in after-school programs. They were not hanging out. They were not allowed to hang out. They had a curfew.
“More programs need to be made available, but the programs that are available, parents need to look into. Give kids something to do other than hanging out in the streets.
“The conversation I had with mine was: ‘You’re going to do something constructive, you’re not going to hang out in the streets, you’re going to do something positive.’
I let them choose, but I told them ‘You’re going to participate in some kind of program.’ They chose the after-school program at the Chicago Park District.
“My son started that at the age of 13. He was junior rec leader, he did things with kids and he turned into a mentor for kids. He stayed into that until he was 20, when he was in college. He’d go to college and in the summers come back to Chicago and still do that.
“He was used to it. It was consistent.”
Generally speaking, how do you view the threat of gun violence in the community now vs. a year ago? Or, put another way, does it feel like the community has turned a corner when it comes to gun violence, with the number of shooting incidents down considerably in both Champaign (by more than 100) and Urbana?
JULIA RIETZ: “Unfortunately, no. I do not think we have turned a corner. I think law enforcement and the criminal-justice system have been working overtime to address gun violence. I do not have an explanation for the decrease in measurable shots-fired incidents.
“What I do know is that our jail population is over 50 percent individuals charged with gun-related offenses. Of the 285 defendants in custody pending resolution of their cases, 144 have pending gun charges; 32 of those are murders, 44 of those are felons in possession of firearms.
“Our juvenile-delinquency caseload used to consist of thefts and school fights. Now, over 20 percent of the delinquency cases we filed in 2022 involve unlawful possession of firearms. We have 15 juveniles in our detention center, 11 of those on gun charges. We still have much work to do before we can say we have turned a corner.”
Local music producer LAMONT HOLDEN, an assistant clinical professor at the University of Illinois: “If less people died and the murders are getting solved, I have to consider it an improvement. Though, I hope readers thoroughly understand that crime follows economic desperation.
“Talking to a Champaign officer at the barbershop, I’m told we are at a point now where the majority of crime happens online. That means that murder as a means to an end isn’t actually the reality. The reality is more likely that a person who decides to pull a trigger hasn’t been given a reason to value their life through basic needs and enfranchisement into society — i.e., they’re economically and by proxy socially desperate.
“This social despair is marked by a separate ethos that rewards their basic needs more fully and immediately than the ethos of mainstream society. Literally, they’re playing by a different set of rules.
“Remember, people were able to work without restriction in 2022 and jobs were available, which could also have contributed the drop in shootings and murders.
“The shooters are getting younger because support systems — traditionally designed to serve younger children first — are failing, guns are more freely available and violence is an American tradition, particularly at the intersection of low-income geographic zones and the expectation for police to occupy and react as opposed to respond and protect.”
TIMOTHY TYLER: “Community policing relies heavily on community contact, which was challenging in the time of COVID-19. With changes to CDC guidance and a boost to our ranks with 22 new personnel hired this year, Champaign police moved quickly in 2022 to get back to the fundamentals of community policing, increasing our proactivity on the streets and getting our team back to making meaningful connections with our community.
“That proactivity proved fruitful as dozens of unlawfully possessed firearms were seized during proactive traffic stops made in direct response to community concerns about speeding. Our engagement fostered trust and built relationships that have led to an increase in community contacts and willing witnesses.
“Our officers cannot combat gun violence on their own, and we have worked with our community to address it on multiple fronts. Make no mistake, our citizens and our partners under the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint have been instrumental in the reductions of gun violence we’ve seen in Champaign.”
RICH SURLES: “The Urbana Police Department has been tracking the number of confirmed shooting incidents for many years. Over the last six years, we have seen a steep increase in shootings.
“In 2017, we had 17 confirmed shooting incidents. In 2021, we had 115 shooting incidents. Rising with those shooting incidents was the number wounded or killed.
“The trend experienced over the last five years reversed in 2022. We are on pace to have 44 confirmed shooting incidents in Urbana. That is approximately a 62 percent decrease in shooting incidents as compared to 2021.
“While this is an incredibly significant decrease in shooting incidents from last year, we should also view this in the broader historical context. The number of shootings in 2022 still represents a significant number of shooting incidents, albeit slightly below the average of the last six years, at 49 shootings.
“Shootings are perpetrated by a relatively small segment of our community. The presence of those would-be shooters is, therefore, directly correlated to the number of shootings that the community experiences.
“It is my opinion that the shootings have decreased in Urbana because the number of offenders that perpetrate these violent acts in our community has decreased. This reduction could be due to a myriad of reasons. Offenders have moved away, reformed their previous criminal ways, been arrested and in jail, lost access to a firearm or even become a victim of shooting/homicide themselves.
“There are many people working on violence reduction initiatives in our community. The police department is responsible for only a portion of those violence reduction initiatives. We are responsible for the identification and apprehension of criminals in our community. Of course, the police also provide a deterrence to would-be criminals.
“We must continue to provide visible patrols, especially in neighborhoods most impacted by violent crime. It is also important that we continue to vigorously seek to identify and apprehend the criminals that commit those crimes.”
Champaign small business owner ALVEN ALLISON: “Yes, 100 percent, I think it’s taking a turn for the better. Although Champaign has had high crime, Champaign also has a high conviction rate for murder and gun-related offenses, unlike a lot of places.
“I feel having the police forces join together made a huge impact on lowering the gun-related crimes. Now, it’s the norm for guns to be found during traffic stops instead of after a crime.”
Charges have been filed in eight of the nine homicides this year in Champaign, three of four in Rantoul and one in three in Urbana. That’s a considerably higher rate than a year ago. To what do you attribute local law enforcement’s success, which has happened despite staffing shortages in both Champaign and Urbana’s police departments?
TIMOTHY TYLER: “Champaign police detectives have done excellent work this year to close those cases and several others, including the 2014 murder of Rashidi Overstreet.
“In some cases, it was a willing witness coming forward to provide vital information. In others, it was the ability to leverage new technology, such as security camera video or automated license plate readers, to learn the facts, connect the dots or quickly locate the suspect.
“Our detectives have approached each investigation from multiple angles, and their efforts this year have yielded positive results.”
JULIA RIETZ: “First and foremost, we have some of the best officers and investigators working these cases. I cannot say enough about the dedicated men and women in Champaign County law enforcement.
“They are assisted in their efforts by the latest technology. License plate reader cameras have been instrumental in locating and arresting those who commit a variety of crimes, including many of our murders. Cell phone analysis has also provided us with leads and evidence to support criminal charges.
“Finally, I attribute the success in case closing to cooperative witnesses, particularly to those who provide video evidence from residences and businesses that is invaluable in identifying offenders.”
Has the threat of gun violence in your neighborhood changed much from the scary scenario you described in a guest column for our series last winter? Or is there still work to do before fears about safety — gunshots in the middle of the night, screeching cars — are no longer a constant?
Urbana resident DEBARAH McFARLAND, CEO of Dream Girls Academy Inc. and one of the driving forces behind Douglass Park’s First String Inc.: “Well, unfortunately, it’s the latter.
“There is still much work to be done in our community. One youth is currently paralyzed from a gunshot wound.
“Continuous senseless killings. Family members continue to grieve from the loss of their loved ones, who were innocent victims to fatal shootings, who have not gotten closure.
“To be honest with you, I think the ones who witnessed these horrific tragedies and not reported it should be held accountable in some way. If the tables were turned, I know they would want someone to tell what they know about their loved one.
“In my world, I think the only way things will get better is to hold the parents, guardians, caregivers, etc., accountable for the actions of individuals they are legally responsible for. With that being said, I don’t know too many employers who would be proud to know their employees are not responsible and productive citizens of this community.”
RONNIE TURNER-WINSTON, president of the Urbana High School Parent Teacher Student Association: “Has it been quieter on the north end? Yes.
"However, even the incidents that I knew about never made the news cycle, so unless it happens on my street or to someone I know, I wouldn’t hear about it.”
How, if at all, has local gun violence impacted the firearm training business?
Marine Corps veteran and local firearms instructor ROBERT KOUZMANOFF: “In terms of concealed-carry training, we have seen a large increase in people wanting training that were disinterested in previous years. All of them cite the recent violence as a reason for pursuing firearms training.
“They see the seemingly random acts of violence and want a tool that will allow them to protect themselves if need be. These are truly average Joe-type people that many have never handled a firearm before.”
Firearms instructor RICK NOBLE, owner of Farmer City’s Adventure Tactical Training: “The biggest thing I have seen in my concealed carry business is the number of students of color I am training. About 15 percent of my students are now African American.
“I started to see the influx of Black students about two years ago. Most have never held a firearm and have no experience at all. I am seeing an age span of 21 years old up to 80.
“I ask the question of every student during introductions as to why you are taking the class. My oldest Black student told me because she did not feel safe in her own neighborhood. She went on to say she won’t go for a walk in her neighborhood because she fears she will be a victim and unable to protect herself. When she and her daughter walk in the summer, they drive out to the Cherry Hills subdivision and walk because she doesn’t feel threatened out there.
“This really made me think how sad is it that elderly people who have devoted their life to living in one neighborhood and can’t even go for a walk any more without fear of being a victim of a crime.
“I have also noticed that more of my students are carrying after getting the license. Early on, I would estimate 50 percent carried after getting their license.
“Today, with the way things are in Champaign, I would estimate that number is up to 75 percent. I arrived at these numbers as I ask that of my recertification students.”
With federal COVID-19 relief funds to spend, the city of Champaign in February devoted millions in grants to the cause, part of its Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint. Can you think of a moment in the past year where you observed or experienced something that made you think: Maybe we really can fix this problem?
THE REV. WILLIE COMER, pastor at Champaign’s Berean Covenant Church and executive director of the Blueprint-funded East Central Illinois Youth for Christ: “My ‘this is going to work’ moment came this summer during our Garden Hills Corner Prayer walk. I looked around at those who had joined the group and the faces all resembled a kingdom melting pot of ethnicities who had all come together for the same community purpose — gun violence.
“As we walked and prayed on street corners from Bloomington Road to Hedge, we came in contact with young men and women who had all experienced something related to the negative consequences of gun violence. Those young people were willing to stop and talk and pray for their own community.
“However, what was the blessing on the cake, if I can use that phrase, was when we crossed the tracks to come on Hedge Road, there were another 100-plus people gathered together at the Pop-Up Park. There were residents and leaders gathered together in celebration of a community once only known by the violence.
“When we crossed the tracks, we continued to pray but now we added leaders, residents and children. It was a community coming together to take responsibility for themselves through connection and prayer. It was at that moment that I knew that this could work. No, it won’t stop all of the violence, but through prayer and a unified community, we have seen a reduction of gun violence in C-U.”
TRACY DACE, founder and CEO of the Blueprint-funded DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males): “I have experienced hope in action several times during Blueprint meetings and funded community initiatives.
“One experience was attending a Blueprint meeting with other funded partners. Sitting around the tables were brilliant, dedicated, invested and powerful people and community leaders. The conversation was emotional. Opinions were strong.
“However, I felt hope in my soul in that meeting. I said to myself, ‘We can do this.’”
JAMES ‘TYGAR’ CORBIN, director of the drop-in center and community outreach at the Blueprint-funded FirstFollowers: “I feel the city’s investment to curb gun violence is a step in the right direction because it demonstrates that they are viewing the issue as a whole and not treating it as a single incident involving rogue action by a misguided youth.
“It’s clear the only true way to reduce gun violence is to have a holistic approach to the matter, and the Blueprint possesses those elements by simultaneously initiating multiple grassroots organizations organizations in conjunction with the city’s resources. We can now see the workings of it takes a village approach to solving the matter.
“Organizations like DREAAM, CU-TRI, FirstFollowers and Business Elevator have their fingers on the pulse of the issue and can help guide those resources to where they can be most effective. Better programs for the youth, along with family support initiatives, is the key to reducing negative interactions amongst the youth, I believe.”
Champaign City Council member MATT GLADNEY: “There hasn’t been a particular moment where I’ve suddenly thought, ‘Oh wow, this is working.’ Instead, it’s been a slow but steady progression of various factors that have given me hope that, yes, the Blueprint could indeed be working.
“From the reduction in the number of deaths by gun violence in 2022, compared to 2021; to witnessing the awesome staff of our Equity & Engagement Department at work with their community outreach; to our police continuing to confiscate firearms used to commit gun violence in our community, thereby getting them out of circulation; to working together with our community partners who are in the trenches with this every day; and, of course, to the more serious funding we’ve provided, I believe we are seeing progress.
“I don’t think this will be a quick, easy fix. We will continue to advance the cause of reducing gun violence in our community, but I look it like more like the tortoise and the hare. We all want to be the hare, having a definitive moment where we can say ‘Yes! This is working!’ But it’s the tortoise who wins the race.”
JOHN HECKER, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, which used public grants and community financial support to increase cash rewards to $2,500 (for information leading to the arrest of a person using a gun during the commission of a felony in Champaign County) and $5,000 (for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case): “This enhanced reward program has led to arrests in 13 cases involving a gun-related felony crime and two homicide cases.
“The magnitude of support, financial and otherwise, is unparalleled in the 36-year history of Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Local media outlets have been extremely instrumental in broadcasting our message. Citizens are very concerned about the escalation in gun-related crime, which can occur anywhere and at any time in Champaign County.
“The sole focus of Crime Stoppers is to reduce the amount of crime and the number of unsolved crimes in Champaign County. Crime Stoppers believes it is making a difference.”
2022 will be remembered in part as the year that three C-U public high schools installed metal detectors inside its front entrances.
Unit 4 alumna JOLYNN CAROLINE, director of Illinois Law’s Office of Career Planning and Professional Development: “When I was a high school student at Champaign Central in the ‘90s, our Spanish teacher took us to visit a high school in Chicago. We were surprised at the check-in process and the metal detectors at the front doors.
“It never occurred to me that years later, the schools in my hometown would need to implement the same measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. I also never imagined that the manner of death would be so political.
“Gun violence touches all demographics. It is not a matter of avoiding ‘that neighborhood’ or a particular area of town. It is no longer a ‘big city’ problem. Gun violence occurs on university campuses, schools, malls, places of worship, grocery stores, etc.
“Gun violence is like the Greek mythical creature, the Hydra. Like the Hydra, gun violence has multiple causes. Consequently, focusing on only one or two factors cannot fully resolve the issue. We must provide support and resources to deal with trauma, mental health conditions, lack of resources and lack of opportunities for youth and young adults.
“We must also instill in our youth and young adults that their lives are valuable and that they have a future beyond what they can see today.
“However, there are many more heads to slay to address the ongoing problem of gun violence. While the Hydra is intimidating and deadly, it is not an insurmountable foe.”
How did you feel about adding metal detectors in schools when the decision was made — and is your opinion any different now?
2022 Unit 4 school board candidate JEFF BROWNFIELD, retired executive director of State Universities Civil Service System: “I reluctantly advocated for metal detectors last year during public comments at a Unit 4 School Board meeting. I believe now, as I did then, that the metal detectors were a small part of a larger strategy to keep our kids and faculty safe at school. They just have become a necessary evil and a piece of the puzzle to curtail violence.
“Recently, the technology worked and alerted Centennial security staff to a gun that a student had brought to school, which was confiscated, and tragedy was adverted.
“The necessity to have metal detectors, is a reflection, and an unfortunate product of our community. Though nothing, ever, can replace the guidance of parents in instilling universal respect and strong moral values, I do believe that our schools can assist to curtail our community violence epidemic.
“Opportunities based on education or should I say, ‘learning how to learn’ is large part of the solution.
“For me and countless friends who all came from working-class backgrounds, Unit 4 provided foundational skills which directly lead to opportunities. Most of us started in jobs that included phrases like ‘you want fries with that,’ or ‘can I get your more soda.’ Those positions were steppingstones, not destinations. Because we all received this foundation, we were able to go to college, obtain apprenticeships, go into the military or start our own business. Due to education, opportunities were and should always be limitless.
“Our resources should be solely focused on teaching fundamental skills in math, grammar, reading and science, which will allow the students the opportunity to be successful.
“Look, I get it, no one, ever wanted to sit and review their multiplication tables or diagram sentences or spend countless hours on similar skill building but building fundamental skills in academics leads to success, it just does, every time.
“Approximately 70 percent of those incarcerated did not receive a high school diploma. Research shows the higher the educational level of any individual, the less likely they are to commit violent crime. Let’s be real, the U of I engineering students are not contributing to the violence in our community.
“We solve or reduce the violence problem, and we get rid of the metal detectors. We demand and expect every student develop their academic abilities, which will provide infinite prospects.
“I hope we can someday hold a community-wide celebration to remove the metal detectors as an unnecessary relic. Our kids and our community deserve that celebration.”
Soon, it will be the city of Urbana’s turn to allocate $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to community projects. Where do gun-violence-related programs check in on the list of priorities?
Ward 7 city council member JAMES QUISENBERRY: “Addressing gun violence is a high priority and was a focus area in our ARPA application process. Many before me have pointed out that there are both long-term and short-term approaches to make the societal changes to reduce gun violence.
“I’m glad to see that we have a number of proposals that support youth and address housing needs. Although the housing investment can address some immediate short-term needs, making sure families have stable housing is a part of the long-term investment in supporting the young people of our community to build their futures.
“We have some proposals that have workforce development impact and address trauma in adults, including the formerly incarcerated. These are more immediate steps we can take to bring about change.
“There are other proposals in the mix that could be less directly tied to addressing the gun violence in our community. One of our eight concept plan goals for the ARPA funding mentions it directly, but another five are related to addressing the issue.
“The Urbana City Council will be working on selecting the proposals to fund, whether fully or partially, over the next several weeks. We had a great wealth of ideas and I’m looking forward to supporting many of them to be realized over the next several years.”
Be it in your personal or professional life, directly or indirectly, how has local gun violence — or even just the threat of local gun violence — affected you?
Champaign’s WILLY-ANN HOFF, who lost her son, 22-year-old Stateman T. Hoff, to gun violence in 2016: “Gun violence has changed my entire life in ways that my emotions go from happy to sad in a matter of minutes or hours. There’s a void in my heart. Not only does it affect the mother but also the entire family.
“My son was shot and killed by gun violence in our community. He was a happy child growing up, very active, had goals of becoming an entrepreneur, was friendly and, most of all, was a father and dad of two wonderful kids. My son isn’t here anymore but I will continue to keep his name alive — Stateman T. Hoff.
“I pray that you will not feel the same feeling I’m feeling with any of your kids.
“The Bible says you reap what you sow. I put you in God’s hands. I’m learning to heal from this dramatic trauma and it’ll take time.
“Our youths and young teens need to stop destroying their lives. It makes no sense. Some parents are allowing their children to become adults too fast while the children do not respect them because they’re taking care of them and the home.”
Champaign basketball star-turned-Champaign firefighter VERDELL JONES III: “For me personally as a firefighter, I’ve been on calls for shooting victims, and it’s one of the calls I hate the most. My first call for a shooting was for a minor, and the uncertainty that was in his eyes is something that I will never forget.
“Knowing that a young person may never reach/find their life’s purpose, or that a young person is willing to throw the key to their life away over a brief moment is what I fear the most. We as a community must continue to collaborate and find ways to wrap our arms around our young people.
“If we lose them, we lose our future.”
Centennial High School senior KARINADEE NICKERSON: “As a member of the community, I have never been able to turn a blind eye to the gun violence. Willful blindness is something that I have witnessed first-hand but never had the privilege to enjoy myself.
“In 2022 alone, I have had to watch too many of my friends and peers mourn the loss of someone to this epidemic. Ignorance truly is bliss when it comes to such heartbreaking topics like this.
“I vividly recall coming to school the day after a classmate of mine was murdered blocks away from Centennial. As a large majority of the student body was mourning or in shock, everyone else was completely normal.
“I thought to myself: Why doesn’t the school acknowledge this, or at all provide support for those directly affected by this loss? Then the unfortunate truth came to me. If our Unit 4 schools took time to acknowledge all the losses in the community, let alone within their own student body, the bliss of being able to look at these losses as just another crime scene to be cleaned up would be forceably ripped away.
“When it comes to gun violence, ignorance isn’t bliss. So whatever you do, don’t look away.”
UI senior DIAMOND WALKER, who in 2018 organized a student-led walkout at Centennial to protest gun violence and mass shootings in schools across the nation: “Speaking from growing up in Champaign-Urbana and working inside of Unit 4 as an AVID tutor last year. I’ve seen many of my peers pass away due to gun violence — and I’m only 21.
“My first friend died when he was only 15, and unfortunately I knew the assailant who committed the murder as well. Soon, this became a regular occurrence — either it was someone dying or someone being prosecuted for murder.
“I believe the best way to tackle gun violence is cutting it from the grassroots level. Many of our youth are becoming gang-affiliated because of the rising poverty rate and lack of progressive resources, organizations and counseling for youth inside of Champaign.
“Today, a lot of gun regulations have taken place because it’s starting to infest our local schools. However, it’s vital to remember the community members that have been faced with this reality for decades; it would seem that it’s only getting attention now because it’s starting to affect local predominantly White institutions.”
Centennial teacher GREG STOCK, a former Champaign City Council member who’ll be back on the ballot in April: “While I can’t say that I have been directly affected, my heart always sinks a bit when I hear about another shooting in the community. As a longtime teacher in Champaign, I worry about whether the latest victim or perpetrator is one of my students, past or present.
“I know many of my colleagues feel the same way. It’s just a never-ending concern and one that all too often is a valid one. The gun violence epidemic in the last couple of years has impacted the whole community, obviously, but it really hits home when it involves someone that sat in our classrooms.
“Even when it’s not a current student, the aftereffects often spill over into the schools one way or another.
“I think that the many intervention programs in place — coupled with increased police staffing as well as organizations like Crime Stoppers — are definitely helping. I’m encouraged that the numbers have dropped in 2022 but obviously there is still a long way to go.“
Champaign resident, master barber and barber instructor CARLOS HARVEY: “Gun violence in the community has affected me tremendously, due to all the youth I’ve coached in the youth program Boyz2men, or being their barber since they were toddlers, have either been murdered, or locked up for a gun crime.
“It’s very hurtful to look in a kid’s eyes and not see any hope for their future, as I mentor at the (Juvenile Detention Center) during haircuts.”
Urbana High P.E./health teacher LINDSAY PORTER: “As 2022 comes to end, gun violence still weighs very heavy on my mind and heart. A former student was shot and passed away this past November, and then to find out the two individuals who are being charged were former students. Not how a teacher wants to read about their students in the paper or see them on the news.
“Working at UHS this past November has been difficult as well; the threat of gun violence is just as real as carrying out the act. Trying to keep myself calm so my students will be calm is extremely difficult and something no teacher should ever have to do. Sharing with students my own experiences with school threats and telling my kids I will do everything I possibly can do to keep them safe is my priority.
“While the numbers may be lower, the threats are still there and we still have a lot of work to do. Seeing many different neighborhood groups coming together and working together and speaking out against gun violence in the community is a start.
“I can still hear the gunshots and sirens at night but it’s happening less and less. As we start a new year, I encourage you to reach out to the schools’ mentoring programs, youth groups or any group that is working to help change this narrative and be a part of the solution. If you can change the path of just one young person, you have made a difference.
“We can sit here and talk about all we want; now is the time to take those words and put them into action and change the narrative for one young person at a time.”
2025 Urbana mayor hopeful DeSHAWN WILLIAMS, a member of Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 2022 Forty Under 40 team: “I had the opportunity to teach a semester of class for young adults that society would have otherwise written off. It was in that class that I had the chance to be an ear to the students, to be a mentor in a sense.
“In the beginning, some struggled to open up and there were some tough exteriors but by the end of that course I had two individuals that had started their own businesses. I had multiple students who were 18, 19 years old that had began a successful financial journey, understanding their credit, and their credit history, and how to allow for their credit score to continue to grow.
“So when you ask how gun violence has impacted me, it has prompted me to want to spend more time, engaging and developing individuals within our community to ensure that they have a successful path to travel. We have to take action, and be present in the lives of our youth to help them find their purpose, and make life meaningful for them to lessen the likelihood of violence.”