Area history
In 1919, with a “fight ‘em” talk by Coach Bob Zuppke crowning the evening’s events, the Champaign Rotary gave its first annual dinner to the UI football squad at the Inman Hotel on Monday evening. For 16 years, J. M. Kaufman and Charles B. Hatch entertained the team but a desire to make the event more representative of the community resulted in the two hosts relinquishing the management of the affair to the Rotary Club.
In 1969, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt will ask the city council to approve a “strong mayor” government proposal that would go on the ballot in the spring of 1971. Under the plan, he said, the city council would be primarily legislative, acting only on proposals brought to them.
In 2004, plans are under way to open side-by-side locations for a Starbucks Coffee shop and a Potbelly Sandwich Works restaurant in Champaign’s Campustown next year. Both will be located at 501 E. Green St., where construction on the shell of the building is already proceeding, according to Jim Lopez, project manager for the contractor, Broeren Russo Construction, Champaign.
International history
Today’s highlight: On Dec. 3, 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
On this date:
In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1992, the first telephone text message was sent by British engineer Neil Papworth, who transmitted the greeting “Merry Christmas” from his work computer in Newbury, Berkshire, to Vodafone executive Richard Jarvis’ mobile phone.
In 1999, Tori Murden of the United States became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone as she arrived at the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 81 days after leaving the Canary Islands near the coast of Africa.
In 2001, in the wake of bombings that had killed 26 Israelis, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon declared a war on terror. Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge asked Americans to return to a high state of alert, citing threats of more terrorist attacks.
In 2002, thousands of personnel files released under a court order showed that the Archdiocese of Boston went to great lengths to hide priests accused of abuse, including clergy who’d allegedly snorted cocaine and had sex with girls aspiring to be nuns.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama hosted a White House-sponsored jobs forum, where he said he’d heard many “exciting ideas” and proposals and expressed hope some could be put into action quickly. Pope Benedict XVI and visiting Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (dih-MEE’-tree med-VYEH’-dyev) agreed to upgrade Vatican-Kremlin ties to full diplomatic relations. Comcast and GE announced joint venture plans, with Comcast owning a 51 percent controlling stake in NBC Universal. British actor Richard Todd died in Little Humby, Lincolnshire, England, at age 90.