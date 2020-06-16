Durrell Robinson played there as a high school boys’ basketball athlete. Gary Tidwell did the same. Jeff Finke was around as a college hoopster in the late-1980s but also witnessed prep games in the building before then.
There being Assembly Hall, now known as State Farm Center.
The IHSA Board of Directors on Monday voted to return its boys’ basketball state games to the University of Illinois’ storied facility, away from Peoria, a move that was lauded by Robinson, Tidwell and Finke.
The University of Illinois hosted the tournament from 1919 through 1995 and will do so again for at least three years beginning in 2021.
“It’s amazing,” said Robinson, who recently finished his first season as Danville boys’ basketball coach. “It’s the right thing to do. No disrespect to Peoria ... but nothing is like being at the U of I. The U of I is the state school, and the atmosphere and experience is just immeasurable.”
Robinson was part of the 1992-1993 Danville boys’ team that placed third in Class AA under coach Gene Gourley. It just so happens Gourley sent Robinson a few pictures from that tournament less than a month ago.
“I got to experience that moment of being at the Assembly Hall. Walking through that tunnel is just a special feeling,” Robinson said. “It was just a special place — something that we would never forget.”
Tidwell was fortunate enough to be on state-qualifying boys’ basketball teams at both Pana and Prairie Central, finishing atop the 1988 Class A field with the Panthers and helping the Hawks to runner-up status in the 1990 Class A field.
He nearly returned to the state tournament earlier this year, with the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ team he’s coached for four seasons finishing a win shy of advancing to Peoria’s Carver Arena in March.
“It’s great for high school basketball and great for the University of Illinois,” Tidwell said of the tournament’s return to C-U. “There’s a rich tradition of great players playing on the university campus. I’m glad to see them get the bid again.”
Tidwell recalls he and his high school pals aspiring to traverse the same hardwood floor as the Illini basketball athletes they saw on television.
“In junior high (and) our freshman year, we’d always make a field trip as a team to the state tournament,” Tidwell said. “With them coming back to the U of I, I think the attendance will definitely increase. Maybe we’ll see more of those field trip opportunities throughout the tournament.”
Finke, Champaign Central’s boys’ basketball coach in each of the last five seasons, hoped to reach Assembly Hall with his Casey-Westfield cohorts as a senior in 1986. He also remembers being in the arena for the 1978 Class A state final, in which Nashville, the alma mater of Finke’s father, defeated all comers.
“I grew up in Illinois, and coming to Champaign from about the time I was 8 on for almost every state tournament ... it was such an exciting time,” Finke said. “To have that be an opportunity for youth around the state again will be incredible.”
Finke, who was part of former Illinois men’s basketball coach Lou Henson’s 1986-87 roster, also watched one of his sons, Michael, compete inside State Farm Center as an Illini for three seasons from 2015 through 2018.
During that time, the building underwent renovations that, in part, may have kept Champaign-Urbana from reacquiring the boys’ state tournament with a 2015 bid. IHSA officials indicated Monday that the now-completed overhaul was a major factor in the event’s return.
“More bells and whistles of the State Farm Center now since the renovation will enhance it,” Finke said. “Just the experience of knowing the Illini play there and seeing the renovations and having it be a first-class arena will be a great thing for kids to dream about making it there.”