CHAMPAIGN — Between crime and department updates, C-U’s local law enforcement heads offered gratitude and congratulations for Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb before he leaves his post this August.
Cobb gave his sendoff to the Champaign County Community Coalition, a partnership with law enforcement and other local stakeholders, during its final virtual meeting on Wednesday.
“I wish we were in person, brother, so we could give you a standing ovation,” said Tracy Parsons, community relations manager and compliance officer for the city of Champaign.
“I am pretty comfortable and clear that one of the reasons policing has improved so significantly in our community has been because of your leadership.”
Urbana’s Bryant Seraphin was the first chief to give his thanks to Cobb.
“I’ve known him for near three decades, and especially as I’ve found my way in this job here, he’s been like a big brother to me, and I just want to say thank-you in front of this audience,” he said.
Though UI police Chief Alice Cary and Parkland’s Chief Matthew Kopmann haven’t worked with Cobb for nearly as long, both had words for the Champaign top cop of nine years.
“I didn’t know Chief Cobb that long, but I had a great year getting to know him and following his lead,” Cary said. “I’m very blessed to have worked beside him just a short time, but knowing that he’s still going to remain is certainly important.”
Kopmann wished him good luck with his new career.
After running through city updates, Cobb gave thanks to the coalition and all the work it accomplished.
“I have grown to enjoy these meetings and have grown to love the face to face time, enjoy this team, the collaboration has been outstanding,” Cobb said from his office. “This is where people come to roll up their sleeves, get involved and make a difference in our communities.”
Both C-U police chiefs also provided new shooting numbers since the coalition last met on June 9.
Champaign saw 26 incidents of gun violence since the last meeting, with two homicides, while Urbana had another 13 shootings occur.
There have been 140 gun-related incidents in Champaign as of Friday during 2021, compared to 189 for all of 2020.
Urbana’s 2021 gun incidents have eclipsed 2020’s count: 55 shootings this year compared to 53 last year.
Last year, Urbana averaged about one shooting a week. In 2021, there’s been a confirmed shooting every three-and-a-half days on average.
Seraphin praised local efforts to combat rising gun violence, like the kickoff prayer event, HVNT cookout and Rev. Willie Comer’s Campference.
“Whether it’s skateboarding, music, they had remote control cars there, all kinds of stuff to sort of get people to come together and to participate in activities that aren’t those things that cause us such grief,” Seraphin said.
Calls for service have dropped on the UI campus, Cary said, though two armed robberies occurred in the last month.
Cary offered her department’s support for the two main police agencies.
“We’re here to support any way we can whether that’s in uniform or community outreach,” she said.
The UIPD’s newly created social worker academy is set to run July 26. The 40-hour training program is meant to provide social workers with training to assist law enforcement, with techniques of de-escalation, radio use and basic self-defense.
“I think we’re the first in a nation to have an academy for this kind of co-responder model with social workers. This is pretty exciting to see how this pans out,” Cary said.
UIPD has hired or is in the process of hiring two crisis counselors, who will be in action Aug. 1.
Other than that, the campus police is gearing up for a brand new fall semester, where in-person activity will be way up from last year.
Illini football is expecting a sold-out stadium for the first game, and with so many underclassmen cooped up for a COVID year, they’re expecting more activity from campus’ younger crowd.
“We’re looking at essentially two freshman classes experiencing campus for the first time, we’re going to have our hands full but we’re going to prepare for what we can,” Cary said.