URBANA — A career move by a Champaign psychiatrist likely means that criminal defendants with potential mental health issues could be locked up longer without treatment.
Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Albert Lo informed Champaign County Presiding Judge Tom Difanis in July that he was closing his private practice to move to OSF HealthCare to work full-time as a staff psychiatrist at the Urbana hospital, effective Aug. 26.
The move means he will no longer be able to do court-ordered fitness evaluations for defendants whose attorneys believe they may not be able to understand court proceedings because of cognitive issues.
That leaves Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel as the lone practitioner to do that work for the court.
“It could be that he’s going to be very busy,” Difanis said of Jeckel, who in 2018 did 37 evaluations. Lo did 28.
Difanis is “concerned.”
“First and foremost, if we have someone with a legitimate mental health issue and it takes six to eight weeks to get an exam, it doesn’t do that person any good because more than likely they will be sitting in our jail getting even worse. Second, it slows the system down.”
In layman’s terms, “fitness” is the ability of the defendant to understand the judicial process and cooperate with his attorney.
The delay in conducting the initial fitness evaluation — different than determining if someone was sane at the time of a crime — could add weeks to what local officials say is an already long wait to get mental health treatment for those who are unfit.
Miller-Jones: Detection often not too tough a call
Champaign County Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones said that with most criminal clients who might have mental issues, detection doesn’t take long. It starts at the jail when the public defenders are getting basic information from the arrestee prior to the person’s first court appearance.
“It could be somebody we’ve dealt with before and was found to be unfit. We always know we need to pay special attention to them,” she said. “Sometimes, the jail will give us a heads up. Sometimes, they’re in the green turtle suit (anti-suicide gown) so that gives us an idea that there might be an issue. They have had their clothes taken for a reason. Is there something else going on here other than being upset because they are in jail?
“As we start talking, it’s things that they say. They are not comprehending anything we say. We will ask questions and they refuse to answer or the answers they provide make no sense at all.
“I once had a client who had a lid from a Styrofoam coffee cup and he flashed it to me like a badge and said he was an FBI or a CIA agent,” she said.
They may display other grandiose behavior.
“Either they have like hyper-religious talk or (say things like) ‘I own the Champaign Police Department’ and ‘I’m the head of the FBI.’ Then we know we have an issue and we need to have them examined,” she said.
The communication difficulty may become more apparent on a subsequent visit.
“Sometimes, we didn’t notice something because of the brief encounter at intake but when reading the police report, we’ll see something is off in their encounter with the police or the crime itself may say to us we need to talk to them right away,” Miller-Jones said. “Sometimes, it’s after we have met repeatedly. Is somebody being a jerk or is there an underlying mental health issue?”
Once the lawyer has discussed her concerns with the client and informs the person she’ll ask for a fitness exam, the paperwork gets filed immediately and the judges almost routinely grant requests for evaluations without question.
“We have to send certain information right away to the doctor: police reports, criminal history and what we saw or thought and what the jail told us,” she said.
Miller-Jones said Jeckel usually sees clients within a week or two. Lo took only about three clients per month.
Both doctors made trips to the jail, but Jeckel prefers to see patients in his office. Lo also came to the public defender’s office to see clients not in custody.
Rietz: Waits sometimes lead to dismissals
Once a psychiatrist opines that a defendant is unable to understand the process, the judge holds a hearing, enters a finding of unfitness and commits the defendant to the care of the Department of Human Services.
If inpatient care is recommended to help the defendant attain fitness, that means a trip to the state-run McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield when a bed is available.
Difanis and Miller-Jones agreed that the wait for a bed can be up to six weeks — and sometimes longer.
Capt. Karee Voges, administrator at the Champaign County jail, said that there have been unfit detainees who waited for a bed for two months.
“That’s nothing compared to what it used to be. They could sit for six months,” she said, noting that DHS has improved but there still aren’t enough beds.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz observed that the waiting game is even more problematic in misdemeanor cases, where the available sentence for the most serious misdemeanor is a maximum of 364 days in jail.
“If you end up having somebody who sits in the county jail ... waiting for an evaluation to take place and then is found unfit and then they have to wait for a bed at McFarland before they get treatment, we may run out of available time before they regain fitness and then have to dismiss the case,” Rietz said.
“My main concern, particularly in misdemeanor cases, is not getting a guilty verdict but getting that person in the right place.”
Once a defendant has improved enough to understand what’s going on — judges and attorneys receive regular reports throughout a person’s treatment — he is returned to court, a fitness finding is made by the judge, and the criminal case gets back on track.
CEO Tillery: Lo needed full time at Urbana OSF
More than a year ago, well before Lo announced his move, Champaign County Court Administrator Lori Hansen said she began researching expanding the pool of mental health evaluators.
Distance was an issue because transporting inmates to doctors’ offices out of county can be a problem for the sheriff. Additionally, she said, the few doctors contacted were either too busy or not interested in taking on new clients.
Jeckel, who’s been doing work for the courts for almost 40 years, said he is one of four forensic psychiatrists covering downstate courts. (Forensic refers to applying science to criminal investigation.) He has two colleagues in Springfield and another in Peoria.
“They are all really, really busy. We have all kinds of issues in the world and the country and locally,” Jeckel said.
Lo said his new employer is trying to build up its behavioral health division and needs psychiatrists to treat patients.
Court evaluations, he said, are random and require time and secretarial support to get reports back to the court quickly.
Lo’s new boss told News-Gazette Media that while OSF applauds the work he did for the courts, it needs him 100 percent of the time to treat inpatient and walk-in patients at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
“Psychiatry is one of the medical specialties in most demand due to the lack of physicians available to meet health care delivery needs,” said Dr. Jeffry Tillery, CEO of OSF HealthCare Medical Group.
“As OSF prioritizes the need to improve access and serve patients in the Champaign-Urbana community, we believe Dr. Lo best meets those needs through direct patient care.
“Of course, if circumstances and access change over time, serving other community needs such as court system evaluations will always be considered a possibility,” Tillery added.
Jeckel: ‘Cross-examination scares people. I relish it.’
Lo believes one reason there aren’t more forensic psychiatrists is that there aren’t many medical schools that teach it.
Both he and Jeckel trained at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Lo did a one-year fellowship in the specialty, his interest sparked by articles he read about Dr. Park Dietz.
Dietz worked on cases of national interest, including those of John Hinckley Jr., who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan; ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski; and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
“There are not a whole lot of people who want to do this kind of work or are capable of it. I worked at a prison and a hospital forensic unit,” Lo said of his specialized training.
Dr. Arthur Traugott, a clinical psychiatrist who works part-time at Carle, explained that to be certified as a forensic psychiatrist requires a year of extra training, then passing exams.
“That gives you special credentials. The forensic psychiatrist gets much more involved with the intricacies of the law,” he said.
Traugott said he offered his opinions and evaluations to the court as a clinical (not forensic) psychiatrist for about 35 years, up until 2007.
Lo said that while all psychiatrists can be called on to testify in civil court regarding committing someone to a hospital for treatment, psychiatrists evaluating accused criminals may have more contact with the court system, which may not be attractive.
Jeckel was more direct.
“I think cross-examination scares people. I relish it. I really enjoy the lawyers, impaired or not,” he joked.
“I think psychiatrists ... don’t necessarily like the hurly-burly of forensic work. They may find it kind of intimidating. I take psychiatric residents (doctors in training) to the Danville prison or the Tuscola jail. Their eyes get wide open and they are kind of intimidated by it all,” Jeckel said.
“You’re talking about really character-disordered patients who are often very ill. They are difficult. You’ve got to be able to jive with them, be suspicious about all the different forms of lying. It’s a far, far cry from neurotic housewives.”
Traugott agreed that going to court can put off psychiatrists.
“You have to understand the legal game and what happens in court,” he said.
The attorney for one side is usually in the corner of the psychiatrist while the other is there to question his credentials and second-guess his work.
“That takes a little experience to get used to and to realize that’s how the legal game is played,” Traugott said.
The other reason psychiatrists may not willingly accept court work is that there is simply a shortage, Traugott said.
“Right now, for outpatient, we’re three to five months out to evaluate a new patient. When the courts want something done, it means canceling on someone you see on a regular basis or rescheduling someone waiting to see you for the first time,” he said.
“It’s not just a willingness to do that but you have to have respect for your patients and having good service.”
County: Paid Lo $19,600 for 28 evaluations in ’18
When Lo did evaluations for the court during his 16 years of private practice, it amounted to one or two a month, about 10 percent of his work, he said.
As someone who grew up in the area and owns a home here, he said he considered it a sort of community service.
“I try to keep it (his hourly rate) as low as possible since I’m a taxpayer in this county. I try to be more flexible for my home county.”
In 2018, Champaign County paid Lo $19,690 for 28 evaluations.
Jeckel estimates about 30 percent of his practice involves court work. In addition to evaluating people in criminal cases, he helps out in family court, where a judge may need a closer look at an adult or child involved in a divorce.
The county paid him $27,540 for 37 evaluations in 2018.
Difanis said he and Hansen remain in search of more evaluators for court cases.
Miller-Jones pointed out to any psychiatrists who might consider doing fitness exams that the going-to-court-and-testifying part of the job is rare.
Losing the services of Lo, she said, is going to be a “strain.”
“All of it is going to fall on Jeckel, and he’s not going to be able to do them as quickly,” she said.