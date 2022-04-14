URBANA — Not every person who has served in the United States military received the recognition they deserve. That’s one reason the Quilts of Valor program was started.
Kay Miller, a quilter with the local Quilts of Valor group, said some Vietnam veterans were ridiculed when they returned.
“A lot of Vietnam veterans never felt welcomed when they came home,” Miller said. “This is a time to honor them (and veterans of other conflicts) and assist in the healing.”
The latest local resident to receive a quilt was Vietnam veteran James Winston. He was presented the quilt Wednesday morning at his Urbana barbershop at Sunnycrest Center.
Fifteen family and friends were present.
Miller said about 10 quilters, many of whom are in the Illini Country Stitchers group, make the quilts, which can take 30 to 40 hours to create. Last year, about 27 were presented to veterans.
“One day we presented 10 at one time at Carriage Crossing” Senior Living of Champaign. “They were all people from World War II.”
The Quilts of Valor mission is to “cover veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts of valor.”
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, send an email to starsovercu@gmail.com.