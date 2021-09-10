9/11 should be a day to remember those who lost their lives — both on that day and in the years that followed

Are we as a country safer today than we were at this time 20 years ago? That’s the question Editor Jeff D’Alessio put to a blue-ribbon panel of former cabinet members, military leaders and other government officials in Sunday’s Big 10 column. Among those weighing in: one-time Urbana resident PAUL WOLFOWITZ, who was serving as U.S. deputy secretary of defense on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

'A TIME TO HONOR THEIR SACRIFICE'