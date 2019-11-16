To our readers,
This past week, the News-Gazette staff worked incredibly hard to acclimate to the new environment and continue to do outstanding work on behalf of our readers and advertisers. Unforeseen problems with a very old phone system exacerbated the transition.
As we learned this week, the phone system has been unreliable for some time. Many calls were dumped into a holding queue and we’ve had to reconfigure the system to retrieve each one.
Our staff can now work to return all calls personally and provide information to each caller. We appreciate your continued patience in getting your questions answered.
With the previous owner’s bankruptcy, the contract to distribute newspapers for outside vendors (USA Today, Wall Street Journal, etc.) was terminated. If you received one of these products, you should contact them directly to reestablish your delivery.
Again, we appreciate your patience as we answer your delivery questions. Had the phone system not failed, the transition would have been much smoother.
PAUL BARRETT
Executive VP, Publisher