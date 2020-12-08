CHAMPAIGN — During her childhood, Gloria Yen remembers her parents taking hours out of their days to drive new Taiwanese immigrants long distances to Asian grocery stores so they could buy familiar foods, and she even remembers them letting some stay on their couches for long periods of time.
At the time, she didn’t fully appreciate the impact made by her parents, who received similar help when they immigrated from Taiwan.
“When I was growing up, I didn’t necessarily welcome that,” she said. “But looking back at it, I just really admire the spirit of generosity and welcoming that my parents have shown.”
As director of the New American Welcome Center at the campus YMCA, for which she won a 2020 International Achievement Award from the UI this fall, Yen works every day to ensure a smooth transition for immigrants from all around the world.
Yen’s path to her current job was indirect, but looking back, it makes complete sense that this is where she wound up.
When she enrolled at Illinois in 2007, her mother thought she might become a lawyer, and her father urged her to pursue a job in the medical field. After starting out in chemistry, though, she diverged far from that path.
Instead, she decided to major in piano performance and wound up studying music history after an issue with her hands made playing the piano difficult.
After graduating, though, she decided to take time off before deciding whether she’d pursue a Ph.D. During that time, she decided to spend six months in Taiwan, where she studied Chinese intensively with a cohort of second-generation Taiwanese immigrants, who lived all over the world.
She learned extensively about the immigrant experience from different perspectives, and she also spent extensive time with both sets of grandparents and other relatives.
“I think that being in Taiwan for that extended period of time helped me realize the cost, especially for my parents’ immediate and extended family members, what it meant to spend family resources, to not be able to see their son, their daughter, their sister, their brother, on a regular basis,” she said. “So, I think the time I spent there gave me a better appreciation for the sacrifices that were made so that I can have the life that I lead today and the opportunities that I have.”
She came back and decided she’d work in the non-profit world.
After receiving a master’s degree in social sciences from University of Chicago, Yen worked for The HistoryMakers, an organization that specializes in preserving and making accessible personal stories of African-American history.
When she moved to Champaign in 2017 for her husband to pursue a Ph.D. at the UI, she had no idea what she’d do. Then, she saw that the University YMCA had been designated by the national organization as one of 18 sites across the country to host a New American Welcome Center.
“I have always been trying to figure out where exactly in the non-profit sector I would fit,” she said, “and this job seemed like the perfect job description for me.”
Twelve percent of the population of Champaign County is foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the places those residents come from and the reasons they’re here are vast and diverse.
Yen and her staff primarily work with Chinese, Congolese, Mexican and Central American immigrants. They provide free legal consultation and low-cost legal services for those who are on the path to citizenship or are seeking humanitarian relief, work with the Urbana Adult Education Center to help people apply for citizenship, host multi-lingual help lines to connect immigrants to resources, and train leaders from various immigrant communities.
It’s a job that’s far from where she thought she’d wind up. But looking back, it makes perfect sense that she’d wind up working every day to help people as they adjust to life in the U.S.
“I saw the family sacrifices that were made for my parents to pursue education here,” she said. “I saw the way that they were networked in local Chinese and Taiwanese immigrant communities and how folks resourced one another. I saw the way my parents were really hospitable and welcoming to other newcomers, whether they were international students or immigrants coming into my community growing up.
“I think that instilled the beginnings of that thread that led to different areas of work that all seek to serve under-resourced communities.”