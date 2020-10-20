Nursing homes in Danville, Champaign and Bement were fined by the state for violations said to have led to injuries.
Gardenview Manor, a 213-bed facility in Danville, was fined $25,000 for violations considered to be high risk, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
According to a state inspection report from this past January, staff members at the Danville nursing home failed to follow manufacturer’s guidelines for a full mechanical lift transfer for two of three residents reviewed, with one falling and suffering a left hip fracture.
The state also said the nursing home failed to investigate falls and implement post-fall interventions for one of three residents reviewed for falls with injury.
A type A violation is considered to be second-most serious and is defined as one in which a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm either will occur or has occurred.
Champaign Rehabilitation Center, 1915 S. Mattis Ave., C, was fined $2,200 for a type B violation in connection with a patient transfer from a shower that resulted in the patient falling and injuring a hip this past January.
Bement Health Care Center, Bement, also was fined $2,200 for a type B violation in connection with two falls suffered by one resident with a known history of falls. The resident suffered fractures in both falls, according to public health.
Violations at all three nursing homes were listed in a recently-posted second-quarter report for April through June.