Here is a list of street closures and road construction in East Central Illinois, provided by public works offices (If your public works department wants to send one, submit it via email to breaking@news-gazette.com):
Area street closures
|Road
|Town
|Between
|Duration
|Mattis, one northbound lane
|C
|Alton and Sheridan
|7/17 to 7/22
|Third
|C
|Springfield and Healey
|7/19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Duncan, northbound lane
|C
|Daniel to Kirby
|6/10 to 8/9, intermittent closures
|Race, northbound lanes
|U
|Green and Elm
|6/3, 7 a.m. to 6/14, 5 p.m.
|Bradley
|C
|Market to Canadian National RR tracks
|6/10 to 7/26
|Armory
|C
|Sixth and Wright
|5/13 to 8/23
|Wright
|C
|Armory and Chalmers
|5/13 to 8/23
|Co Hwy 9 (Ludlow Slab), periodic closures
|U.S. 45 east to Co. Hwy 32
|5/6 to 10/15
|University, one lane closed
|C
|At James
|5/1 to 7/31, during day
C: Champaign (Public works department: 217-403-4700)
D: Danville (Public works department: 217-431-2208)
M: Monticello (Public works department: 217-762-7512)
P: Paxton
S: Savoy (Village phone: 217-359-5894)
T: Tuscola (Streets department: 217-253-3114)
U: Urbana (Public works department: 217-384-2342)