MONTICELLO — It seems safe to say — at least to me — that people were absolutely ready to get out of the house this summer, judging by traffic out here at Allerton.
Take the Concert Series, for instance. The summer started with an estimated 1,000 people attending the Love For ALLerton rock ‘n’ roll event. Reds, Whites & the Blues upped that to 1,300 spectators.
Not to be out done, the August Irish Fest brought in about 1,500 with a healthy share of dancing music lovers. It was the largest in Allerton Concert Series history.
One factor explaining the increased attendance is likely the maturation of the Concert Series, which began in 2013. When the weather is good, crowds have grown at least marginally each year, except for an altered format last year for COVID-19-related concerns that purposely kept attendance down.
But there can be no discounting that, after two years of pandemic-related restrictions and precautions, people just seemed ready to have a somewhat normal summer once again. And spending time at Allerton was always a safer way to get entertainment and exercise during these trying times.
When researchers in the spring of 2020 found the virus was less contagious outdoors, Allerton was one of the first entities to open back up: In May of that year, the trails on the south side were reopened, less than two months after closing at the start of the pandemic.
On non-concert days, the park seems plenty busy as well. I try to find time to talk to people about where they are from, why they are here and what they like most about the park.
After asking for directions, one group of college-ish aged young adults later told me they came to Allerton because they thought it would be a great place for a picnic. After spending an afternoon here, they said the Sunken Garden was their favorite place.
Others come out specifically for the photo opportunities. I’ve seen one gentleman here more than once with a nifty tripod setup just to snap stunning pics of blooming flowers and flittering butterflies.
Some come out to walk or run. I see them nearly every day.
Before I started working here, I would come out to Allerton to take random photos and to just clear my head. The trails are also of great appeal to me, whether it be a lunchtime walk or a 4-mile trek along the south side of the river.
Why do you come to Allerton? Tell us by sending an email to allertonenews@illinois.edu.