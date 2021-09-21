CHAMPAIGN -- An arrest has been made in connection with shots fired in north Champaign and a two-vehicle accident Monday evening.
Kejuan Carter, 23 of Rantoul, was arrested for armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving and resisting a peace officer, and was taken to the Champaign County satellite jail, Champaign police said Tuesday.
Police officers heard multiple rounds of gunfire coming from the area of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Third Street about 7:50 p.m. Monday.
A vehicle matching the description of the car that was driven away from the area of the shooting was observed driving south on Fourth Street and Washington Street, police said.
The driver of the car was observed allegedly disobeying multiple traffic signals, disobeying stop signs and failing to yield to emergency vehicles while speeding away from law enforcement, police said.
A bicyclist then told an officer that an accident had just occurred in front of 512 S. Third St., and police went to that location and found a two-vehicle crash and a man getting out of a car that matched the suspect vehicle description, police said.
The man ran away, allegedly ignoring police commands, and was apprehended by officers chasing him on foot, police said.
Police found the shooting scene at the apartment complex, where multiple shell casings were recovered. Nobody was injured.
This incident brought the number of shots fired reports in the city for this year to 197 -- exceeding the total for all of 2020, 189.
Police are asking any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance cameras to notify them. The investigation is ongoing.
Tips can be submitted to Champaign police by calling 217-351-4545 or can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.