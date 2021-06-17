CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old Champaign man has been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting that severely injured another teen.
Charman Brown, who lists an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, was arrested after being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond on the arrest warrant was set at $1 million, police said.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Joanne Lane about 5:15 p.m. June 2 and found an 18-year-old man with a single life-threatening gunshot wound. He remains in critical condition, police said.
Investigation revealed he was shot from a passing vehicle, police said.
Brown was arrested about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Joanne Lane in a cooperative effort between the Champaign Police Department, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
He was sentenced in late March to two years of probation for possessing a stolen weapon in November 2020. That sentence was in addition to a return to juvenile prison for violating his probation for possessing a gun on Jan. 26, 2020, and for possession of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver about 4 ounces of cannabis on July 24, 2020.
Brown was taken to the Champaign County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.