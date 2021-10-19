RANTOUL -- A 37-year-old Rantoul man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday evening that injured a 16-year-old girl.
Rory D. Nelson was arrested in the 100 block of North Century for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rantoul police.
Police were called about 9:50 pm. Monday to the 1400 block of Gleason Drive for a report of a possible shooting, and officers learned the victim, also of Rantoul, had a gunshot wound to her left forearm.
Police also learned the teen had been inside her home when she was hit by a bullet fired from outside the home. She was taken to an area hospital, and her injury wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.
Police said a passing vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and Nelson, who gave an address on the 1200 block of Pinoak Lane, Rantoul, was identified as one of the people allegedly responsible for the shooting.
Rantoul police executed two court-authorized searches of homes on the 1200 block of Pinoak Lane and on the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive in Rantoul.
The investigation is continuing.
Police ask anyone with additional information to call them at 217-892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.