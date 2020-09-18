CHAMPAIGN -- A 20-year-old Champaign man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 7 shooting of a 27-year-old man.
Ketone Lavell Bryant was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Friday for his alleged involvement in the shooting, Champaign police said. He was taken to the Champaign County jail to await court proceedings.
Police were dispatched to a local hospital on the evening of Sept. 7 on a report of a 27-year-old man who had two gunshot injuries. Preliminary investigation indicated the shooting had taken place in the 100 block of Kenwood Road after a fight outside an apartment complex, police said.
While an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 351-4545. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 373-8477, or shared; online at 373tips.com or shared using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.