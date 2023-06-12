For those betting beginners who are planning a night out at Danville’s sparkling new Golden Nugget casino, we convened a panel of gambling experts, asking each for a few words of advice.
1. Give craps a try.
FRANK LEGATO, editor of Nevada-based Global Gaming Business Magazine: “Table games generally have a house edge, with baccarat and craps yielding the lowest. Personally, I play video poker or craps.
“I love craps, because everyone at the table is pulling for the shooter. It’s almost like a sport when the table is crowded and there’s a hot shooter. It’s one of my favorite things to do.
“Of course, most casinos have raised the minimum bets post-pandemic, to make up for the losses from the shutdowns. Where $5 tables were once easy to find, you’re now looking at a $10 minimum in Las Vegas local casinos and $15 or $25 elsewhere.”
2. Get the lay of the land before placing a bet.
ROB GARDNER, past president of Monticello’s Willow Tree Missions and winner of $21,000 at the 2022 World Series of Poker: “It’s advisable to familiarize yourself with the casino’s offerings by taking a walk around before settling down to play.
“Casinos are full of different games, and you wouldn’t want to invest your money in the first game you see, only to find a more enticing one later.
“This initial exploration not only allows you to form a game plan but might also help you find games that fit your budget, thereby extending your entertainment time.”
3. Set limits — and stick to them.
UI grad and former Daily Illini sports editor JOHN GROCHOWSKI, whose popular syndicated gambling column debuted in the Chicago Sun-Times: “Decide before you play how much you’re willing to spend on a day’s entertainment. After all, that’s what gambling losses are — the price of your entertainment for the day.
“If you win, fantastic. You have a story to tell plus some extra bucks. But losses are more frequent than wins, and you have to refrain from spending money you need for the necessities of life.
“If you hit your loss limit, stop playing. Don’t reach for that extra cash you’ve tucked away. Don’t head for the ATM. Stop.
“By and large, table games have lower house edges than slot machines, but they also require more knowledge and strategy. Slot machines require no strategy, but the house take is higher.”
JULIE HALL, director of player development at Golden Nugget Las Vegas: “Have fun. Find a slot machine that looks like it would be fun to play and try it out. Ask if they will be offering any gaming lessons for the novice. Some casinos do that. But most of all, have fun.”
4. Hope that a future phase of Golden Nugget Danville includes a poker room, as is under consideration. And between now and then, practice your poker face.
UI-Chicago grad, poker player and historian and author JIM McMANUS: “You should also encourage management to open a poker room. America’s national card game is the only one you have a chance to beat on a regular basis. There’s luck involved, of course, but poker is also a game of skill, one you can study and get better at.
“There’s little doubt that the pioneer spirit of Dan Beckwith, the founder of Danville, would have made him prefer bluffing his opponents while looking them in the eye across a table to yanking the handle of a slot machine hour after hour.”
Actor and avid poker player KEVIN POLLAK, whose 89 movie credits include the role of a mob-controlled politician in 1995’s ‘Casino’: “When developing a good poker face, keep in mind, like all great performers, you must know your audience. As in, if you’re playing with what I’d call sophisticated players, then they perceive whatever vibe or face you’re putting out is the opposite of the truth.
“For example, most tell seekers are watching how comfortable you are after a bluff, and how too-relaxed you might be after betting a lot. I would also advise watching as much high stakes poker on YouTube as possible.
“Good luck, and remember, the best players play position and opponents and not their own cards.”
5. Don’t forget to tip.
1997 Gies College of Business MBA grad DAVE SCHWARTZ, casino pit supervisor at The Mirage in Las Vegas: “This will help the dealers help you make sure you are playing exactly what you want. I suggest tipping $1 every time you get a blackjack or hit your number in roulette. Also, if you hit a jackpot in slots, tip $20 to $100, depending on how big the hand paid jackpot is.”
6. Don’t be wary about giving the casino your email address.
STEVE BOURIE, author of the American Casino Guide: “The best piece of advice I would offer is to always sign up for the players club when you go to a new casino.
“Many times, the casino will offer free play to new members. That is free money that you will have to play through the machine one time, but you can keep whatever is left.
“Other times, clubs may offer free gifts, or other perks, with no play required. Also, once you are on their mailing list, they will send future offers based on your play. However, sometimes, just by being on the list they may send you good offers even if you haven’t played in the casino and they do this to try and get you to come back in.”
7. Store these away for later this summer, when officials say betting will begin at the Golden Nugget’s sports book.
Nevada Sportsbook Select owner PETE KORNER, who as owner of the oddsmaking service The Sports Club provided betting lines to many Vegas sports books: “Any of the cashiers will answer any questions you may have. So if you’re a little overwhelmed with the volume of names and numbers on the betting board, just go up to the counter and say ‘I’d like to bet $10 on the Yankees’ or whoever. They’ll figure out the rest for you.”
ROBERT KOWALSKI, sports book director at Vegas’ Baldini’s Casino and 2022 winner of the “Bookies Battle,” for coming up with the most right calls: “Always make sports wagers with your head, not your heart. And even though the parlay wager can offer big payoffs, remember that all it takes is one choice to fail to blow the entire ticket up.”
8. Know this going in: Even the world’s winningest oddsmakers get results wrong — often.
ESPN betting editor BEN FAWKES, former digital content VP for the Vegas Stats & Information Network: “Sports betting is difficult. Very difficult. It’s hard to make money over the long term, so it’s best to set a budget you’re willing to play with and be comfortable if you lose it.
“Try to think of why you’re making a bet before just making it. And keep track of your bets and record by sport, so you can see how you’re doing.”
9. Don’t move too fast on the slots.
JOHN GROCHOWSKI: “Play on slots is very fast. Even if you’re betting only 40 cents at a time on a penny slot, you’re playing so fast that you might be betting as much money per hour as a blackjack player betting $10 a hand.
“Take your time while you play, take in the sights and sounds. Talk to people. Take walks.”
JOHN ROBISON, author of ‘The Slot Expert’s Guide to Playing Slots’: “Your starting bankroll determines how much you bet per spin on a slot machine. Wager 1 percent or less of your bankroll per spin.
“Example: If you brought $100 to the casino, bet no more than $1 per spin.
“The goal is to make your money last as long as your desire to play.”
10. Introduce yourself to the host — especially if you ever make it to Vegas.
CHRIS MONEYMAKER, whose victory in the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker set off the modern poker boom: “One of the best pieces of advice I can give is to meet a casino host.
“These guys generally cater to high rollers but also appreciate the guys who come in and splash around.
“Become friendly with him, and when he has that extra floor seat or show seat, he may hook you up. You are already going to be losing money in the casino; might as well reap as many of the awards as possible.”