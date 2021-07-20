CHAMPAIGN — Customers have given Sam’s Cafe in downtown Champaign their support since a vandalism incident early Friday, manager Amy Myers said.
The smashed window has been boarded and the cafe at 115 N. Walnut St. remains open for business while a new window is on order, she said.
People have been coming in to dine and have also offered money donations to help cover the cost of replacing the window, Myers said.
“We know who did it,” Myers said. “He is a local homeless gentleman.”
The vandal used the top of a fire hydrant to try and smash open the door, and when he couldn’t do that, he used it to smash the window, she said.
In all, the cafe was closed just a couple of hours after the incident, Myers said.