URBANA -- Carle Health will begin offering community flu shot clinics Sept. 21.
Patients can walk in for flu shots at the Kohl’s plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 21 through Oct. 7.
Drive-thru flu shots will be offered as followed:
-- Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields, 3105 Fields South Drive, C: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Sept. 26, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
This drive-thru will be closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each of those days and will also offer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses of COVID vaccine will need to be scheduled.
-- Carle at 2300 N. Vermilion St., Danville: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
-- Carle at 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
-- Carle at 301 E. Southline Road, Tuscola: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2.
Carle will also offer flu shots in its providers’ offices.