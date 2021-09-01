URBANA -- Carle Health is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, the Urbana-based health system announced Wednesday.
“We believe that to provide the best possible health care for our patients and members we must have the strongest possible team,” said Carle CEO and President Dr. James Leonard. “We have always known that our team members are key, and this is another way we look to support them.”
For applicable employees, the raise is taking effect immediately and will be fully implemented before Thanksgiving, according to Carle. Among positions to see pay raises are health care technicians, food service and housekeeping jobs, scheduling and customer service positions.
The health system also said it’s adjusting compensation levels for other roles. In all, Carle said nearly 42 percent of its employees will get a wage increase.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals and other health services in Urbana and Danville, announced in June that it was raising its own minimum hourly wage to $15 starting this month, except for employees in OSF’s Chicago metro area who will be raised to $16.95 an hour.
Illinois’ current hourly minimum wage is $11, and that’s scheduled to gradually rise to $15 an hour starting in 2025.