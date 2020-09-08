CHAMPAIGN -- The cause of a fire Monday afternoon at 1613 Hedge Road, C, remained undetermined, according to the Champaign Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire outside the home at 2:31 p.m. Monday and quickly had that fire out.
But crews also saw smoke and fire coming from inside the home, and moved into the garage and extinguished the fire as it was just beginning to spread into the attic, according to the fire department.
Three people were at home at the time of the fire and were outside when firefighters arrived.