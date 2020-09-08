Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.