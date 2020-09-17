CHAMPAIGN — It was likely just a trace of juice from an apple on a food preparer’s knife that recently landed Champaign native Sierra Wachala in an emergency room in Milwaukee.
It would have taken the employee just seconds to rinse off the knife between cutting an apple, one of several foods 24-year-old Wachala is allergic to, and the lamb meat for the gyro she ordered from a restaurant, she said.
“I think it’s sad that people aren’t aware,” Wachala said. “But most people aren’t aware of things that don’t directly affect them.”
A 2014 Centennial High School graduate working on a master’s degree in biology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wachala said the severe allergic reaction she had after eating the gyro last week was one of just two she’s had in the 5½ years since her service dog, Gus, a trained allergen alert dog, has been at her side.
In just the single year leading up to Gus entering her life, she recalled, she had seven allergic reactions severe enough for her to end up in an emergency room.
Wachala is allergic to all fruits that have cores or pits, such as apples and peaches, all tree nuts and legumes such as peanuts.
This most recent allergic reaction Sept. 9 was a surprise, Wachala said.
“Between my knowledge of allergies and Gus, I don’t have that many reactions anymore,” she said.
While Gus has been trained to use scent to detect and alert to the allergens that affect her, Wachala said she had left him in her apartment when she went downstairs to a new restaurant on the first floor of her building to buy a gyro and bring it back upstairs.
She was very hungry, so she ate it quickly, something out of the ordinary for her since she typically takes just a bite of a new food to see what happens before eating the rest, she said.
She figured a gyro would be safe, she said, but she hadn’t anticipated any cross-contamination on a food preparer’s knife.
Because there was just a trace amount of apple on the knife and the scent of the apple was likely overwhelmed by the scent of the lamb, she said, Gus didn’t alert her as she ate the gyros.
But he immediately picked up on her distress as signs of a reaction — itchy throat and lips and trouble breathing — developed, and she panicked.
She drank liquid Children’s Benadryl, gave herself an epinephrine treatment, used her inhaler and called her mom, who advised her to get out of her apartment so she wouldn’t be alone, she said.
So she went downstairs to the lobby and walked around, trying to calm herself down.
“This has happened enough times that I know when the Epi is working and when it’s not,” she said.
That time, it wasn’t working.
She drove herself to the emergency room, where she spent the next 4½ hours treated by several medications, with Gus — at first waiting by her bedside — eventually getting up on the bed with her.
Gus accompanies her pretty much everywhere, Wachala said, but he isn’t always that welcome in public places. Once she tried to board a plane with him in Seattle and was stopped by an airline employee who doubted her need for a service dog, she said.
A patch Gus wears says it all, though: “Not all disabilities are visible.”
Part of her latest allergic reaction episode was on her, since she ate a new food quickly rather than cautiously, Wachala said.
But she also urged restaurant employees and others to be aware of how dangerous exposure to allergens can be to people who are allergic, and to seriously consider those risks, she said. Even a tiny amount of allergens can cause a serious and frightening reaction.
Wachala learned the probable source of her latest reaction by going back to the restaurant the next day and talking to the food preparer who used the same knife to cut an apple, then the lamb, for her gyro.
“It would take two seconds to rinse off that blade,” Wachala said.