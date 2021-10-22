URBANA -- The Champaign County Board has, again, approved a new reapportionment map that will impact board elections for the next decade.
Over the objection of board Republicans, the new map was approved Thursday.
This latest map has newly-adjusted boundaries of the 11 two-member county board districts using updated census data that wasn’t available when the board previously approved a new map in May.
The new map submitted by board Chairman Kyle Patterson includes three majority-minority districts intended to maximize minority voter impact in elections, and it cuts the population variance among districts to 0.06 percent.
The majority-minority districts include District 8 in central Champaign-Urbana and northern Champaign-Urbana districts 6 and 11.
Republican board member Jim Goss of Mahomet sharply criticized the latest version of the map, called Equity Map Census 4, saying it shouldn’t be called an equity map because it’s more “about power and control.”
Goss said Friday that while Democrats did their job in coming up with a map that equalized population variance among districts, this latest map also leaves his district, District 1, with 388 miles to cover.
“It’s just ridiculously large,” he said.
Under the new map, seven board districts have a partisan lean favoring Democrats and three have a Republican lean.