URBANA — The Champaign County Board of Review, which was just recently back up to full strength, is again down one member.
Debra Estes, one of two new members on the three-member board appointed Aug. 19, resigned a week later.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said she has a state qualifying exam scheduled for the last week of this month, and two applicants have applied to fill the vacancy.
The Board of Review accepts and holds hearings on property-assessment complaints from July 1 to Sept. 10, then researches property values and issues written decisions on the complaints.
All three former Board of Review members resigned at the end of June, so both current members along with Estes were recent appointments.
Estes, of Fisher, is a Republican, and her replacement must also be a Republican.
Board of Review members must pass a competency exam given by the Illinois Department of Revenue, and anyone Kloeppel nominates must also be approved by the Champaign County Board.