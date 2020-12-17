URBANA -- A Champaign County judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, who was seeking to block the county board from filling a board vacancy Thursday evening.
In an emergency telephone hearing Thursday, Judge Jason Bohm denied Kloeppel’s request, saying she wouldn’t be irreparably harmed without a temporary restraining order.
Kloeppel sued the county board in June, contending she has the authority to fill vacancies in elected county offices rather than the board chairman.
In either case, an appointment to fill a vacancy is subject to a county board vote.
Patterson scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, ahead of the regular county board meeting, to fill the unexpired District 6 seat of Mike Ingram, who resigned from the board after he was elected county recorder of deeds.
Patterson will recommend the candidate selected by the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee, Cameron Raab of Champaign, to fill Ingram’s board seat.
The next hearing in the pending lawsuit is set for Jan. 5.