URBANA — Champaign County is facing a potential freeze on its state and federal grant funding because the 2019 county audit remains unfinished.
The county Regional Planning Commission and Children’s Advocacy Center have already received notices of a funding suspension from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said more county offices could potentially receive similar notices.
About 25 percent of the county’s current budget is funded by state, federal and local grant money, most of that from the state and federal government, Kloeppel said.
Also on the line if the audit issue isn’t resolved quickly is the state and federal stimulus funding the county is expecting for COVID-19 relief, Kloeppel said.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity sent the Regional Planning Commission a notice March 2 that all cash and future funding were being suspended until the county audit deficiency was resolved.
If it isn’t resolved by March 17, the RPC will be added to the Illinois stop payment list, according to the state agency warning.
County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the Children's Advocacy Center is funded by several grantors and a stop payment notice on funding has been received from one of them, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
County Auditor George Danos said he is continuing to appeal that action, but the state agency said it doesn’t have the authority to offer an extension on the audit report submission deadline because that is controlled by federal law.
Danos also said the current completion date for the 2019 audit — due at the end of last year — is now June 1.
Currently holding up completion are some financial reports from the county circuit clerk’s office and county treasurer’s office, among them the circuit clerk’s agency fund balance and the reconciliation of county collection accounts, he said in a March 5 update to the county board.
At a special session of the RPC board meeting Friday morning, Dalitso Sulamoyo, the RPC's chief executive said the bulk of RPC’s funding — about 90 percent — comes from federal and state grant money, and millions of dollars to provide critical services for some of the county’s most vulnerable are on the line.
The Regional Planning Commission administers more than 100 federal and state grants and contracts to deliver programs and services in Champaign and several other counties.
Some of RPC’s services and programs include COVID-19 resources, community development, services for seniors, kids and families, workforce development, rental assistance, Head Start and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The RPC needs $1.7 million a month to operate and provide client services, and not only are current draws on money suspended but new grants for the fiscal year starting July 1 couldn’t be executed, it’s leaders said.
Elizabeth Murphy, the RPC’s chief operating officer, said “systemic weaknesses” in the county’s fiscal infrastructure are negatively impacting the RPC.
The county has a history of late audits, with the 2017 audit three months late, the 2018 audit 10 months late and the 2019 audit still incomplete, she said.
Sulamoyo told the RPC board — which includes government officials from the county, Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, St. Joseph, Mahomet and Savoy — that his agency wants the country to support the RPC cash flow issue resulting from the late audit with a loan.
He also asked for the county to expedite the completion of the audit and get it done before June 1 and to establish a task force to explore ways to mitigate compliance issues and ensure the RPC's long-term viability.
Danos asked RPC officials how much money the agency has in reserve, but Murphy said only $1.1million is currently available for unrestricted use.
“It seems to me that it would be several months before you bounced a check,” Danos said.
Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s village administrator and an RPC board member, said he favors finding a way to separate the RPC from the county “once and for all.”
County board member Jim Goss agreed.
“Certainly the RPC is big enough to manage its own business at this point,” he said.
County board Chairman Kyle Patterson, also on the RPC board, said anything that can be done to resolve the issue he’s in favor of doing as swiftly as possible.
Kloeppel said the only thing that’s going to help right now is to get the 2019 audit completed as quickly as possible.
That may take asking some former, experienced staff members from the county treasurer’s office to come back to work and help the office get caught up — if they’re willing, she said.
County offices are so “minimally staffed,” she said, any time work falls behind — as has been the case with the treasurer’s office since longtime County Treasurer Dan Welch retired — is that it becomes impossible to catch up and still handle current work.
And — something she’d like to change, Kloeppel said — is there’s nothing in place to help train newly-elected county officers learn the skills needed to run their offices.