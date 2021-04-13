URBANA — If you want a say in the redrawing of Champaign County Board district boundaries, this is your chance.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel is inviting the public to submit their preferences for “communities of interest” — which are population groups with common concerns that would benefit by being represented in the same district — for example, rural areas or those with populations dominated by minorities or students.
Or, Kloeppel said, anyone interested can also submit an entire proposed district map for consideration using an online drawing tool being made available to the public.
Based on the county board’s plans to maintain the current number of districts — 11 — and the county’s population, each district should, ideally, end up with a population of about 19,465 people, Kloeppel said.
County residents who want a say in the outcome of this once-a-decade reapportionment shouldn’t delay.
Kloeppel said she will need to have the map she ultimately brings to the county board for consideration completed by May 11, and public hearings on the map or maps the board is considering will need to be held between June 3 and June 18, with the final reapportionment map approved June 24.
Redistricting is required every decade under state law to balance any shifts in population since the last census with political representation.
The process this year will need to be completed without the benefit of data from the 2020 census due to delays in completion. Despite the delay, Kloeppel said the county won’t be able to extend the deadline for completion of the new district map.
She also doesn’t expect major changes in the current map, though, she said, areas that have undergone population growth, such as southwest Champaign, will need to be accounted for in new district boundaries.
Kloeppel has been working with an appointed community advisory group on new district map proposals.
More information and a link to how to draw and submit a district map is available here: https://bit.ly/3s9IN8w.