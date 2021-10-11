CHAMPAIGN — Gunfire hit Champaign’s main fire station at 307 S. Randolph St. this past weekend, and Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 is asking anyone with information about the shooting to report it to Crime Stoppers.
Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 posted news about the shooting on Facebook on Sunday, saying Champaign Station 1 had been hit by gunfire the previous night, and “luckily none of our members were injured in this event.”
“We have been alarmed and saddened by the amount of violence in the community this year,” the post states. “We as Firefighters respond to many of these scenes when someone has been injured. We have even dealt with shooting victims being dropped off at our firehouses. We see first hand the loss when a family member is taken too soon. Sadly that violence hit close to home for us last night.”
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said the shooting is believed to have occurred sometime after midnight Saturday in the 200 block of West Clark Street, and there were no injuries reported to police.
The fire station wasn’t believed to have been the target, he said.
Local 1260 is asking anyone with information to report it to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.