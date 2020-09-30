CHAMPAIGN — Alabama’s largest housing authority is one of several across the country that have recruited him during his two-plus years as CEO of the Housing Authority of Champaign County, David Northern Sr. said.
And while he’s been offered the job as president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, Northern said he hasn’t officially accepted a final offer.
He said he’s kept the local housing authority board in the loop about this job possibility and decided to make a public announcement Tuesday in the interest of being transparent with the community.
“Champaign is near and dear to my heart,” he said.
If he accepts the job following contract negotiations and routine hiring processes, such as a background check and drug screening, Northern said, a date to begin hasn’t yet been determined.
But he would remain involved until his successor is named and work closely to maintain the stability of housing authority programs, he said.
Northern was hired to assume the leadership role at the Housing Authority of Champaign County in February 2018.
He was committed to stay at least two years under terms of a $10,000 signing bonus, which would have had to be repaid if he left earlier, he said.
Northern holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University and has worked for more than two decades in the field of federal housing assistance programs.
Northern said he’s particularly proud of the local housing authority’s launch of a YouthBuild program to help at-risk teens and young adults and provide them opportunities to be successful.
He’s also proud of ensuring that minority contractors have been involved with the housing authority’s development projects and of the organization’s relationships in the community, he said.
“I’m proud of building and having opportunities for our residents to live in our properties and be part of our program and for business owners to work with us,” he said.
Housing is a bedrock of every community, Northern said.
“I’m proud of coming here and making a difference,” he added.