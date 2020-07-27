URBANA — Authorities have identified the victim who died after an early Monday morning fight at an Urbana apartment building as a 23-year-old Champaign man.
Richard J. Wright was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.
Mr. Wright was reportedly involved in a fight that occurred near an apartment at 1404 Silver Street, Urbana. He received stab wounds to his abdomen and pelvis area, Northrup said.
Urbana police said two other men were injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.
Mr. Wright was found lying in the apartment building parking lot, and officers attempted to save his life.
Results of a preliminary autopsy indicated Mr. Wright died from complications resulting from the stab wounds. An inquest may be held at a later date.
Police said initial information indicated a fight took place near the front door of one of the apartments. The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Urbana police.