CHAMPAIGN — The morning after the Champaign City Council unanimously endorsed speeding up long-needed lighting and drainage work in the Garden Hills neighborhood, city staff members were already meeting to get initiatives under way, city Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said Wednesday.
The council will still have to take official votes before any money is spent on the projects, but the straw poll taken at the study session Tuesday was the council’s guidance to get these projects underway, he said.
The council has directed city staff to make determinations on the use of the city’s $25.2 million in federal American Rescue Act funding. If it’s permissible, the city would devote about half that funding to Garden Hills projects — $5 million toward the much larger costs of drainage improvements and $6 million to $8 million for lighting projects.
The council also directed the city staff to:
— Begin design work on Phase 2 of drainage improvements (including a new detention pond along Hedge Road) and a street lighting project for Garden Hills starting this fall and to produce budget, salary and staffing ordinance amendments related to these projects for consideration.
— Begin work on creating a new tax increment financing district for Garden Hills to help cover project costs and a budget amendment for hiring a consultant.
— Create a new program to provide funding to install pole yard lights, exterior entry light points and video doorbells at all Garden Hills properties.
— Begin a strategic planning initiative for Garden Hills to go with the infrastructure improvement work.