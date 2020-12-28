CHAMPAIGN — A 36-year-old woman who died after an early Monday morning shooting has been identified as Lisa Lewis of Champaign.
Ms. Lewis, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. Monday in the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
An autopsy has been set for Tuesday.
Champaign police said they were called to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard at about 4:46 a.m. Monday, and found the victim seated in a parked vehicle, unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation was continuing later Monday morning as police were interviewing possible witnesses
Residents and businesses in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems are urged to contact the police department.
Police said video footage may help with the investigation.
It was Champaign's 10th homicide of 2020, nine of which have been shootings.