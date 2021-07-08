CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb has announced his resignation, effective Aug. 6, city officials announced.
Cobb is leaving to take a job as deputy director with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Cobb has been police chief in Champaign for more than nine years. He was appointed to that post March 12, 2012.
“This community owes a tremendous debt to Chief Cobb for his many years of selfless public service,” City Manager Dorothy David said. “Chief Cobb has been a model of policing through transparency, compassion, and community partnership.”