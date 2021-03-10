Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.