URBANA -- Champaign County’s new chief deputy treasurer may be in store for a 10 percent raise.
The county board committee of the whole supported a double jump in pay grade classifications for Chief Deputy Treasurer DeShawn Williams, but not as high a raise in terms of dollars as County Treasurer Cassandra “CJ” Johnson was seeking for that position.
Williams, a former Busey Bank vice president, resigned both that job and his newly-elected county board seat in January to take the job in the treasurer’s office.
He currently earns $32.50 an hour -- near the top of the county’s pay grade “I” range, according to Johnson.
If the raise and double promotion is given final approval by the board March 18, Williams would skip past the “J” range and earn $35.75 an hour under the county’s pay grade “K” range starting next month.
Prior to the county board meeting Tuesday, the county’s Job Content Evaluation Committee evaluated the chief deputy treasurer position and recommended the position be upgraded in classifications from grade range “I” to grade range “K”.
Johnson said that was the first time the classification for the chief deputy in her office had been re-evaluated since 2009.
She asked the county board to support a raise for Williams that would be mid-range in the “J” pay grade, to $38.13 an hour -- a 17 percent raise. But several county board members balked at that high a raise for a chief deputy treasurer who is still new to the job and has yet to work through his first property tax cycle.
Johnson also said she sought the promotion in categories and raise for the chief deputy job to bring it in line with what is earned by the chief deputies in the county clerk’s office and the circuit clerk’s office.
“It’s like righting a wrong in my mind,” she told the board.
She also said the chief deputy in her office is more of a technical expert as opposed to a manager.
She would see a board action turning down the proposal as a lack of appreciation for her due diligence and a lack of interest in seeing her office work effectively, Johnson said.
Also headed to the full board later this month will be a $6,189 budget amendment for the treasurer’s office to cover the raise -- a move supported by 19 of the 22 board members. Fewer supported the pay grade jump of two grades in a 14-8 vote.