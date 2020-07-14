URBANA — A Westville woman died Sunday afternoon at Carle Foundation Hospital after being accidentally shot by a child in her care.
Capt. Mike Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said Marita Hile, 64, was driving a car on Georgetown Road in Tilton when the car crashed into a sign at the Mach 1 gas station, 1525 Georgetown Road, about 12:30 p.m.
Hartshorn said people saw the crash and ran to assist and found Ms. Hile mortally wounded.
She had been shot by a young child who was in the back seat with a handgun.
Hartshorn declined to say what the child’s relationship is to Ms. Hile, his age, or how he might have gotten the gun. The case is still under investigation.
They were the only two people in the car, he said.
She was taken to Carle and pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m.